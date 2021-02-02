Echelon Connect Sport review

If you are looking to invest in an exercise bike, the Echelon Connect Sport could be the one for you. We have been testing this bike for several weeks in lockdown, and we are impressed – to say the least. Not only is it the perfect permanent fixture to a home gym, but it gives a different meaning to spin class from home. Be warned: you may never return to the gym again after using this bike. There's no need to when you have everything to keep fit at home...

A little bit about me, the reviewer: I write all of the UK-based fitness guides and reviews on Livingetc – I have tested a number of products to deem myself fit enough for this job. I have been testing these bikes in my large home office. I am five foot two in height, so finding an exercise bike that's comfortable when in use is a proven feat. I am moderately active and have used plenty of exercise bikes before – at the gym, in spin class and at home. I am testing a range of exercise and spin bikes, some of which are foldable, others compact as well as a few larger bikes.

About the Echelon Connect Sport bike...

Total floor size: 116cm (length) x 62cm (width) x 125cm (max height)

116cm (length) x 62cm (width) x 125cm (max height) Adjustable seat (height): 80cm - 105cm – from the floor

80cm - 105cm – from the floor Adjustable seat: 70cm (forward) - 84cm (back) – measured from back of seat to front of handlebars

70cm (forward) - 84cm (back) – measured from back of seat to front of handlebars Adjustable handlebars: 97cm (lowest) to 110cm (highest) – from the floor to middle of handlebars

97cm (lowest) to 110cm (highest) – from the floor to middle of handlebars Flywheel: 7kg

7kg Resistance levels: 32

32 Colour: Black

Who will the Echelon Connect Sport suit?

The Echelon Connect Sport would suit someone who either has a spare bedroom with lots of space for using and storing a full-size bike, or a dedicated home gym. It's quite hard to move, therefore wheeling it from room to room would not be ideal. It also needs to be plugged in while in use, to activate its Bluetooth. You will need to use it with an Echelon Fit App subscription to make the most out of live classes and pre-recorded ones, so a smartphone or tablet is required. It's also completely adjustable, so no matter your height, leg length or arm length, you will be comfortable while riding this bike.

Our first thoughts of the Echelon Connect Sport...

Admittedly, this exercise bike was unexpectedly large to us. It is the size of that you would find in your gym. If you have the room for it, this won't be an issue. It's also very heavy. What we did love on arrival is that it's very simple to use, in terms of adjusting and even just turning the bike on. Everything is well-explained on the bike, and there's a holder for your water, a phone or tablet, and the pedals have feet cages to keep your feet in place. It also has an emergency stop button – this is the same as the tension control – that once pressed will stop the bike immediately.

What is the Echelon Connect Sport like to use?

In one word: smooth. This spin bike is a dream to use – it's quiet, completely adjustable to suit your needs, and it's simple to navigate. The only time we ever had a problem with it was when it came to using the water bottle holder – you may want to opt for a smaller bottle for ease of use – and when wheeling it around our apartment. Other than that, this bike makes attending a spin class (virtually, of course) a very easy task, and it's suitable for all fitness levels.

Echelon Connect Sport features...

This bike has all of the features that you would want and require in an exercise bike.

Flywheel and resistance

With a magnetic 7kg flywheel and 32 levels of resistance, it can be used by all fitness levels – from beginners to pros alike. Just use the red tension knob, that sits in between your knees, to adjust how hard or easy you would like the bike to be when pedalling.

Comfort

There's no doubt that this exercise is comfortable while using. Initially, you may find the seat a little uncomfortable if you are not used to using an exercise bike. Other than that, the handles are soft to grip and non-slip, and they make standing and pedalling comfortable, too.

Adjustability

This bike can be fully adjusted. The handlebars can be moved up or down, the seat can be moved forward or backwards and up and down, and the pedals have straps to hold your feet in place – as well as this they are caged around your toes for when you are standing and pedalling.

Accessories

With an on-board water bottle holder and a tablet/smartphone stand, there's not much this bike doesn't have. Though we will add that the water bottle holder isn't the best (our bottle fell out several times while using, and we found it tricky to pop back in the holder mid-class). The non-slip tablet holder can also fit devices with a screen size of up to 12.9-inches – though there isn't anything for attaching it to your bike, we never had an issue with our smartphone moving while cycling.

Sturdiness and noise

With floor-levelling feet to prevent the bike from rocking while in use, this also makes this bike great for use on tiles or uneven ground. We were surprised at just how quiet this bike was when in use – whether the resistance was on 3 or 30. You could definitely hear a TV over the bike when in use, and it won't wake up sleeping family members.

Echelon app – what can I use it for?

The Echelon Fit app is self-explanatory when it comes to finding and selecting classes –live or pre-recorded. You will need a login or subscription to use this feature.

The app is laid out to be simple to use. At the bottom of your screen you will find five tabs – Featured; On Demand; Live; Progress and More.

If you are not wanting to take advantage of classes, and you just want to free cycle, then you can do this without paying for a subscription. Head to the More tab and tap 'Freestyle Ride'.

