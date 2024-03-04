Timeless Classics — See the Umi Collection of Furniture Livingetc Has Designed With Atkin and Thyme
We couldn't be more proud to launch the new furniture collection we’ve designed for Atkin and Thyme - pared back, peaceful and perfectly handcrafted
At Livingetc we pride ourselves on being ahead of the trends - and nothing says ‘beyond the Zeitgeist’ quite as well as a range of furniture that feels so totally timeless it’ll look fresh for years to come.
Meet the Umi Collection, a celebration of the purity and clean-lined simplicity that the Japandi movement has become famous for, and a range of furniture that is characterised by a subtle warmth of material and overriding quality in how it is made.
Umi means ‘sea’ in Japanese and the gentle U shapes of the table legs and motif on the nightstand and sideboard echo the softly rolling crests of an ocean at its most calm. It’s these subtle details - along with the smooth oak finishes and gentle bourbon wood stains - that we think allow these designs to blend seamlessly into the decor you already have, elevating and enhancing it in a way that seems competely contemporary.
We’ve long featured the work of Atkin and Thyme here at Livingetc, as it's a brand now marking its tenth year of creating elegantly crafted and unique furniture and accessories. There is an understated charm to everything Atkin and Thyme makes, allowing you to mix and match it into a variety of schemes. We can’t wait to see how you’ll style the dining table, and what sort of bed the nightstand will be placed next to.
See the full collection at Atkin and Thyme
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
