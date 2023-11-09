Jake Arnold swears by this one piece of furniture to help make your living room's layout work a million times better

What if you could lay on a couch and a bed at the same time? What if there were a seating hack that instantly opened up your living room, whether big or small? And what if there were a single piece of elevated and upscale furniture that could do all of that at once?

Introducing: the daybed, the it living room piece of the moment. Part couch, part, well, bed, this functional 2-in-1 seating hack works as both a place to dreamily lounge and lay as well as sit and chat. Variations have cropped up in pre-Black Friday furniture sales from Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, CB2, and Wayfair, among other retailers, and we're betting the hype is just getting started.

'I love daybeds because they're double-sided — you can sit on one and part of you can face the sofa in one direction, the other part can face the dining table — it’s so sociable,' interior designer to the stars Jake Arnold tells Livingetc. 'They also help to create a more intimate space as its backless nature means it doesn’t cause any sense of separation.'

To Arnold's point, a daybed in a living room can make the most of an open-concept space, one that lacks built-in divides like walls but needs a bit of organic separation, or maybe in a spot off your entryway, so that those coming and going have a place to don and doff their shoes but also mingle with anyone still at the party.

It's an excellent design choice all around — one dripping in elevated taste and interior acumen — and we're here to help you make the most of your purchase. If you're ready to commit, scroll down and shop our detailed shopping and styling guide below.

How to pick and style a daybed

1. Find the right piece for you

First things first — when buying a daybed, consider how large you want it to be and how large it can reasonably be to still fit into your space. Think of the color you'd like. Think of the style you'd like. Think of how you might pair it. Will it be mostly decorative, or do you hope visitors genuinely use it? How comfortable do you feasibly need it to be? Which room is it for? What is your budget? Once you answer all of these, you're ready to head out to the shops.

33% off The boucle Jonah daybed View at Anthropologie Price: $799.95 (33% off)

Dimensions: 17" H, 70" W, 26" D We've actually written about this daybed before, and it's probably obvious why. This piece is minimalist and stylish, and signals to anyone who sees it that you know design. It's also boucle, which is soft and fun to lay against. Nioiikit 53.2" modern loveseat View at Amazon Price: $179.99 (5% off)

Dimensions: 24.4"D x 53.2"W x 24.4"H The ridges in this daybed would feel satisfyingly tactile. The design is extremely modern, and the extra backrest makes for maximum comfort without sacrificing style. 46% off Lynden daybed View at Wayfair Price: $389.99 (46% off)

Dimensions: 17.1''H x 71.9''W x 33.1''L Keep it simple — in a way, this daybed is somewhat more akin to a bench, but its double-stacked cushion is certainly far comfier. Its walnut-stained legs also contrast nicely with the fabric upholstery.

Serafin leather daybed View at CB2 Price: $2,299

Dimensions: 81"W x 37" D x 26.75" H Semi-aniline cowhide leather encapsulates this Adam Rogers-designed and vintage-inspired daybed from CB2. Much like the Amazon option, there is a low backrest, but it's shallow enough that it wouldn't impede any socialization. Jake leather trundle sleeper View at Pottery Barn Price: $3,199 (3% off)

Dimensions: 85.5" W x 32.5" D x 28.5" H We have thus far made a strong argument to treat daybeds more like a couch than an actual bed, but this piece from Pottery Barn plays double duty. By day, it's a sleek blue leather lounge option (if you select that colorway and fabric, of course); by night, it's a spacious sleeper. Kaliko rattan daybed View at Urban Outfitters Price: $449.95 (65% off)

Dimensions: 75.5" L x 30.5" W x 28.5" H Don't get it twisted — daybeds aren't just for interiors; they're for exteriors, too. A rattan-heavy version, much like this one from Urban Outfitters, would stun on a screened-in porch.

2. Style it with pillows and blankets

Now comes the fun part — styling your daybed. Depending on the style of the specific daybed you've purchased, added blankets or pillows might come off as overkill; defer to your personal taste level here. If you are more of a clean-line-loving minimalist, you might steer clear of extra pillows and simply leave the product as is. But if you love adding accents or would like to pull the piece into the room visually with another color, now is your chance.