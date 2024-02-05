This Sherwin-Williams Shade is the Go-To Color for Moody Schemes — 'It's Far More Versatile Than You Think!'

Dark walls are having a real design moment right now. While light greys may have fallen out of favor, dark grungy greys have already made their mark in 2024, and if you're looking for a go-to shade to nail a moody scheme, we have the perfect paint color for you.

There are some shades that never cross your mind when engaging in a new paint project, and for many of us, dark greys that verge on black certainly fit within that category. Dark paint shades are daunting for many and look pretty unassuming in the tin. However, with the right shade and a bit of know-how when it comes to application, they can make a real impact.

Of course, household paint brand Sherwin-Williams has a great hue for the job. Its name? 'Iron Ore', and it's quickly become one of their most popular colors within the interior design space. This shade proves surprisingly versatile and striking when used correctly and, from modern living rooms to stylish home studies, this shade can be used in a range of paint ideas. Discover how to use it in your home with the expert tips below.

What is Sherwin-Williams 'Iron Ore'?

(Image credit: Sherwin Williams)

It would be an oversimplification to call this color black, however, it's very close to it. As dark color trends come to the fore, it's a shade we're really excited about. 'Iron Ore SW 7069 is a timeless warm charcoal that is well-suited for both interiors and exteriors thanks to its deep moody qualities,' says Sue Wadden, Director of Color Marketing at Sherwin-Williams. 'It's sophisticated and modern, yet very natural and comforting, she explains.'

How should you decorate with 'Iron Ore'?

(Image credit: Sherwin Williams)

When decorating such a powerful dark grey shade it can be difficult to know what to do with it. Shying away from it isn't an option, though. While it works well as a contrastive accent, we'd say the bolder the use, the better.

Sue at Sherwin-Williams agrees. 'There are many excellent design uses for Iron Ore SW 7069 depending on your style,' she says. 'But my personal favorite for creating a cozy and relaxing space is to paint all four walls and the ceiling of your bedroom with the deep gray.'

Despite its intimidating nature, Iron Ore creates a very cozy environment, especially when used to color-drench a space. There are also plenty of colors that go with grey to give it a more playful feel. However, if you're after the striking bold quality of grey, this color allows you to achieve this too. 'For those craving a little drama in a space like a living or dining room, simply add an accent wall in Iron Ore SW 7069,' suggests Sue.

For those of you who like to DIY, Iron Ore can also be great for upcycling old furniture and giving them a new lease of life. 'It's perfect for sleek and modern offices as it allows for décor, wall hangings, and other personal heirlooms to really pop,' says Sue. So next time an old chest of drawers needs a lick of paint, consider this moody shade to bring it back to life.

What does 'Iron Ore' pair well with?

(Image credit: Sherwin Williams)

The beauty of dark shades is that they're incredibly versatile. 'Iron Ore pairs well with browns, creamy whites, natural greens, and even bright pastels when used as a grounding hue,' says Sue. It also pairs beautifully with natural materials such as marble and wood, making it a luxe kitchen color choice.

Before launching into your next paint project consider if you could use this assuming moody shade to inject a contemporary twist to your home that gives an unexpected focal point to any space.

Can't get your hands on Sherwin-Williams? Here are 3 alternatives to Iron Ore