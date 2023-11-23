Our favorite kitchen brands are slashing prices on their best sellers this week - here's our edit of the deals
Featuring elevated kitchenware brands like Smeg and Le Creuset, this is your chance to snag items you've been eyeing for ages
The holidays are synonymous with cooking. Come November, even the most culinarily challenged find themselves back in the kitchen, attempting to pull off some elaborate recipes. Just as an artist needs their supplies, a chef needs their tools, which is why cooking with the proper appliances and accessories is so important.
Even when it isn't the holidays, we still eat — every day — meaning that any kitchen appliance has the opportunity to be used quite a bit, much more than some other, rather questionable purchases (I'm referring to the time I bought a hot pink balaclava at a sample sale, but that's a topic for another time). With all that use, it makes sense to invest in good-looking, quality kitchenware.
With Black Friday home deals finally upon us, there is no better time to buy that wishlist appliance you've been eyeing. For me, as a self-proclaimed coffee addict, it's the Smeg espresso machine, but there are so many phenomenal finds on this list for even more phenomenal discounts. Get your oven mitts ready and see what's cooking with my curated edit of the best designer kitchenware.
Fellow coffee lovers, please direct your attention to the best barista-approved espresso machines on sale for Black Friday this year.
Designer cookware on sale now
Price: $199.96
Was: $249.95
This sleek Smeg tea kettle is retro-futurism at its finest. With seven heating settings up to 212˚F and a staggering seven-cup capacity, this is the only kettle you will ever need.
Price: $399.99
Was: $574.99
Quality cookware, like this set from GreenPan, not only enhances cooking results but, given that it won't release harmful chemicals, is important for our health. I'm fond of the taupe, but the set also comes in shades like black, merlot, and sky.
Price: $599.95
Was: $699.95
I use a blender daily but can't say I've ever found one that wasn't painful to look at — until I saw this one by Vitamix. This model features luxe gold accents in sophisticated color varieties, like green sage, matte navy, and white.
Price: $199.99
Was: $399.99
Knives are of lesser importance to most until they finally invest in ones of quality — there's no going back. At a 50% discount, this German made knife set is the perfect way to start or continue along your culinary journey.
Price: $22.40
Was: $32
The soft grey marble is so comforting, the chunky shape is so satisfying to hold and overall this is one utensil you'll be happy to keep out on the kitchen shelf.
Price: $299.95
Was: $462
You can never go wrong with Le Creuset. This chef's oven is the ideal all-purpose cooking accessory, capable of cooking everything from soups to pastas, even baking. This one is in oyster, but it comes in an array of gorgeous colors.
Price: $799.96
Was: $999.95
If complicated espresso machines stress you out, this is the machine for you. Done in Smeg's iconic '50s retro style, it offers size different settings and a user-friendly interface.
Price: $169.99
Was: $195
This all-in-one compact oven is the cure to kitchen clutter. Capable of air frying, baking, roasting, toasting, reheating, and broiling — all while looking chic — there are few things it can't do.
While on the topic of designer kitchenware, take a look at this $35 Nate Berkus-approved kitchen organizer.
