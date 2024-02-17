The Nespresso VertuoPlus is 30% Off for President's Day, and it's Kim Kardashian's Coffee Maker of Choice

You might not have much in common with the Kardashians' lavish lifestyle, but one thing you likely do share is a love of coffee. For all her wellness influencer habits, it seems Kim Kardashian enjoys a morning cup of Joe as much as the rest of us, and right now you can bag her exact coffee maker for 30% off in Amazon's President's Day sale.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is an automatic coffee maker that makes both single-serve coffee and espressos in a variety of sizes. Using Nespresso's industry-loved capsules, this machine can create barista-grade brews in a matter of seconds, all from the comfort of your own kitchen.

We caught a glimpse of the model in one of Kim's TikTok videos last year, which she dubbed with a popular audio clip praising the benefits of a routine caffeine fix each morning. We're sure she didn't have to pay for hers (and even if she did, the cost wouldn't have been a concern), but you can save $60 on your very own VertuoPlus if you buy from Amazon this President's Day. If you're in the market for one of the best coffee machines, here's what you need to know.

There are many iterations of the VertuoPlus out there, but few have featured on Kim Kardashian's social media channels. This sleek machine takes up barely any space on your kitchen countertop and looks elegant enough to display with pride. Besides its stylish design credentials, it also brews a great-tasting coffee, too.

Don't just take it from us, though. Food blogger and coffee fanatic Corrie Duffy of Corrie Cooks also sings this machine's praises. 'The Nespresso VertuoPlus is a pod-based coffee maker known for its convenience and versatility,' he says. 'It utilizes Nespresso's unique VertuoLine technology to brew both espresso and larger coffee sizes, catering to a variety of preferences.'

According to Corrie, one of the main advantages of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus is its user-friendly design and ease of use. 'With just the press of a button, users can enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee or espresso without the hassle of grinding beans or measuring coffee grounds,' he explains. 'Additionally, the machine's compact size makes it suitable for small kitchens or office spaces where countertop space may be limited.'

Since it uses Nespresso's super convenient VertuoLine pods, there's also a range of coffee flavors and blends available to choose from, from rich espresso and roasted hazelnut to sweet vanilla and golden caramel.

'However, it's important for readers to be aware of some potential drawbacks of the Nespresso VertuoPlus,' notes Corrie. 'Firstly, the reliance on proprietary pods means that users are limited to Nespresso's range of flavors, which may not appeal to those who prefer to use their own freshly ground coffee beans. Additionally, while the initial cost of the machine may be relatively affordable, the ongoing expense of purchasing Nespresso pods can add up over time.'

If you want to get your hands on Kim's exact coffee maker, you'll also need to make a compromise. The gray colorway spotted on her coffee bar is harder to get your hands on - especially at discounted prices - however, the De'Longhi design in Piano Black is currently on sale at Amazon at the heavily discounted price of $139.30, rather than the typical $199.

Still need persuading? This stylish Nespresso coffee maker has also earned the Amazon's Choice badge, a label awarded to products that are highly rated, well-priced, and readily available for delivery. With 85% of buyers giving this machine a five-star rating and receiving the seal of approval from the leader of the Kardashian clan, it's fair to say this machine certainly holds up well. You'll need to act fast if you want to grab one in this limited-time sale, though!

