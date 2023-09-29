The 4 most exciting decor launches in October - America's most inspiring new products for your home

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's been a busy month on the design scene - brands are getting their latest collections out well before the holidays. Our contributing editor Keith Flanagan has seen everything, spoken to everyone and picked out these four launches as the most interesting and dynamic.

A mix of lighting, surfaces and even placemats, these are the pieces that helping to form next years big interior design trends.

TAKE TWO

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

What does a design duo do after building a home furnishing empire like Serena & Lily?

prints perfect (Image credit: Averylily) The Averylily collection includes some charming graphic pillows.

Lily Kanter, the latter of the two, is now partnering with designer Avery Solmssen for a new namesake, Averylily, an interiors practice and home collection based out of Hawaii with an apt Pacific Island feel. But Lily’s second act isn’t without sentiment: the line features Pantones from fabrics by Serena Dugan Studio — yes, the Serena, who launched her own venture years ago — making it a collection of old friends.

See more from Averylily here.

NEW DIMENSIONS

(Image credit: Borrowed Earth Collaborative)

In the past, if you wanted a robust wall material with dimensional pattern, materials like laser-cut porcelain were often standard practice.

Stone Age (Image credit: Borrowed Earth Collaborative) The collection includes some impressive large detailing.

But now, LA-based design studio Borrowed Earth Collaborative is betting on a cutting-edge idea, debuting a line of tiles and panels in marble and natural stone with captivatingly carved patterns.

Think ripples, flutes, and other expressive designs intended as wall coverings that were once the realm of highly custom projects with stratospheric prices. If it feels monumental, that’s the right idea — it’s a new age for stone.

See more from Borrowed Earth Collboarative here

COVER STORY

(Image credit: Chilewich)

A reverence for crafts of the past is strong throughout Chilewich’s latest ‘Overshot’ collection, named for the popular North American weaving method from the early to mid-nineteenth century.

Hand made (Image credit: Chilewich) Each piece is artfully woven by hand.

Historic patterns were often deeply personal to their makers, frequently used across coverlets on bedding, and Chilewich has spun their own modern interpretation inspired by the traditional technique.

Its geometric designs delight across placemats and floor coverings woven with their proprietary, highly durable yarn that could easily last several lifetimes, bringing overshot weaving to a new generation.

See more from Chilewich here

WAVE MAKER

(Image credit: Arteriors)

It’s hard not to swoon over scalloped edges, a charmed and nostalgic look making a comeback across interior decor. And those curvy trims look rather dreamy throughout furnishing maker Arterior’s latest collection with Laura Kirar (their seventh collab together).

Out of 25 pieces that channel the designer’s memories and travels throughout the Mediterranean Coast, a handful feature scalloped contours rendered in woven rattan — the Mar Floor Lamp in particular, pictured here with a curvaceous body and a wavy lampshade, is a playful riff that’s sure to make a splash.

See more from Arteriors here