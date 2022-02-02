Pinterest’s new tool allows you to ‘try on’ decor in your home – here’s how it works
The fitting room of the interior design world is here – it’s time to try before you buy into the trend
Pinterest may be known as a photo-sharing social site – but it has just moved into the world of augmented reality. The platform has announced ‘Try On for Home Decor’ – a new way for people to redesign their interiors – without the commitment.
Using this new phase of AR (Augmented reality), interior design trend enthusiasts can virtually experiment with new items from multiple brands, including West Elm, Macy’s, CB2 and Wayfair. But how does it work?
The app uses Pinterest’s Lens camera search technology that allows you to play with modern decorating ideas without flirting with an all-out maximalist style in your Scandi-cool scheme (or vice-versa).
So, you are able to adjust the product within the camera view to see how it looks in your space and how well it goes alongside your existing decor pieces.
The ‘Try On for Home Decor’ platform also recognizes real-world objects and translates them to online recommendations based on your taste – so you could almost argue that it acts as a personal shopper too.
‘Innovation has opened up new ways for customers to experience home designs, and we are always testing new ways for our customers to shop and find inspiration,’ explains Samie Barr, SVP of Marketing at CB2 (who feature on the platform).
‘Pinterest’s Try On For Home Decor can play a strong role in making this journey as seamless as possible by bridging the gap between virtual commerce and reality,’ she adds.
Sammie certainly isn’t wrong. The intrigue behind virtual reality for interiors has increased over the past year, and burgeoning retailer investment in augmented reality (AR) technology has crept into the design world – and Try On for Home Decor is the latest innovation in this ever-growing realm.
'Since the pandemic began, we're seeing more digitally savvy shoppers than ever before,' emphasizes Jeremy King, SVP of Engineering at Pinterest.
'Millions of people now expect virtual and mobile options to try before they buy, see personalized recommendations, and gather information as part of their decision-making process,' he says.
MADE.COM and Dulux are amongst the other labels that have offered similar AI technology to the world – but we expect many more to follow suit.
Try On for Home Decor is only available in the US currently, but they plan to introduce the platform into international markets in the near future.
Megan is a News Writer across Future Plc's Homes titles. She has a background in national newspapers in the UK and has experience in fashion and travel journalism, which she previously practised whilst living in Paris and New York City. Her adoration for these fashion capitals means she particularly loves writing about contemporary styles and trends for Livingetc.
