The best cold plunge tubs – buys for every budget to bring cold therapy to your backyard

Cold plunge tubs are all the rage right now. The idea of cold therapy isn't particularly new, but with the like of Chris Hemsworth recently taking on the ice bath lifestyle, it's clearly influencing more people to embrace it.

Videos of uber-fit people lowering themselves into ice-y plunge pools dominate social media, and after being saturated by this content you may have been drawn into the idea. You may have gone one step further and been convinced to buy one. In this case, you may feel overwhelmed by the many choices there are on offer.

With so much variety, in size, materials, and price points it can be difficult to know what is best. Each has a unique selling point, but if you are just starting out perhaps you should reconsider splashing thousands of pounds straight away. You needn't spend a tonne of money to have an ice bath. You can even try the viral chest freezer hack to test out the technique before you invest.

We have spoken to some ice bath enthusiasts and fitness experts to get their tips on selecting the right ice bath for you and compiled a list of some of the best you can try.

What are the benefits of an ice bath?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you.

So we have already established that ice baths are part of the routine of most fitness-conscious people and athletes at the top of their game, but do we actually know why they are so beneficial?

'Ice baths have many benefits,' says healthy and fitness expert Rick Kaselj, who has specialized qualifications in injury recovery. And one of the most attractive benefits is the ability to help the body recover quicker after exercise. 'Regular ice baths help reduce muscle inflammation and soreness after intense physical activity. The cold temperature constricts blood vessels, limiting the release of inflammatory agents,' he says.

Cold water immersion enhances overall fitness and performance by minimizing the effects of muscle fatigue and improving muscle function. 'Cold exposure promotes better blood circulation, aiding in the removal of metabolic waste and facilitating muscle repair and recovery,' explains Rick.

It can also have great mental benefits according to experts. 'Cold exposure in ice baths can contribute to mental toughness and resilience,' says Rick. 'Individuals learn to manage discomfort and develop a greater sense of control over their reactions.

If you don't have room for a stylish home gym or a gorgeous swimming pool, a smaller plunge pool might be the next best thing, and the benefits speak for themselves.

Best budget cold plunge tub

Ice Box cold plunge tub with lid View at Amazon Size: 320L

Price: $99.99 Insulated so you can keep your ice bath for multiple uses, this design has a lid, too, and a ring for comfort while using. The price speaks for itself.

Best-looking cold plunge tub

The Arctic plunge tub View at Suana Place Material: Red Cedar

Price: $2,395 A simple, but good looking plunge pool finished in red cedar, with steps for easy access. The cooling unit is an optional extra.

Best luxury cold plunge tub

Cold Stoic 2.0 View at Renu Therapy Size: L 70” x W 33” x H 35"

Price: $9,699.99 This cold plunge tub is filled with features, including an integrated cooling system that can chill water as low as 36°F.

Best "hot and cold" plunge

Standard chiller heater tub View at Ice Bath Club Max/,in temperature: 107.6°F / 37°F

Price: $2,790 This tub goes both ways, able to cool down to a chilly 37°F, but also provide a warm soak too in just a couple of hours. It's surprisingly portable, given its size (it can fit two people, after all!)