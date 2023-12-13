The 12 Best Mid-Century Modern Bookcases - Retro Style That Feels So Right for Now

Some 70 years after its big debut, mid-century modern design is still one of the most enduring and timeless design styles in the world. Its influence colors and informs today's takes on modern and minimalism, and if you look hard enough, you might find its watermarks — things like tapered legs and cane paneling among them — in furniture pieces all over your house.

I've done a bit of the legwork for you to find some of the best bookshelves with roots in this design era, should you yourself be a big fan of mid-century sensibilities. So get ready to read on; there should be plenty of sleek lines, organic shapes, and mixed mediums in your future.

12 of the best mid-century modern bookcases

