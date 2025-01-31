Channeling Fancy Restaurant Style, Dome Lights Are Always My Pick for Kitchen Islands — Preferably One of These 6
There's a reason dome pendant lights often feature in restaurant kitchens. They're pretty, yes, but also very practical — here's why
Since the kitchen is one of the most used spaces in the home, I think it's safe to say that getting the lighting right is an important consideration. And while placement plays a part, it's the style and shape of light you choose that really makes the difference. That's why I'd always choose dome pendant lights for kitchen islands. Simple in shape, they not only look good, but offer some practical advantages too.
As someone who is highly critical of using overhead lighting (be gone, 'big light'), I can confidently attest that dome pendant lights in the kitchen are the answer to functional kitchen island lighting ideas that won't make your head hurt. This is because their design mimics that of a flashlight — the light output shines downwards and extends softly out around the light. The dome shape funnels the light to one specific spot, which is helpful when prepping food, but it also restricts light from fanning out laterally, giving the room a soft, warm downward glow.
It's for this reason that dome pendant lights are a common restaurant lighting trend (one we often like to steal for our interiors), because of their practical light output, and stylish silhouette. Available in an array of sizes, styles, and finishes, I honestly think they outshine all others — and here are six dome pendant lights for kitchen islands that prove my point.
Price: from $224.25
Go ahead and stare. This gorgeous and highly-rated dome pendant light is on the larger side, but is nonetheless an exceptionally elegant fixture. It's a handmade design that comes in two finish options: bronze or antique brass, and the exterior is textured to give it a vintage look. Because of its size, just one of these pendants is all you need to take your kitchen design from good to great.
Price: from $176
Craving distinctive and modern style in your kitchen? This dome pendant will surely satisfy your needs. This light features two domes inside of the larger third, giving the fixture some dimension along with intrigue. It comes in a few different sizes and colors, allowing you to choose what works best in your space. Although unique in shape and style, this dome pendant will still give you the light output that you need to create a functional and modern kitchen.
Price: $179
This sleek and simple dome pendant will enhance your kitchen's style. It's made from spun steel and features a black dome with a white interior. This pendant features customizable elements as well, like the the ceiling plate and socket cap. Its elegant style is just what your kitchen needs — just picture this fixture gracefully hanging over your island, providing you ample light to prep any meal.
Price: $179.99
If you're looking for something that's not too big, not too small, and will certainly elevate your kitchen's appearance, this dome pendant light is the one for you. Its medium size makes it a practical choice for any kitchen — hang it alone or in a pair. This style also comes in a black finish, or can be changed to a glass dome with your choice of black or brass detailing.
Price: $550
So you want a kitchen pendant that can double as an art piece? This is definitely the one for you. This dome pendant is modern and comes in over 10 different colors (the dark plum being my favorite). While it is on the smaller side, the contemporary design and rich color speak volumes for this fixture, and its light output exudes luxury. Style this pendant by itself or pair it with a few more over your countertop.
Price: $669.00, Was: $839.00
The mouth-blown glass shade of this pendant will elevate your kitchen décor with a subtle hint of luxury. Along with glass, this pendant is made from steel with a brass finish. The simple design won't clash with your pre-existing furnishings, and the adjustable drop length gives you freedom to style this light anywhere in your kitchen. Because of the glass shade, the light for this pendant extends in all directions, brightening up your entire kitchen.
Convinced you on the idea of dome pendant lights for your kitchen island? I thought as much. Now you've chosen your style, you might want to read up on kitchen lighting design to make sure you position them perfectly over your island bench.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Coffee Machines Are Getting More High-Tech, So Why Can I Only Think About These Retro, Lo-Fi Ones?
Nothing beats the comfort of classic, and the pull of retro coffee makers, emerging as a trend for the kitchen, is undeniable
By Julia Demer Published
-
Decades of "Patchwork Updates" Left This Chicago Home Lacking, but Now Its Japandi Style Is Picture-Perfect
With a less-is-more mentality, Rockenbach Design Studio chose simple yet sophisticated pieces in this perfectly balanced home
By Keith Flanagan Published