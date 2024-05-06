Nate Berkus Just Revealed His Favorite Color for Decorating Right Now, and It's Seriously Versatile

When it comes to interior design, Nate Berkus is our most trusted inspiration. So when we found out that one of his favorite paint shades is a brooding hue with a Roman clay finish, we had to check it out for ourselves.

Taking to his Instagram to discuss his favorite shade of the season, Nate pointed out that this rich color makes a wonderful accent in any living space, and we love how versatile it is. To find out more, we spoke to experts who let us in on why this shade is a favorite of Nate's, and we predict it will soon be a go-to for designers' upcoming paint ideas.

Getting into the 'Nitty Gritty'

(Image credit: Portola Paints)

'When I reach for color, I reach for a color that's sort of muddy, a bit like a non-color - a little bit softer, a bit deeper, maybe even a bit moody,' says Nate in his Instagram reel. The color in question? 'Nitty Gritty' by Portola Paints. Described as a smoky, dusted green with cool undertones, it can transform a basic space into a contemporary haven, and that's exactly why Nate loves it.

We agree with Nate's take on the shade and find this deep hue to be a wonderful addition to any living space for a touch of opulence. Also available in a Roman clay finish, it can be used to add textural interest to your walls with this artisanal application.

Jamie Davis, co-founder of Portola Paints, tells us that Nitty Gritty is one of Portola Paints’ top five bestselling, non-neutral colors. 'It’s popular in both Roman Clay and acrylic and has a really unique ambiguity about it,' he says. 'Because of this, it works well in a lot of different areas and with various design aesthetics.' We think that its popularity can also be attested to the versatility of this hue and Jamie agrees. 'Nitty Gritty is also a great choice for incorporating color without being too bold or straying too far from typical neutrals,' he says.

(Image credit: Portola Paints)

Paint expert Tila Lee points out that the 'Nitty Gritty' shade's popularity is also a sign of designers moving beyond the black and white trend and towards natural earthy color palettes instead. 'Using whites and off-whites with darker tones by replacing shades of black gives more life to the space and also introduces longevity to your design,' she says. Tila also explains that 'Nitty Gritty' is a great example of a mature shade that isn't intimidating to work with.

This cool green hue would be perfect for maximalists but it can also be used in more subtle ways. For example, an accent wall doused in this shade would make a striking statement and can be paired with cool jewel tones for a luxurious finish. So, if you're all out of ideas for spring decorating and you're looking for a color that inspires, we suggest dipping your brush into a fresh can of 'Nitty Gritty' and letting the paint work its magic.

