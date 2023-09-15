I'm a minimalist – these are the 12 inexpensive wall decor ideas I've got my eye on for my living room
Neutral, abstract and perfect for a minimalist home, this are the best buys you'll find for decorating your walls without breaking the bank
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When shopping for wall art, are you drawn to a riot of color and pattern? If you've clicked this article, chances are that, like me, you're not. My main criteria for shopping for wall art is something that will fit into my home's neutral color scheme and not detract too much from its minimalist aesthetic.
Sometimes wall decor is there to introduce a little texture, or sometimes it's there to break up the boxiness of your architecture with an interesting shape. While some people might find minimalist wall decor a little boring, in comparison to the bright, vivid decor maximalists choose for their walls, but I'd argue the opposite. Stripping back colors and paring back materials means that it's often more tactile and intriguing, contributing to a calming feel to the overall scheme.
To show you just what's out there if you want to decorate your walls minimally, here are my favorite finds from the best home decor stores.
Best canvas art
Price: $50
Size: 24" x 30"
From Shea McGee's affordable range for Target, this simple neutral canvas looks far more expensive than its $50 price tag.
Price: $67.99
Size: 18.5" x 23"
A new launch for H&M Home for fall, this living room wall decor is a take on a super on-trend decor style I've seen all over Instagram.
Price: from $88.54
Size: 24" x 18"
A beautiful combination of textures and colors, this Japandi style canvas is exactly what I'm looking for to decorate my living room.
Best 3D wall decor
Price: $19.99
Size: 7" x 7"
This budget-friendly pair can be used on walls, but also as objets to display on shelves and as coffee table decor, too.
Price: $56.99
Size: 11.5" x 17"
This irregular, organic form that will look strikingly modern on a neutral-colored wall. So simple, but effective.
Price: $155
Size: 33" x 30"
I love this metal, cage-like design, inspired by a limpet shell, as an impactful way to decorate a large wall.
Best textile art
Price: From $34
Size: 34" x 40"
This simple printed tapestry might not be three-dimensional, but it's an impactful way to bring a sense of texture on a budget.
Price: $34
Size: 36" x 24"
This wall hanging has a brilliant texture to it through swirling embroidery - and it's on sale at Wayfair right now for half price.
Best paper wall decor
Price: $25.62
Size: 8" x 8"
This quirky paper mache moon is a great addition to a gallery wall to bring an artsy, whimsical touch.
Price: $299
Size: 42.5" x 42.5"
This stylish, framed paper relief feels like a subtle, understated way to dress your walls that's effortlessly sophisticated.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Hugh is the Deputy Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2023.
-
-
5 entryway Feng Shui mistakes experts always notice as soon as they step foot into a home
Entryway Feng Shui errors you might not realize you're making, and how to fix them in minutes
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
What is the most durable type of flooring? These 5 types will stay looking good for longer, say experts
Finding the most durable hardwood flooring can be a task, but these five are your best bet, that'll last decades
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published