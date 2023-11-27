Quick! Samsung's The Frame TV is over $500 down in the Cyber Monday sales - a best ever deal sure to sell out

Samsung's The Frame TV is one of the best big ticket deals in the Cyber Monday sales. Typically one of the most sought after televisions anyway - alongside Samsung's The Serif they're the two set that, well, look the least like hulking great TVs - and current offers are seeing it at over $500 down.

The Frame is seen judged by our esteemed reviewers as generally being one of the best Samsung TVs. With its matte display making everything look like a work of art and interchangeable bezels helping the TV blend into its surroundings like no other model, it's as much a work of art as it is a bit of tech. Samsung knows it's got a winner here, so the range gets an update almost every year.

And our style editors love it too. Global Brand Director Sarah Spiteri, who has one in her own home says: "Designing a living room around a standard television can be painful from a layout perspective, which means the Frame is much easier to integrate into design-conscious space. We did actually design our storage around the Frame and the television looks good enough to be a focal point that compliments the bespoke shelving."

The Frame now sports a QLED panel and Dolby Atmos audio, as well as an 85-inch TV version and motion sensor to save on power when you're not in the room. The Art Store allows you to download artwork for your display, and the anti-glare panel also makes positioning in a brighter room that much easier.

The best Samsung The Frame Cyber Monday deal

(Image credit: Samsung The Frame TV)

TOP DEAL Samsung The Frame, 55", $979.99, down from $1499.99 Right now, Best Buy is selling the 55 inch version of Samsung's The Frame for $979.99, just over $500 off its regular price of $1499.99. At $520 down, this is the best deal we've seen in a long time and the perfect time to buy. This particular version is the 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV with Alexa Built-in - meaning it's ideal for integrating into a modern home and easy to use along side the other bits of kit you already have. Do say: 'Alexa, go to the next episode and skip the credits.' Don't say: 'Hmm, let me think about this.' As this deal is sure to sell out.

More Cyber Monday deals on Samsung's The Frame