I'm a Travel Editor — These Are the On-Sale Coffee Table Books to Gift to Loved Ones With Wanderlust
Forget ordinary destination guides: our curated edit of volumes for design-minded travelers brings you unexpected stories from across the world, told from fresh, captivating perspectives
If there's one thing I am guilty of it is buying too many books: fiction, non-fiction, and poetry volumes, long- and short-form writing, and photography, design, and travel coffee table books all contribute to amassing the ever-busy shelves of my Victorian house-style apartment in South East London. Do I regret purchasing them? Never. Alright, perhaps a little, but only when I think about the next time I'll have to place them into boxes and move them around, which won't be any time soon, anyway.
To those who'd argue that most of these volumes end up covered in dust, forgotten on a bookshelf, I say that, in my defense, each represents an invaluable source of inspiration, particularly when it comes to the best coffee table books for travel-lovers. And that's only one reason they're some of my favorite buys.
Compared to other monographs, travel coffee table books don't just allow you to explore remote cities, get a taste of their unique hotel design, and plan your next getaway, all from the comfort of your home. But when designed ingeniously, they're one of the quickest and most eye-catching ways to up your living room's décor through a playful, worldly touch.
Now, we are all more than familiar with ordinary destination guides, which is why you won't find any of them in this roundup of the best travel coffee table books to read this year — not in their most traditional essence, at least. Instead, I focused on titles that, bringing you original interiors, culture, and lifestyle insights from different corners of the globe, make the ultimate year-round gift for design enthusiasts and seasoned adventurers alike. From the tropical coasts of Malaysia's Penang to the most aesthetic Alpine stays, these are the quirkiest, style-packed travel coffee table books to get your hands on today.
Best for Design-Enthusiast Travelers
No matter the time of the year, it's always the right moment to plan your next adventure, and Petite Passport founder Pauline Egge's Design Stays immerses you in the very best of European hotel design, from Scandinavia to the Aegean Sea and the Alps. Selected for their standout décor, daring aesthetic, and the human stories behind them, the destinations contained within this booklet are all you need to inspire your upcoming getaway — and, who knows, maybe you'll get to visit them first-hand.
Best for Foodie Adventurers
Freshly printed, PENANG reminds us that traveling is about our destination's history, culinary heritage, and culture. A riveting journey to the Malaysian island of the same name, the volume gathers 23 recipes courtesy of Chef André Chiang, culinary director of the Eastern & Oriental Express, and chefs Malcolm Lee and Abby Lee, into a feast for all senses. From outstanding architectural landmarks to tucked-away, jungle-clad hills and plantations, Penang offers an unforgettable escape.
See more travel coffee table books from Apartmento Magazine.
Best for Ethical Wanderers
In a world caught in the grip of climate change, traveling is an endangered luxury. This Kinfolk volume strives to awaken us to the allure of our local surroundings, inciting regional wanderings and discoveries in place of intercontinental flights. Informed by slow living principles and filled with breathtaking imagery lensed across five continents, the book prompts us to reassess our relationship with our cities and communities to show how staying put can lead to as much inspiration and awe as favors chasing remote destinations.
Best for Indie Shopping-Led Adventurers
If you've read any of my Setting Up Shop, chances are you're aware of my obsession with independent businesses. Conceived as a bible for "would-be-retailers, neighborhood-makers, and brands in need of a fix", this monograph takes you inside 100 brick-and-mortar shops across the globe through interviews, reports, essays, and equally thought-provoking photographs shedding light on their unique contributions to their retail space and the world as a whole.
Best for Curious Wanderers
Cinema disruptor A24 has made the world a better place thanks to its instant-classic films, from Moonlight (2016) and Aftersun (2022) to Priscilla (2023), and the same can be said of its vibrantly crafted books. Florida! is no exception: packed with colorful illustrations, amusing how-to tips for exploring the Sunshine State like a true local, whimsical photography, and an introduction by native Floridian author Tyler Gillespie, this fanciful find is one that won't go unnoticed.
