I'm a minimalist – these are the 12 inexpensive wall decor ideas I've got my eye on for my living room

Neutral, abstract and perfect for a minimalist home, this are the best buys you'll find for decorating your walls without breaking the bank

a modern living room with minimalist wall art
(Image credit: H&M Home)
Jump to category:
Hugh Metcalf
By Hugh Metcalf
published

When shopping for wall art, are you drawn to a riot of color and pattern? If you've clicked this article, chances are that, like me, you're not. My main criteria for shopping for wall art is something that will fit into my home's neutral color scheme and not detract too much from its minimalist aesthetic. 

Sometimes wall decor is there to introduce a little texture, or sometimes it's there to break up the boxiness of your architecture with an interesting shape. While some people might find minimalist wall decor a little boring, in comparison to the bright, vivid decor maximalists choose for their walls, but I'd argue the opposite. Stripping back colors and paring back materials means that it's often more tactile and intriguing, contributing to a calming feel to the overall scheme. 

To show you just what's out there if you want to decorate your walls minimally, here are my favorite finds from the best home decor stores

Best canvas art

minimalist wall canvas
Studio McGee Threshold framed canvas

Price: $50
Size: 24" x 30"

From Shea McGee's affordable range for Target, this simple neutral canvas looks far more expensive than its $50 price tag. 

a minimalist style piece of wall art
Relief wall decor

Price: $67.99
Size: 18.5" x 23"

A new launch for H&M Home for fall, this living room wall decor is a take on a super on-trend decor style I've seen all over Instagram. 

painted wall art in frame
Japandi black wall art

Price: from $88.54
Size: 24" x 18"

A beautiful combination of textures and colors, this Japandi style canvas is exactly what I'm looking for to decorate my living room.

Best 3D wall decor

white minimalist wall decor
TRÄDGRÄNSEN wall decoration

Price: $19.99
Size: 7" x 7"

This budget-friendly pair can be used on walls, but also as objets to display on shelves and as coffee table decor, too. 

black wood timber wall decor
Irregular wood wall decoration

Price: $56.99
Size: 11.5" x 17"

This irregular, organic form that will look strikingly modern on a neutral-colored wall. So simple, but effective. 

metal wall art
Limpet metal wall decor

Price: $155
Size: 33" x 30"

I love this metal, cage-like design, inspired by a limpet shell, as an impactful way to decorate a large wall

Best textile art

a wall tapestry
Paper abstract wall tapestry

Price: From $34
Size: 34" x 40"

This simple printed tapestry might not be three-dimensional, but it's an impactful way to bring a sense of texture on a budget. 

Mistana wall hanging
Mistana cotton wall hanging

Price: $34
Size: 36" x 24"

This wall hanging has a brilliant texture to it through swirling embroidery - and it's on sale at Wayfair right now for half price. 

a wall hanging with a circle on
Katlee wall hanging

Price: $75
Size: 24" x 43"

I love the simple but modern color combination of this end-of-line wall decor from Lulu & Georgia, and it's on sale now. 

Best paper wall decor

a paper mache face
Creative Co-Op paper mache moon

Price: $25.62
Size: 8" x 8"

This quirky paper mache moon is a great addition to a gallery wall to bring an artsy, whimsical touch. 

paper wall art
Rowan layered paper wall art

Price: $299
Size: 42.5" x 42.5"

This stylish, framed paper relief feels like a subtle, understated way to dress your walls that's effortlessly sophisticated. 

minimalist wall decor
Serax paper mache wall niche

Price: $202.42
Size: 12" x 19.5"

Display a vase or objet on this textured paper mache shelf for an interesting focal point for your walls. 

Hugh Metcalf
Hugh Metcalf
Deputy Editor

Hugh is the Deputy Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2023. 

Latest