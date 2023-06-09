This 'over-the-head' pillow is going viral on TikTok, but what do sleep experts make of it?

Invest in the best bedding for while you sleep and your waking self will thank you for it. We all know how important a good night's rest is, and most of us know the steps we should take to ensure one - no caffeine or blue light before bed, a relaxing night-time routine, and a peaceful sleeping environment - but how much thought do you give to the role your pillow plays?

Well, the viral pillow from Sleep Crown claims to help even the worst insomniac sufferers grab some restful shut-eye, but it's not your typical head support. The over-the-head pillow is designed to go over your eyes and ears to help block out any disturbances while applying gentle pressure over the crown of the head.

The pillow was developed by a restorative yoga teacher who claims the contoured shape is the secret to helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, and with so many of us on a mission to sleep better, it certainly sounds appealing. Of course, the burning question is, does it work? We asked some sleep experts to find out. Here's what they had to say.

What is the Sleep Crown pillow and how does it work?

No matter how much time some of us spend on mastering a healthy bedtime ritual, sometimes an easy sleep is out of our hands. If you're regularly disturbed in your bedroom, the Sleep Crown could be for you.

It's essentially a soft pillow with a curved shape that wraps over your head (leaving space for your nose and mouth), insulating you from ambient disruptions for a more peaceful sleep. The gentle weight also gives it an extra cozy, enveloping quality to make you drift off more easily. It's easiest to think of it as a giant sleep mask, with the added benefit of sitting over your ears.

'The Sleep Crown pillow offers three main benefits: blocking light, muffling ambient sound and providing gentle pressure over the head,' explains Carlie Gasia, a Spencer Institute-endorsed Certified Sleep Science Coach at Sleepopolis. 'By blocking light and reducing noise, the pillow promotes a favorable sleep environment.'

According to Sleep Crown, the pillow is great for shift workers, migraine sufferers, and those who sleep next to snorers. It's taken social media by storm, too, with users on the likes of TikTok and Instagram praising its powers as a sleep aid. In fact, it's proved so popular that the website consistently sells out, so you'd currently be lucky to get your hands on one unless you wait for a scheduled restock.

Some experts though are a little more skeptical. As Dr Abhinav Singh, Medical Review Expert at Sleep Foundation, explains: 'While blocking light and adding slight weight on the forehead may reduce movement and may reduce sleep disruption, I haven't seen evidence in terms of scientific studies proving it to be any superior to a regular pillow.'

(Image credit: Sleep Crown)

It's easy to worry that having a pillow over your face while you sleep could end up compromising your breathing, but the designers claim there's no risk of this happening. Its curved design is supposed to ensure a comfortable fit that allows for proper airflow, and it's also made from hypoallergenic materials.

Dr Abhinav, however, isn't convinced. 'If it slides and covers the nose as well it may reduce airflow,' he says. There's also the possibility that it could cause more disruption to your sleep if it slips over your mouth during your sleep, either from interrupting your airflow or by exposing brighter lighting conditions.

So, what's the verdict?

The jury is still out when it comes to the effectiveness of the Sleep Crown, but if you're happy to trust the reviews, it might be worth giving it a try. Until we have more scientific research, or have given it the full Livingetc test, it probably won't make our list of the best pillows, but if you're a chronic insomniac, if you're a light sleeper or regularly find yourself sleeping in a disruptive environment, it might be worth a try. The only thing that might hold you back is the hefty $168 price tag.

'As a simple and inexpensive alternative, an eye mask can block light and you can purchase those with added weight as well,' says Dr Abhinav.

There are other instances where you might want to stay away, too. 'Sleepers with claustrophobia may not find the Sleep Crown pillow comfortable over their head as they sleep,' Carlie explains. 'However, its flexibility does allow for it to be placed over the chest or simply snuggled in various ways, so it's soft and enjoyable in a wide variety of sleep positions.'

We'll leave it to you to decide if the Sleep Crown is a worthy pillow to spend your money on. Personally, we'll be waiting for more word from the sleep experts before we part with our money!