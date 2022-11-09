Window painting ideas for Christmas just levelled up and will make your home feel Hygge in minutes

Mariah Carey has called the start of Christmas season and this year it's about making your home cosier and more festive than ever before. Creating a feeling of being enveloped in the twinkly warmth of candlelight and reflection of burnished baubles. Of being smart and sophisticated but not exactly subtle. So it's no surprise window painting ideas for Christmas have been elevated to an art form, moved out of the crafty world and become an aesthetic backdrop to a stylish scene.

Christmas decorating this year is generally going maximalist. Glitter, glinting crystal and color are being layered against snowy scenes and white and Scandi palettes. 'There are no limits, more is more, be celebratory, this year more than ever,' agrees the leading international interior and product designer Jonathan Adler. 'At Christmas, sparkliness suddenly becomes ok, as does making everything a disco ball. Add sparkle to everything - glassware, napkin holders, objet. You won’t regret it.'

But why stop at what's inside the room? A new crop of aesthetes have worked out how to decorate the actual windows well, and why you'd want to. And the result is instant Hygge.

'Christmas window painting is an easy and simple way to add classy festive vibes, without taking up any room in the house,' says Marie Reddaway, founder of Dizzy Duck Decals. She sells Christmas decals in her shop on Etsy (opens in new tab) which are look both modern and reminiscent of familiar times - the ideal Yuletide vibe. 'And they can be seen equally from both inside and outside the window so people passing by get the benefit too!' she says.

Window painting ideas for Christmas

(Image credit: Alamy)

The easiest way to embrace this Christmas window decor trend is to get a window painting pen like this pack of colorful markers from Amazon (opens in new tab), and freestyle. A simple reindeer illustration, above, is relatively straightforward to reproduce, or you could follow the lead of Lynsey Powles, who filled in the panels of this window with a bauble graphic.

See more of Lynsey's work on @lyns_urbanart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: @lyns_urbanart)

Or a graphic bauble scene, complete with a charmingly simple cityscape, as in the Berlin apartment of Melanie Kharad.

See more of Melanie's home on @berlin.interior (opens in new tab) (Image credit: @berlin.interior)

But if you want to ensure artistic brilliance without relying on your own hand then the simplest approach is actually less about painting, and more about gluing. Adhesive decals have levelled up, and and can be used to create a feeling of festivity in moments.

Wreath decal from Dizzy Duck Decals on Etsy (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Dizzy Duck Decals)

Christmas window decals are a little like all your other Christmas tree decorations - you can re-use them year after year. 'Once Christmas is over you simply peel the decal off the window and put it back on the backing paper it came with,' Marie of Dizzy Duck Decals (opens in new tab) says. 'Then simply store it away.'

Decals are quick to adhere. 'Spray your window with water, peel the decal from the backing paper and position on the window,' Marie says. 'Use something like a credit card to smooth the water out from underneath the decal, and keep smoothing until all bubbles are gone. Wipe excess water off the window, et voila! Your Christmas window décor is sorted.'

The trick to getting them to sit evenly, Marie says, is easy. 'Use plenty of water when applying the decal, and don’t be afraid to apply pressure when smoothing the decal out. Also, don’t forget to keep the backing paper so you can store again for next year!'

Find a festive array of window decals on Etsy (opens in new tab).

'