First thing's first, before you ride, let's talk stats. Whichever class you are doing, you will see with your stats at the bottom of your tablet or smartphone screen, and a leaderboard to your left – you can swipe this away if it is distracting. Your trainer should explain all of these figures before your class, but if not then we are here to help.

Resistance

There are 32 levels of resistance to choose from. The higher this number, the harder you will find it to pedal. You can change this by spinning the red dial beneath the handlebars and between your legs. Turn to the left to decrease and the right to increase. Press this button to emergency stop at any time. As you adjust your tension, this number will change on the screen.

Cadence

Your cadence number is how fast you are pedalling. Your trainer should tell you an approximate number to stay around in order to train at one speed, no matter your resistance. This is how they tailor each class to everyone – no matter if you are a beginner or pro.

Output

Your output is a mix of both figures above. You will see it raise when you push harder, and you are given a maximum and minimum figure, too. When your trainer says to push at maximum output, they mean to try and raise this number.

Tracking your progress

Head to the Progress tab in the Echelon App to see a record of your workouts – as well as how long you have spent on your bike each week, and how many calories you have burnt over the last seven days. This is also where you can see your badges, as well as specific info on how many calories you have burned and how much time you spent doing each workout.

Fitbit/Strava/Apple Health connecting

You can also connect this bike to your Fitbit fitness tracker, your Strava app, or your Apple Health to track the amount of calories you are burning, and to add measurements such as your height and weight. To connect, head to the More tab and scroll to the very bottom. Press on each to connect with your Echelon account. For Fitbit, you will have to manually add your workouts which is, admittedly, a pain. Though when using, I still managed to track every workout on my Fitbit Inspire HR.

Echelon classes

There are both live classes and on demand classes to choose from on the Echelon App – and these do not end at cycling. Should you have extra Echelon equipment, you can also take part in rowing classes, running classes, and there's a FitPass option.

There are also Echelon challenges you can partake in, too, so that you can conquer your goals and earn badges. There's a newbie challenge for beginners, a pyramid challenge to work your way up from doing a 20-minute class to a 60-minute class, the 20 x 20 challenge which consists of 20 classes at 20 minutes, and so much more.

You can scroll through the range of classes when either on the Featured tab, or the On Demand one. I find it easier to navigate through the featured tab, as you can see the classes by whether they are for beginners, they are for warming up and cooling down, or perhaps you want a speed class, or a class to help with your cadence. There are scenic rides here, too – you can ride along the beach, in a different country or through a vineyard. You will also realise that some classes have a music genre after their name, this means that this type of music will be played in the class – handy since it's hard to listen to music on another device and use this app in the background.

To take part in a live class, head to the Live tab at the bottom of your screen. Scroll through the calendar to find one to fit in with your schedule and press the tick box. This will mark that you are attending the class, and you can add this information to your calendar as a reminder.

Our favourite classes? These would have to be Hills Country – 20, Hills 10 – beginner, Low Impact 10 – Beginner and Power 30 – 90s Mixtape.

What else to know about the Echelon Connect Sport?

As with anything – fitness-related or not – this exercise bike has both good and bad points. In this case, we think that the good points definitely outweigh the minor cons. Here's what else to consider:

Echelon have a 30-day return policy – if you do not like the bike, you can send it back within this timeframe for a refund or replacement. There is also a one-year warranty included with this bike.

The Echelon subscription you need is an additional price to the bike, from £24.99 per month depending on the type of subscription you choose. This subscription can be used by four other people as well as yourself, and you can pay monthly or annually.

It's also worth us noting that if you are wanting to use this bike long-term, you may want to invest in either a padded seat cover or some padded shorts to prevent the hardness of the seat affecting your performance.

Echelon Connect Sport pricing...

The Echelon Connect Sport costs £799. We are more than aware that this is an investment, but we can assure you that if you are using every day or a good few times a week, this bike will pay for itself. As you know, up to five users can have a go on this bike and record their stats, too.

Our verdict on the Echelon Connect Sport...

This is a sturdy exercise bike that's quiet when in use and perfect for any home gym space, with a 7kg flywheel, 32 resistance levels, a fully adjustable seat and handlebars. It has all of the added bells and whistles you need, and it's Bluetooth connected to your smartphone or tablet – this doubles as the console. Use it with the Echelon Fit app to take part in live classes, or get your heart rate rising in a pre-recorded class. Just like going to the gym, but ten times more convenient and in the comfort of your home. Who says you can only work out on high-quality equipment when at a commercial gym? At a reasonable price tag of £799, too.

About our review – and our reviewer...

Annie Collyer is the UK Shopping Editor at Livingetc – she also looks after all of our UK-based fitness content. She has tried and tested a range of equipment in her spacious home office/spare bedroom which is now technically her part-time home gym.

As mentioned above, Annie is five foot two so is testing these exercise bikes as a shorter person, to see if they are comfortable at any height. She also has her fiancé try out this home gym equipment for an opposing view, as he is both taller and heavier than her, measuring just under six foot.