Best for Worldly Travelers
It was hard to settle on just one of Assouline's creatively packaged titles. Because of its vivid, decades-spanning imagery of the Middle East and Asia, fun titling and design details, and thought-provoking reflections on the theme of Orientalism — or the Western fascination with the way of life of remote civilizations (and its problematic essence) — this volume had to be the one. Diving into folkloristic customs, immersive bazaars, and monumental architecture, it isn't just visually beautiful but sparks introspection, too.
Best for Outdoors-y Wanderers
During COVID-19, parks became the most immediate, and the only reachable, outdoor destination for all of us. A visual compendium of 50 of the globe's most fascinating green lungs, from legendary landmarks to under-the-radar thriving grass patches conceived to be remembered by local passersby and tourists alike, City Parks is a 208-page portrait of nature and the humans who inhabit it.
Best for Cinephile Travelers
Correct me if I am wrong, but I feel Accidentally Wes Anderson needs no real introduction. Mesmerizingly symmetric natural landscapes and urban cutouts, pastel-hued sceneries, and joyful Art Deco design landmarks — be it theaters, hotels, or stuck-in-time stations — are the protagonists of this globe-trotting title, inspired by the meticulous cinematography work of award-winning director Wes Anderson.
Best for Mountain-Obsessed Adventurers
Remember when I said that no ordinary destination guides were allowed into this edit of the best travel coffee table books? Well, Alpine Style represents their polar opposite. Created for the mountain-obsessed home decorator, it is a punchy, brightly colored archive of some of the most aesthetic and deliberately bold Alpine interiors — granting you snow-fresh inspiration on how to recreate them at home.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
-
-
At This Designer’s LA Flagship, an Unexpected "Neutral" Paint Color Captures the Feel of California Sun
Launched earlier this fall, Natasha Baradaran's West Hollywood Design District showroom channels her globe-trotting inspirations into a peaceful oasis brought to life by her signature shade
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
The Boring, But Beautiful Items You'll Need in Your Home — That Are Now On Sale
I've decided to scour the internet and find some of the best deals to make your hosting season stress-free and truly chic
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
At This Designer’s LA Flagship, an Unexpected "Neutral" Paint Color Captures the Feel of California Sun
Launched earlier this fall, Natasha Baradaran's West Hollywood Design District showroom channels her globe-trotting inspirations into a peaceful oasis brought to life by her signature shade
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Boring But Beautiful — 6 Sexy Kitchen Essentials You'll Want to Show Off, Not Hide Away
I've decided to scour the internet and find some of the best deals to make your hosting season stress-free and truly chic
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
West Elm's Faux Fur Throws Are Better Than the Real Deal — And Less Than $70 for Black Friday
West Elm’s faux fur throws are the ultimate universal gift — even if you’re gifting yourself
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Ingenious Table Seamlessly Transforms from Round to Oval, and Puts an End to the Dreaded Squeeze
No need for a kids' table this year. Meet the unassuming Scandi-style table that extends from seating two to ten (plus 6 other styles to shop)
By Julia Demer Published
-
Last Time We Shared This Stylish Diffuser, a Bunch of You Bought One — Well, Now it's 47% Off
The biggest sale of the year can be a stressful time, but this clever buy is all about keeping things calm
By Maya Glantz Published
-
I Wanted My Kitchen to Shine for Thanksgiving — But I Hate Cleaning. Then My Neat-Freak Friend Told Me Her Secret Weapon
Countertops, faucets, ceramic and stainless steel fittings, appliances and wall tiles all got the treatment
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
Saks is Offering 40% off Marimekko, Our Go-To for Whimsical Homewares, and Things Are Selling Fast
Funky flower plates and a Kelly green coffee press are among the chic decor currently marked down for Black Friday
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
MacKenzie-Childs Rarely Ever Goes on Sale, But This Iconic Canister Trio Is Currently 20% Off for Black Friday
Those iconic checks you know and love — on sale? Believe it. I’ve found the only place to buy them at a discount
By Julia Demer Published