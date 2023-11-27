Quick! Samsung's The Frame TV is over $500 down in the Cyber Monday sales - a best ever deal sure to sell out
Samsung's The Frame TV is always worth looking out for in the Cyber Monday sales - and with price cuts at $500 off this current deal is now the best ever time to buy one
Samsung's The Frame TV is one of the best big ticket deals in the Cyber Monday sales. Typically one of the most sought after televisions anyway - alongside Samsung's The Serif they're the two set that, well, look the least like hulking great TVs - and current offers are seeing it at over $500 down.
The Frame is seen judged by our esteemed reviewers as generally being one of the best Samsung TVs. With its matte display making everything look like a work of art and interchangeable bezels helping the TV blend into its surroundings like no other model, it's as much a work of art as it is a bit of tech. Samsung knows it's got a winner here, so the range gets an update almost every year.
And our style editors love it too. Global Brand Director Sarah Spiteri, who has one in her own home says: "Designing a living room around a standard television can be painful from a layout perspective, which means the Frame is much easier to integrate into design-conscious space. We did actually design our storage around the Frame and the television looks good enough to be a focal point that compliments the bespoke shelving."
The Frame now sports a QLED panel and Dolby Atmos audio, as well as an 85-inch TV version and motion sensor to save on power when you're not in the room. The Art Store allows you to download artwork for your display, and the anti-glare panel also makes positioning in a brighter room that much easier.
The best Samsung The Frame Cyber Monday deal
Samsung The Frame, 55", $979.99, down from $1499.99
Right now, Best Buy is selling the 55 inch version of Samsung's The Frame for $979.99, just over $500 off its regular price of $1499.99. At $520 down, this is the best deal we've seen in a long time and the perfect time to buy.
This particular version is the 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV with Alexa Built-in - meaning it's ideal for integrating into a modern home and easy to use along side the other bits of kit you already have. Do say: 'Alexa, go to the next episode and skip the credits.' Don't say: 'Hmm, let me think about this.' As this deal is sure to sell out.
More Cyber Monday deals on Samsung's The Frame
Price: $899.99
Was: $1299.99
Saving: $400
This slightly smaller modern - 50" - still does everything you'd want a television to do and is still impressively discounted at $400 less.
Price: $1399.99
Was: $1797.99
Saving: $398
This is a great deal on a large Samsung The Frame, with Walmart selling restored versions of the 2022 model. But don't let that put you off - last year's Frame was a well-reviewed design and if you're looking for a big saving on a big screen - this it.
Price: $549.99
Was: $597.99
Saving: $50
A smaller discount for a smaller set, but let's not start thinking that 32 inchese of television is small fry. This sort of size is ideal for a kitchen where you're more likely to have it on in the background than be sitting down to immerse yourself in it.
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
-
