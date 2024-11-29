I'm a Travel Editor — These Are the On-Sale Coffee Table Books to Gift to Loved Ones With Wanderlust

If there's one thing I am guilty of it is buying too many books: fiction, non-fiction, and poetry volumes, long- and short-form writing, and photography, design, and travel coffee table books all contribute to amassing the ever-busy shelves of my Victorian house-style apartment in South East London. Do I regret purchasing them? Never. Alright, perhaps a little, but only when I think about the next time I'll have to place them into boxes and move them around, which won't be any time soon, anyway.

To those who'd argue that most of these volumes end up covered in dust, forgotten on a bookshelf, I say that, in my defense, each represents an invaluable source of inspiration, particularly when it comes to the best coffee table books for travel-lovers. And that's only one reason they're some of my favorite buys.

Compared to other monographs, travel coffee table books don't just allow you to explore remote cities, get a taste of their unique hotel design, and plan your next getaway, all from the comfort of your home. But when designed ingeniously, they're one of the quickest and most eye-catching ways to up your living room's décor through a playful, worldly touch.

Now, we are all more than familiar with ordinary destination guides, which is why you won't find any of them in this roundup of the best travel coffee table books to read this year — not in their most traditional essence, at least. Instead, I focused on titles that, bringing you original interiors, culture, and lifestyle insights from different corners of the globe, make the ultimate year-round gift for design enthusiasts and seasoned adventurers alike. From the tropical coasts of Malaysia's Penang to the most aesthetic Alpine stays, these are the quirkiest, style-packed travel coffee table books to get your hands on today.

