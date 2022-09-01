Be the first to see the new lighting collection Livingetc has designed for Lights & Lamps

The response to our first collection with UK-based lighting experts Lights & Lamps was so incredible that we couldn’t wait to do another one. So we’ve created nine

new lights that work seamlessly alongside our existing designs, ready to be curated artfully into your home.

As before, it was a brilliantly collaborative process. I sat down with Livingetc's editorial director Sarah Spiteri to talk about what shapes, styles and finishes we felt both complemented the original collection and were a response to how we think our readers want to decorate today.

We took these sketches to Niki and Scarlett at Lights & Lamps who used their expertise to turn them into workable ideas that we all feel will work beautifully in a modern home, adding a touch of design flair through their rounded edges and their warming palettes.

Buy the Livingetc x Lights & Lamps collection here (opens in new tab).

Artisan pieces

Pari wall light with rattan shade, £159 (Image credit: Lights & Lamps)

Once again, craft is key to these designs. We’ve focused on rattan, brown marble sourced from Spain, crackle-glazed ceramic and smoothly lathed concrete. Rattan is the great softener, bringing a touch of levity to even the most formal schemes, while the industrial vibe of the concrete is tempered by its beguiling rounded edges.

I felt it worked perfectly as the shade for this Pari wall light, which could go anywhere, but that I had in mind for a bedroom. The ideal bedroom, at the moment, has the sensibility of a spa - both relaxing and uplifting, soothing yet energising. Rattan has all these qualities, and so seemed exactly right for now.

cool collaboration

Miata table lamp with concrete base and rattan shade, £189 (Image credit: Lights and Lamps)

We’re in awe of what Lights & Lamps has managed to do since launching in 2020. The pedigree of the creative visionaries behind the brand is remarkable – they have worked with some of the most renowned names in the industry – and they have managed to distil their knowledge into a range of keenly priced and beautifully designed lights.

Pari floor lamp with rattan shade, £229 (Image credit: Lights & Lamps)

And the great thing about working with Niki and Scarlett - why we were so keen to do it again - is because they understood exactly how to bring the decor vibe we love so much at Livingetc to life - a cosy sense of glamour that makes you feel smart while allowing you to kick off your shoes. Whether it’s for a bedside table or work space, this collection will enhance your home.

Roha marble and rattan table lamp, £149 (Image credit: Lights & Lamps)

Pari rattan pendant light, £149 (Image credit: Lights & Lamps)

Browse and shop the Livingetc x Lights & Lamps collection here (opens in new tab).