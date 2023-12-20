All the Pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals You Need to Know In 5 Minutes or Less

Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the holiday sales are still on for anyone with the wherewithal to keep shopping. You and your credit card likely feel quite exhausted, but just hang in there — some of the best discounts and markdowns could be right around the corner, especially as retailers look to get rid of their holiday stock and make room for 2024.

As it is my job to quite literally shop 'til I drop, I've taken a peek at some of the best home decor stores to see what's going on in their sale sections and highlight a few of my favorite last-minute buys. If you're hoping to refresh your home in the coming weeks without paying full price for anything (let's face it, the only way to shop), this is the edit for you.

As always, we'll be updating our Anthropologie sale and Wayfair homeware sale round-ups regularly so you can take advantage of deals year-round. But for now, everything you need is right here. Time to sit back, relax, and scroll — you've got some shopping to do.

Best pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals at Anthropologie

Lemieux et Cie Ducoli Pedestal Bowl View at Anthropologie Price: $219.95

Was: $325 Not only is this pedestal bowl excellently discounted, but it looks straight out of a European ceramics workshop. Sculptural and elegant, it's a perfect accent piece for your bookshelf or table. Armenta Napkins, Set of 4 View at Anthropologie Price: $29.95

Was: $44 There is no bow detailing, but these darling ruffled cloth napkins still fit perfectly with the ongoing coquette trend that has been sweeping TikTok and Instagram. Monroe Pillow View at Anthropologie Price: $54.95

Was: $78 One thing I always fall for, for better or for worse, is playful-but-well-done kitsch. This pillow is certainly that, adorned with dainty black and white dogs.

Best pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals at Burke Decor

Collins Velvet Square Pillow Dark Brown, Camel View at Burke Decor Price: $48

Was: $60 I would love to see this luxe camel-colored velvet pillow on a leather couch for a perfect mix of textures. Plus, $48 is an excellent price-point for a piece of this quality. Viola Cup, Set of 4 View at Burke Decor Price: $54.99

Was: $99.99 If I've learned one thing this fall, it's that playful ceramic glassware and kitchenware is having a moment. Play into the trend for less with this set of 4 funky glasses from Burke Decor, currently almost $50 off. Medium Free Form Bowl View at Burke Decor Price: $117.30

Was: $138 This stunning decorative bowl is just so beautiful. Fractured yet whole, it would make a luxurious fruit bowl in a luxurious kitchen.

Best pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals at Nordstom

The Hub Round Mirror View at Nordstrom Price: $85

Was: $170 Run, don't walk — this customer-beloved round mirror is almost $100 off right now! Designer quality at a big box price, and for a timeless style of mirror, no less. Apotheke Fireside Candle View at Nordstrom Price: $33.60

Was: $46 I love any reason to buy an Apotheke candle on sale. Nordstrom is a great spot to watch for these discounts, so you know I had to include one here. This one in particular has a scent that will work all winter, not just through the new year. The Softest Throw Blanket View at Nordstrom Price: $34.30

Was: $49 Another customer fave, this throw blanket is so beautifully priced right now I might have to buy one for myself. Plus, I love the heather gray colorway. It feels rich and soft, almost as though it were made of cashmere.

Best pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals at Urban Outfitters

Alora Table Lamp View at Urban Outfitters Price: $90.30

Was: $129 Multiple Livingetc editors included this lamp on their Black Friday round-ups, so I had to take the opportunity to spotlight it here, as well. The squiggle base is quite fun and the orange colorway makes for a unique desk decoration. Grid Shag Rug View at Urban Outfitters Price: $119.99

Was: $199 This shag rug is one of the best picks from the Urban Outfitters sale in my opinion. Its checkered print adds some texture and visual interest, but the size of the design keeps things minimalist. Kane Coffee Table View at Urban Outfitters Price: $139

Was: $159 The small frame on this light blue coffee table is so thin and small that you might not notice it — but that is absolutely the biggest selling point.

Best pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals at Wayfair