The 4 most exciting decor launches in October - America's most inspiring new products for your home
Contributing editor Keith Flanagan has been to all the latest launches and openings - here's what will be making waves across the design scene
It's been a busy month on the design scene - brands are getting their latest collections out well before the holidays. Our contributing editor Keith Flanagan has seen everything, spoken to everyone and picked out these four launches as the most interesting and dynamic.
A mix of lighting, surfaces and even placemats, these are the pieces that helping to form next years big interior design trends.
TAKE TWO
What does a design duo do after building a home furnishing empire like Serena & Lily?
prints perfect
The Averylily collection includes some charming graphic pillows.
Lily Kanter, the latter of the two, is now partnering with designer Avery Solmssen for a new namesake, Averylily, an interiors practice and home collection based out of Hawaii with an apt Pacific Island feel. But Lily’s second act isn’t without sentiment: the line features Pantones from fabrics by Serena Dugan Studio — yes, the Serena, who launched her own venture years ago — making it a collection of old friends.
NEW DIMENSIONS
In the past, if you wanted a robust wall material with dimensional pattern, materials like laser-cut porcelain were often standard practice.
Stone Age
The collection includes some impressive large detailing.
But now, LA-based design studio Borrowed Earth Collaborative is betting on a cutting-edge idea, debuting a line of tiles and panels in marble and natural stone with captivatingly carved patterns.
Think ripples, flutes, and other expressive designs intended as wall coverings that were once the realm of highly custom projects with stratospheric prices. If it feels monumental, that’s the right idea — it’s a new age for stone.
See more from Borrowed Earth Collboarative here
COVER STORY
A reverence for crafts of the past is strong throughout Chilewich’s latest ‘Overshot’ collection, named for the popular North American weaving method from the early to mid-nineteenth century.
Hand made
Each piece is artfully woven by hand.
Historic patterns were often deeply personal to their makers, frequently used across coverlets on bedding, and Chilewich has spun their own modern interpretation inspired by the traditional technique.
Its geometric designs delight across placemats and floor coverings woven with their proprietary, highly durable yarn that could easily last several lifetimes, bringing overshot weaving to a new generation.
WAVE MAKER
It’s hard not to swoon over scalloped edges, a charmed and nostalgic look making a comeback across interior decor. And those curvy trims look rather dreamy throughout furnishing maker Arterior’s latest collection with Laura Kirar (their seventh collab together).
Out of 25 pieces that channel the designer’s memories and travels throughout the Mediterranean Coast, a handful feature scalloped contours rendered in woven rattan — the Mar Floor Lamp in particular, pictured here with a curvaceous body and a wavy lampshade, is a playful riff that’s sure to make a splash.
