I spent hours scrolling the Black Friday sales - here are the only 10 deals I think it's worth shopping

When it comes to Black Friday sale shopping, it's easy to become blinded by a good deal and end up buying things you don't really need. However, if you want to make use of the seasonal savings but don't have a clear purchase in mind, it can be hard to know where to start.

As an interiors editor, I've covered Black Friday sales for a good few years now, so I've become accustomed to what goes on sale each year, and where you can make the biggest savings. My one piece of advice? Just to avoid impulse buys, and look at items for your home that will have longevity. Whether that's good quality furniture, new bed sheets that you're always in need of, or just new cookware for the kitchen, opting for timeless buys will help you avoid 'Black Friday remorse' when your internet shopping turns up in a few days' or weeks' time.

To help you hone your shopping, I've collated the best Black Friday home deals that are actually worth your time browsing.

1. Cast iron cookware

(Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

Cast iron kitchen equipment is a bit of an investment at the best of times, but it's also something that can last a lifetime if you look after it. That's why I think it's always worth looking out for deals if your not already a proud Le Creuset owner. I have one, and I'm never looking back.

You'll find most retailers offering Black Friday deals on Le Creuset in particular are matching what's on the official Le Creuset website, where you can get a 3 1/2 quart Dutch oven for around $110 off right now - but branch out if you're looking for a particular style, or color. Other retailers from Le Creuset on Amazon to Bloomingdales may have what you need at similar discounts.

One of the best Le Creuset deals I've found is on Nordstrom, which has a 7 1/4 quart cast iron Dutch oven for $250 on certain colors - that's $210 off the list price.

$210 off Signature 7 1/4-Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Oyster View at Nordstrom Price: $250

Was: $460

2. Bed linen

Bed linen doesn't have the makings of an impulse buy you'll regret this Black Friday. You know when you need it, it'll always come in handy, and unless you're buying novelty Christmas sheets, it's hard to have buyer's remorse for the style you've chosen.

There are some brilliant Black Friday bedding deals around, especially from specialist retailers - Piglet in Bed has 25% off sitewide, for example, as does Brooklinen for its holiday sale. Bed Threads, another Livingetc favorite, has 20% off.

If you're looking for more of a budget set, I really like these sheet sets designed by interior designer Shea McGee for Target, too.

Threshold flannel sheet set View at Target Price: $21

Was: $35

3. Countertop appliances

(Image credit: Life Kitchens)

I usually have some sort of appliance earmarked for my Black Friday shopping each year - last year, I spent an age scoping out the best espresso machine Black Friday deals before ending up buying a fancy-enough pod coffee machine with a discount. When we're seeing the best sale prices of the year during Black Friday, it makes sense to wait to buy these larger investment pieces now.

This year, I've got my eye on a kitchen mixer. A KitchenAid stand mixer is, of course, the dream - and KitchenAid have got a few good Black Friday home deals at the moment. The 5.5 quart lift kitchen mixer has $200 off now, so is sitting pretty at $249 - however, it's a style available in limited colors. If you want the full KitchenAid experience, the Deluxe 4.5 quart tilt-head stand mixer in Mineral Water Blue is my pick, and it's got $140 off at the moment.

However, I'm also half-tempted to opt for a cheaper, but just as pretty, Cuisinart mixer too. This mixer in a Robbin's Egg color from Wayfair has got one of the best Black Friday savings I've found.

68% off Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer View at Wayfair Price: $146.46

Was: $460

4. Throw pillows

Throws and throw pillows are both pieces of home decor that I'd say you can impulse buy a lot better. They're not only a quick way to change up your couch or bed that can be easily changed, but they're also something that's likely to succumb to wear and tear in a busy family home within a year or two regardless.

While you'll find some brilliant discounts on simple "filler" pillows for your couch, I like to use Black Friday as an opportunity to shop for the ones that make more of an impact, and are therefore a little more expensive. Anthropologie's pillow sale is a great place to look, but I've also found some brilliant deals on brands like CB2 during Black Friday, which is often a little out of my budget at full price.

Toodle white wool pillow View at CB2 Price: $29.97

Was: $49.97

5. Timeless furniture

Rather than trying to retrofit pieces of furniture that just so happen to be in the sale into your home (only because they're discounted) - seek out retailers you know and love, and pieces you've had on your wishlist for time.

Our curation of the best Black Friday furniture deals is based around pieces we know and love, and that have great ratings online - always look at the reviews before you buy, especially if the price is too good to be true.

I've had my eye on a few pieces from Urban Outfitters recently, and they just so happen to have some big, big discounts for the holiday season.

6. Lighting

If you're in the market for new lighting, now's the time to shop for a big discount. Black Friday discounts tend to be quite generous when it comes to lighting - Lumens, for example, has deals up to 75% off designer styles.

However, if you're sticking to a more modest budget, one of my favorite picks for lighting right now is at H&M Home. It's modern, affordable and in the H&M Home Black Friday sale, there's 30% off sitewide. This papier mache pendant light is one of my favorite finds recently, and it looks even better with over $30 off.

Papier mache ceiling light View at H&M Home Price: $77.70

Was: $111

7. Smart home tech

(Image credit: Amazon Echo Show )

It's always a good idea to hold out on buying smart home tech until the Black Friday sales, as it's usually consistently on offer across the board. Whether you're looking for the best wireless doorbell, or best Alexa speaker, the best deals aren't hard to find if you look at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

My purchase for this year? I'm upgrading my existing Alexa smart speakers, which are the entry-level Echo Dots, to Echo Shows. These have screens, which I find really makes the smart assistant features so much more useful.

I've opted for the Echo Show 8, which looks a little sleeker. It's currently got 58% off on Amazon, so is now a bit of a steal at just under $55.

8. Outdoor furniture

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

You might not have outdoor entertaining on your mind right now, but I find that the Black Friday sales have better deals on outdoor furniture than at the end of summer, when stock is running low.

If you're looking for timeless outdoor furniture, my pick of the sales this year is Pottery Barn's Black Friday sales. I've seen some particularly good outdoor table Black Friday deals from the retailer this year.

Nami Teak Round Outdoor Dining Table View at Pottery Barn Price: $1,999

Was: $2,499



9. Sofa beds

Finding the best Black Friday couch deals can be a little high stakes - you not only need to find a style you like, but one that's the right size and is comfortable enough. When shopping for couches online, that often means not getting the chance to try them out.

A lower stakes buy is the humble sofa bed - the ideal purchase for right now if you need to get a guest room in order before the Christmas holidays. There are some great sleeper sofa buys on Walmart for Black Friday now, and on Wayfair, too. My best find is this L-shape sleeper from Amazon though - it's rated 4 stars on average, and has over $300 off right now.

Earfurn sectional sofa with pull out bed View at Amazon Price: $472.99

Was: $789.99

10. Christmas trees

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Unless you're an early decorator who likes your decor up before Thanksgiving, the Black Friday sales are a perfect time to pick up a new Christmas tree. We've seen some of the best artificial Christmas trees come down in price already this year.

Our style editor Brigid Kennedy also found what has got to be the best Christmas tree deal this year from Michael's - a realistic, pre-lit Christmas tree with 70% off. This deal is going to be the best way to get the best quality tree possible for your budget.