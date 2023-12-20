All the Pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals You Need to Know In 5 Minutes or Less

Black Friday might be long gone, but the holiday sales are still ongoing. If you still need to finish up your Christmas shopping, take advantage of these amazing markdowns now!

a collage of home decor items on a colorful background
Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the holiday sales are still on for anyone with the wherewithal to keep shopping. You and your credit card likely feel quite exhausted, but just hang in there — some of the best discounts and markdowns could be right around the corner, especially as retailers look to get rid of their holiday stock and make room for 2024.

As it is my job to quite literally shop 'til I drop, I've taken a peek at some of the best home decor stores to see what's going on in their sale sections and highlight a few of my favorite last-minute buys. If you're hoping to refresh your home in the coming weeks without paying full price for anything (let's face it, the only way to shop), this is the edit for you.

As always, we'll be updating our Anthropologie sale and Wayfair homeware sale round-ups regularly so you can take advantage of deals year-round. But for now, everything you need is right here. Time to sit back, relax, and scroll — you've got some shopping to do.

Best pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals at Anthropologie

stone scuptural pedestal bowl
Lemieux et Cie Ducoli Pedestal Bowl

Price: $219.95
Was: $325

Not only is this pedestal bowl excellently discounted, but it looks straight out of a European ceramics workshop. Sculptural and elegant, it's a perfect accent piece for your bookshelf or table.

pink ruffled linen napkins
Armenta Napkins, Set of 4

Price: $29.95
Was: $44

There is no bow detailing, but these darling ruffled cloth napkins still fit perfectly with the ongoing coquette trend that has been sweeping TikTok and Instagram.

orange pillow covered with dogs
Monroe Pillow

Price: $54.95
Was: $78

One thing I always fall for, for better or for worse, is playful-but-well-done kitsch. This pillow is certainly that, adorned with dainty black and white dogs.

Best pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals at Burke Decor

camel colored velvet square pillow
Collins Velvet Square Pillow Dark Brown, Camel

Price: $48
Was: $60

I would love to see this luxe camel-colored velvet pillow on a leather couch for a perfect mix of textures. Plus, $48 is an excellent price-point for a piece of this quality.

4 clear mugs with colored handles
Viola Cup, Set of 4

Price: $54.99
Was: $99.99

If I've learned one thing this fall, it's that playful ceramic glassware and kitchenware is having a moment. Play into the trend for less with this set of 4 funky glasses from Burke Decor, currently almost $50 off.

wirey decorative gold bowl
Medium Free Form Bowl

Price: $117.30
Was: $138

This stunning decorative bowl is just so beautiful. Fractured yet whole, it would make a luxurious fruit bowl in a luxurious kitchen.

Best pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals at Nordstom

circle wall mirror
The Hub Round Mirror

Price: $85
Was: $170

Run, don't walk — this customer-beloved round mirror is almost $100 off right now! Designer quality at a big box price, and for a timeless style of mirror, no less.

apotheke candle in gray jar
Apotheke Fireside Candle

Price: $33.60
Was: $46

I love any reason to buy an Apotheke candle on sale. Nordstrom is a great spot to watch for these discounts, so you know I had to include one here. This one in particular has a scent that will work all winter, not just through the new year.

gray plush throw blanket
The Softest Throw Blanket

Price: $34.30
Was: $49

Another customer fave, this throw blanket is so beautifully priced right now I might have to buy one for myself. Plus, I love the heather gray colorway. It feels rich and soft, almost as though it were made of cashmere. 

Best pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals at Urban Outfitters

modern orange table lamp
Alora Table Lamp

Price: $90.30
Was: $129

Multiple Livingetc editors included this lamp on their Black Friday round-ups, so I had to take the opportunity to spotlight it here, as well. The squiggle base is quite fun and the orange colorway makes for a unique desk decoration.

shag rug in checkered pattern
Grid Shag Rug

Price: $119.99
Was: $199

This shag rug is one of the best picks from the Urban Outfitters sale in my opinion. Its checkered print adds some texture and visual interest, but the size of the design keeps things minimalist.

wirey blue coffee table
Kane Coffee Table

Price: $139
Was: $159

The small frame on this light blue coffee table is so thin and small that you might not notice it — but that is absolutely the biggest selling point.

Best pre-Christmas Home Decor Deals at Wayfair

solid wood tray
Cassidy Solid Wood Tray

Price: $68
Was: $106.99

It can feel quite overwhelming to dig through Wayfair's entire home decor section, but there are always gems if you can stand to put in the time. And here is a pro tip: When it comes to decorative trays, this is hands-down the best one I found. It's so natural and rustic I might have to buy one myself.

black rug with floral motif
Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Eden Mughal Garden Black Rug

Price: $356.70
Was: $590

A nice area rug from a big company can run up quite a tab if you're not careful. Rifle Paper Company has some of the most darling designs on the web, having collaborated with companies like Ruggable and Loloi, but they get quite expensive. So snag this nicely discounted piece for over $200 off its listing price now.

Accent mirror surrounded by gold metal
Aziana Round Metal Wall Mirror

Price: $137.99
Was: $223

Did someone say customer favorite? It's a miracle this piece is marked down right now given how popular it is, with a 4.8/5-star rating across 1767 reviews. It's the perfect mirror to spice up an empty wall and has enough of a design-y silhouette that you don't really need much else to compliment it.

