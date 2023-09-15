I'm a minimalist – these are the 12 inexpensive wall decor ideas I've got my eye on for my living room

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When shopping for wall art, are you drawn to a riot of color and pattern? If you've clicked this article, chances are that, like me, you're not. My main criteria for shopping for wall art is something that will fit into my home's neutral color scheme and not detract too much from its minimalist aesthetic.

Sometimes wall decor is there to introduce a little texture, or sometimes it's there to break up the boxiness of your architecture with an interesting shape. While some people might find minimalist wall decor a little boring, in comparison to the bright, vivid decor maximalists choose for their walls, but I'd argue the opposite. Stripping back colors and paring back materials means that it's often more tactile and intriguing, contributing to a calming feel to the overall scheme.

To show you just what's out there if you want to decorate your walls minimally, here are my favorite finds from the best home decor stores.

Best canvas art

Best 3D wall decor

Best textile art

Paper abstract wall tapestry View at Society 6 Price: From $34

Size: 34" x 40" This simple printed tapestry might not be three-dimensional, but it's an impactful way to bring a sense of texture on a budget. Mistana cotton wall hanging View at Wayfair Price: $34

Size: 36" x 24" This wall hanging has a brilliant texture to it through swirling embroidery - and it's on sale at Wayfair right now for half price. Katlee wall hanging View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $75

Size: 24" x 43" I love the simple but modern color combination of this end-of-line wall decor from Lulu & Georgia, and it's on sale now.

Best paper wall decor