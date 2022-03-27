This smart platform lets you visualize your future home before you begin renovating

The world of interiors may have flirted with augmented reality (following the launch of Pinterest's recent platform) – but it looks like AI is here to stay – because another company has just followed suit.

This time, the launch comes courtesy of San Francisco-based powerhouse Modsy – a technology-first interior design platform that delivers highly realistic 3D designs of customers' real homes.

This modern decorating idea is similar to Pinterest's in that it allows design enthusiasts to visualize the future. However, while the photo platform focuses on 'trying on' furnishings – Modsy's is more focused on the entire renovation project. You can tour your renovated home without experimenting with endless paint samples (and a large investment), but what exactly does this smart platform involve?

Ultimately, you receive hyper-realistic 3D designs created in collaboration with one of the brand's designers – before fully visualizing and virtually walking through your newly renovated home.

(Image credit: Future / Jon Day Photography)

‘We are transforming an industry by combining design and technology together in unique ways. Launching the Renovation Design Service was the natural next step for both our customers and our proprietary 3D platform,'' says Shanna Tellerman, Modsy's Founder and CEO.

Before venturing into a large-scale project, Shanna recommends trialing your visions via the platform, so you can rest easy that your design ideas are right for your room. And, this launch is right on time.

'Demand for renovation and remodeling has skyrocketed over the past few years as our relationship with home continues to evolve,' Shanna explains.

She adds that their customers had increasingly asked them for support with their projects – so the platform is launching into a world that is ready to experiment with these AR possibilities. 'We knew we could create a truly unique and first-of-its-kind solution,' Shanna adds.

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

The founder certainly isn't wrong. While this platform is the first of its kind in terms of larger-scale renovation, it's also a response to an ever-growing interest in AR that is creeping into the design world. In the discussion of Pinterest's similar platform, Jeremy King, the SVP of Engineering, similarly observed a rise in 'digitally savvy shoppers', fuelled, not least, by the pandemic, when people found themselves immersed primarily in a digital world.

''Millions of people now expect virtual and mobile options to try before they buy, see personalized recommendations, and gather information as part of their decision-making process,'' Jeremy adds.

We have a virtual design 'fitting room' – and now – an augmented reality renovation service. We can only ask, what is next?