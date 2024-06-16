David Beckham Uses This Pretty Rose to Line His Fence — Here's How You Can Recreate the Look

David Beckham has left football behind for some more wholesome hobbies in his retirement, and gardening happens to be among his most adored. In a recent Instagram video, the footballer was videoed by his wife Victoria as he planted some pretty pink roses along the edge of his fence, and he's inspired us to get busy in the backyard this weekend.

When it comes to gardening ideas, Beckham isn't one to gatekeep, announcing his flowers as the beautiful Queen of Sweden roses. Itching to start a flower garden inspired by David's, we consulted some expert gardeners who gave us their best tips on how to plant these famous shrub roses - if not for the beautiful blooms themselves then simply for the peppy party anecdote of growing the same flowers as the Beckhams.

How to grow Queen of Sweden Roses for a Beckham-inspired garden

Founder of Simplify Gardening, Tony O'Neill, tells us that nurturing these lovely pink Queen of Sweden roses isn't too hard a feat to accomplish. To begin, he recommends finding a location that receives at least six hours of direct sunlight daily.

'Roses thrive in sunny spots, and ample light promotes healthy growth and abundant blooms,' he notes. 'Also ensure the soil is well-draining and rich in organic matter.' He recommends amending heavy clay soils with compost or well-rotted manure to your flower beds to improve drainage and fertility.

Landscaping expert Steve Schumacher emphasizes that soil preparation is crucial and suggests testing soil pH using a pH tester like this one from Amazon prior to planting. 'When we installed rose gardens for a commercial client, we added compost and aged manure to improve soil health and this led to robust blooms,' recounts Steve.



When it comes to how to plant bare-root roses like Queen of Sweden, Tony says it's best to plant them in early spring or late fall. Potted roses, on the other hand, can be planted at any point during the growing season. To plant directly in the ground, the first step is to dig a hole twice the width and depth of the root ball. Tony then recommends placing the rose in the hole with the bud union (the swollen part where the stems join the roots) just above the soil level.

'Finally, fill in the hole with soil, firming it gently around the roots, and water thoroughly,' he says. 'Their delicate, blush-pink blooms and elegant form make them a standout feature, and watching them flourish in my own backyard has been one of the highlights of my gardening journey.'

How to Care for Queen of Sweden Roses once planted

Once you've planted your roses, maintenance is important to ensure that the roses flourish over time. 'Regular watering, especially during dry spells, and applying mulch to conserve moisture have proven effective,' Steve notes. 'Pruning is crucial too, so focus on deadheading roses or weak stems and shaping the bushes to stimulate growth.'

Tony also recommends treating the English shrub roses with balanced rose fertilizer in early spring, as new growth begins, followed by a second dose after the first bloom cycle for encouraged flowering. 'I also suggest applying a layer of organic mulch around the base of the plant to retain moisture, suppress weeds, and regulate soil temperature,' he adds. 'And monitor your shrubs for common rose pests like aphids and spider mites.'