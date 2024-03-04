Timeless Classics — See the Umi Collection of Furniture Livingetc Has Designed With Atkin and Thyme

At Livingetc we pride ourselves on being ahead of the trends - and nothing says ‘beyond the Zeitgeist’ quite as well as a range of furniture that feels so totally timeless it’ll look fresh for years to come.

Meet the Umi Collection, a celebration of the purity and clean-lined simplicity that the Japandi movement has become famous for, and a range of furniture that is characterised by a subtle warmth of material and overriding quality in how it is made.

The Umi cabinet, Atkin and Thyme x Livingetc (Image credit: Atkin and Thyme)

Umi means ‘sea’ in Japanese and the gentle U shapes of the table legs and motif on the nightstand and sideboard echo the softly rolling crests of an ocean at its most calm. It’s these subtle details - along with the smooth oak finishes and gentle bourbon wood stains - that we think allow these designs to blend seamlessly into the decor you already have, elevating and enhancing it in a way that seems competely contemporary.

The Umi end table, Atkin and Thyme x Livingetc (Image credit: Atkin and Thyme)

We’ve long featured the work of Atkin and Thyme here at Livingetc, as it's a brand now marking its tenth year of creating elegantly crafted and unique furniture and accessories. There is an understated charm to everything Atkin and Thyme makes, allowing you to mix and match it into a variety of schemes. We can’t wait to see how you’ll style the dining table, and what sort of bed the nightstand will be placed next to.

