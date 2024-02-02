Ninja's Much-Loved Espresso & Coffee Barista System is Suddenly On Sale — Now Less Than $200

Every good morning starts with coffee, and the huge interest in anything we write about coffee makers proves that we're not the only ones that think so. Which is why we felt compelled to highlight this mega deal on the well-reviewed Ninja's Espresso & Coffee Barista System, suddenly 20% off its already affordable price.

Admittedly, the world of at-home coffee makers has become more and more pretentious, but if you prefer a fuss-free brew then this machine is the one for you. Not only does this coffee maker allow you to use your favorite single-serve espresso capsules for a quick fix coffee and offer delicious-tasting drip coffee, but it can also brew with coffee grounds for a more personalized experience.

You can choose from nine brew sizes, from cup to carafe, with the option of a classic, rich, or over-ice coffee style and, if you really want to up your barista game, the built-in fold-away frother also allows you to make the likes of silky lattes and foamy cappuccinos. If you're in the market for one of the best coffee machines, Ninja's Espresso & Coffee Barista System has you covered.

Ninja® Espresso & Coffee Barista System View at Ninja Was: $249.99

Now: $199.99

By far the best perk of this machine is its versatility. If you like a quick brew first thing in the morning, use a single-serve espresso capsule to get your fix (you can choose from two sizes, Espresso and Lungo). If you then prefer a frothy coffee mid-morning, you don't need to venture out to your local coffee shop as this machine does both. The hidden frother on the side allows you to have coffeehouse-style drinks in a matter of seconds.

Other features of this espresso machine included a 19-bar pressure system for optimal water temperature and pressure (and the best-tasting coffee as a result). There's also an adjustable cup tray to reduce splashing (which can be removed to fit a travel mug), as well as handy space to dispose of your used capsules, too. If that wasn't enough to convince you, the sleek and stylish design will look right at home on your coffee bar.

Usually priced at $249.99, the Ninja Barista system is already on the more affordable end of espresso and ground coffee makers, and you can now save an additional $50 on top of that. With over 124 five-star reviews, $200 sounds like a steal.

(Image credit: Gavin Cater)

Don't just take it from us, though. Experienced barista, style journalist and our coffee machine reviewer, Laura Honey, is more than happy to sing its praises, too. 'The Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System is everything I look for in a good coffee maker: it's versatile and extremely capable without compromising on aesthetics,' she explains.

Laura notes that one of the most common kitchen conflicts she comes across is different members of the same household wanting to drink different types of coffee 'Some want single-serve capsules, others want freshly ground drip coffee, and others want espresso,' she says.

Unless you have a sprawling kitchen with ample space, having three machines on the countertop just isn't practical (or affordable). 'Fortunately, the Ninja blends all of these into one, expert machine,' says Laura. 'I'd personally always opt for the fresh coffee brewing settings (in the past Ninja has done this well), but if you're in a hurry and need speedy coffee, it doesn't hurt to have the option of popping a pod in your coffee maker instead.'

No matter what your preferences are when it comes to getting your caffeine fix, this nifty little appliance has you covered. 'From serving up single shots to brewing whole carafes, it looks like the Ninja is going to be the closest you'll come to having a live-in barista,' adds Laura.

