How Designer India Mahdavi Transformed a Former Post Office Into a 'Cinematic' New Arts Hub in Norway
Inaugurated in Trondheim last week, PoMo leverages the architect's fantastical understanding of interior design to envision a dynamic future for the city's modern and contemporary art scene
Filled with scenic views of its namesake fjord and a time-traveling mixture of Gothic, Romanesque, and wooden architecture, Trondheim, Norway's third-largest city and "knowledge capital", is a rising destination for travelers interested in getting a taste of authentic Scandinavian innovation. With the unveiling of modern and contemporary art museum PoMo, which opened its doors to the public in the heart of the cultural quarter last week, a new chapter in its centuries-spanning history has only just begun.
Dreamt up as a world-class hub for modern and contemporary art by Trondheim natives Monica and Ole Robert Reitan, who funded the project, this newly launched institution is more than yet another platform for painting, sculpture, photography, installation, and design exhibitions.
To drive PoMo's vision forward is a desire to make such creative expressions "accessible to everyone," explained the founders, who manifested their commitment to building a collection that isn't only "relevant, original, and of high international quality", but also representative of a "broad diversity of artists, across gender and origin" under the leadership of Director Marit Album Kvernmo and Curator & Exhibition Producer Rasmus Thor Christensen. Among the confirmed names are those of genre-bending figures such as Philippe Parreno, Louise Bourgeois, Ugo Rondinone, Anne Imhof, and Simone Leigh.
A post shared by PoMo Trondheim (@pomo_trondheim)
A photo posted by on
Still, the promising range of globally sourced works set to land in Norway for the first time across its permanent and annual presentations isn't but one of the notable aspects of PoMo. Expanding across 4,000 square meters over five floors, this imaginative new arts hub is the first museum to bear the signature of disruptive French-Iranian architect and interior designer — and previous Hidden Trails protagonist — India Mahdavi, who worked alongside Norwegian architect Erik Langdalen on its realization.
Housed within Trondheim's former post office building, a Grade I listed, 1911 masterpiece courtesy of Norwegian Art Nouveau architect Karl Norum, PoMo oozes with the contagiously uplifting, surreal energy that has made Mahdavi one of the most inspiring voices in contemporary interior design.
Her suggestive, color- and shape-driven conception of this world is instantly tangible as visitors make their way through the eye-catching, fuchsia metal and glass portal that serves as the museum's door into its main hall: covered in white and punctuated by Ionic-style columns and arches, the brightly lit room offers a striking stage to the colossal sculptural explorations of acclaimed Austrian artist Franz West and German sculptor Katharina Fritsch — the only other touches of color between its terrazzo floors and immaculate walls.
But it's in the adjacent, in-between spaces that the designer's and Langdalen's genius truly comes to the fore. In the baby pink-shaded, jewel box-like PoMo shop, industrial style gets a dreamy makeover in a romantic color-drenching exercise. Meanwhile, along the twisting, mandarin steel staircase that leads to the higher grounds, conceived by the Norwegian architect, visitors are absorbed in a cinematic dimension — its spiraling structure simultaneously hinting at sci-fi and the atmospheres of a noir-era psychological horror film.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Suspense, wonder, and surprise are equally present throughout PoMo's three gallery spaces, located on the first, second, and third floors, also spilling into its basement project room and private lounge, tucked away on the fourth floor. However, together with the conservation of its original architecture, no other objective was more pivotal to their development than eliciting emotional comfort, or to put it in Nordic terms, "a sense of hygge".
A family museum, at PoMo "the relationship of the spaces in the building was orchestrated through the prism of hospitality — different from a restaurant, different from a hotel — yet complementing both the experiences of sharing and intimacy, creating a sense of permeability and a place where visitors can feel welcome," Mahdavi explained.
This pleasant immersiveness reaches new heights, both figuratively and literally, on the third floor, where artists Gijs Frieling and Job Wouters' "pop" reimagining of "forgotten Nordic folkloric art" unfolds across the green, gold, and purple-hued witchy murals that provide the backdrop to the reading room's pixelated carpet and custom furniture, and in the top floor lounge, modeled after a 'lived' domestic setting. Elsewhere, like in the project room, "the voluntary absence of color is compensated by the use of materials such as concrete, stainless steel panels, and mesh metal", in a brutalist setting destined to host PoMo Projects; the museum's programming of special events.
To pervade PoMo in its entirety, though, independently of the feel or the aesthetic of its individual sections, is its founders' wish to make it an active part of Trondheim's civic life, leveraging its strategic position to "gather and be inspired by modern and contemporary art," said Monica and Ole Robert Reitan.
Much like Mahdavi and Langdalen's dynamic reinvention of Norum's legendary Art Nouveau landmark, Postcards from the Future, the hub's inaugural group exhibition, reuniting approximately 100 works by 24 international artists from its permanent collection and prestigious international loans, offers a glimpse into the bright new identity of PoMo, cementing the cultural relevance of Trondheim for the years to come.
Postcards from the Future is open at PoMo, Trondheim through June 22
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
-
-
Modernism Week Has Me House Hunting, but While a New Home Isn't on the Cards for Me, Shopping the Look Is Easy
Bringing together the best of mid-century and desert modernism, Palm Springs décor is any inherently cool, and totally timeless
By Devin Toolen Published
-
CB2's Stylish New Collaboration With "The White Lotus" Will Save You Spending $3,000 on a Hotel Room
Celebrating the show’s highly anticipated third season in Thailand, the collaboration has all the ingredients for an indulgent escape (sans TSA)
By Julia Demer Published
-
The Best Spas in the UK? Where Design Meets Wellness — These 10 Are Our Favorites
Lose yourself in the atmosphere of the best spas in England and beyond, each selected for their soothing and entrancing interiors
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Never Mind the Super Bowl — The 30 Best Things to Do in New Orleans Right Now, as Recommended by Local Culture Insiders
Make your stay in the Big Easy count with our curated guide to its most spirited hotspots, from historic boutique hotels to charming eateries and bars
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
I'm a Modernist Design Geek — These 9 Desk Accessories Put an Unexpected Spin on Office Organization
Turn every working day into an inspiration session with our designer selection of cool desk accessories, blending artistry and functionality
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Hidden Trails — Glassware Disruptor Sophie Lou Jacobsen's Insider Guide to Exploring New York
The rising designer shares her curated itinerary to the City That Never Sleeps
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
At This Three-in-One, Scenic New London Restaurant, Damien Hirst's Paintings Aren't the Only Masterpieces
Celebrated chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's experimentation playground at The Emory's abc kitchens brings a slice of New York glamour to the capital and food so beautifully crafted it competes with the artwork
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
At This New Beverly Hills Members-Only Club, Old Hollywood Glamour Gets a High Tech-Meets-Gatsby Revamp
Sleek brass detailing, timeless terrazzo floors, and marble-drenched dining rooms: meet Gravitas, the tech-aided haven for bon vivants who want it all
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
I Cover Art and Culture for a Living — These Are the 12 Most Inspiring Events to Tick Off Your Bucket List This Year
From the most anticipated biennials to leading art and photography festivals, get your finger on the creative pulse around the globe with our edit of unmissable happenings
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Vacationing With These 6 Airbnb Alternatives Is Like "Entering an Interiors Magazine" — We're in for the Trip
If your usual short-term rental platform isn't satisfying your design urges, these other options will have you immersed in awe-inspiring décor
By Gilda Bruno Published