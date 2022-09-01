Be the first to see the new lighting collection Livingetc has designed for Lights & Lamps
Marble, concrete, rattan and crackle glaze, we couldn't be prouder of our second lighting collection for Lights & Lamps
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The response to our first collection with UK-based lighting experts Lights & Lamps was so incredible that we couldn’t wait to do another one. So we’ve created nine
new lights that work seamlessly alongside our existing designs, ready to be curated artfully into your home.
As before, it was a brilliantly collaborative process. I sat down with Livingetc's editorial director Sarah Spiteri to talk about what shapes, styles and finishes we felt both complemented the original collection and were a response to how we think our readers want to decorate today.
We took these sketches to Niki and Scarlett at Lights & Lamps who used their expertise to turn them into workable ideas that we all feel will work beautifully in a modern home, adding a touch of design flair through their rounded edges and their warming palettes.
Buy the Livingetc x Lights & Lamps collection here (opens in new tab).
Artisan pieces
Once again, craft is key to these designs. We’ve focused on rattan, brown marble sourced from Spain, crackle-glazed ceramic and smoothly lathed concrete. Rattan is the great softener, bringing a touch of levity to even the most formal schemes, while the industrial vibe of the concrete is tempered by its beguiling rounded edges.
I felt it worked perfectly as the shade for this Pari wall light, which could go anywhere, but that I had in mind for a bedroom. The ideal bedroom, at the moment, has the sensibility of a spa - both relaxing and uplifting, soothing yet energising. Rattan has all these qualities, and so seemed exactly right for now.
cool collaboration
We’re in awe of what Lights & Lamps has managed to do since launching in 2020. The pedigree of the creative visionaries behind the brand is remarkable – they have worked with some of the most renowned names in the industry – and they have managed to distil their knowledge into a range of keenly priced and beautifully designed lights.
And the great thing about working with Niki and Scarlett - why we were so keen to do it again - is because they understood exactly how to bring the decor vibe we love so much at Livingetc to life - a cosy sense of glamour that makes you feel smart while allowing you to kick off your shoes. Whether it’s for a bedside table or work space, this collection will enhance your home.
Browse and shop the Livingetc x Lights & Lamps collection here (opens in new tab).
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
-
-
Labor Day TV sale: the best bargains on OLED, QLED and more
Save on a new big screen for the living room with these deals on 4K, OLED, QLED and more
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Carpet types – everything you need to know about how to choose this cozy flooring
We asked the experts to explain what our options are when it comes to carpet types, from materials, pile, cost and more
By Hebe Hatton • Published
-
There's a new coffee table styling trend designers are loving for a less pretentious living room
Stacking coffee tables high with books is the interior trend we didn't know we needed. Here's why you should try it, and why it might just have been inspired by Elton John
By Luke Arthur Wells • Published
-
Livingetc Style Awards 2022 - see the best in modern design as the winners are announced
Our judges have chosen the very best products for your home now
By Livingetc • Published
-
What is Barbiecore? Top designers on this fun new decor trend that's perfect for summer
So much more than just plastic and pink, Barbiecore takes its lead from Margot Robbie's movie style for a fun new decor trend
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
Top designers are all following this new trend that makes your home office a much more creative space
Hint: it's a piece of furniture you wouldn't have thought of but that changes everything about how your office feels
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published
-
5 ways to make the right color choices to totally transform your space, by Little Greene's Creative Director
Little Greene's Creative Director Ruth Mottershead knows the power the perfect palette can have. Here's how to get it right
By Ruth Mottershead • Published