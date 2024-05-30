This Smokeless Indoor Firepit is the Perfect Finishing Touch for a Chic Tablescape

It's officially hosting season and all the makings of a good tablescape are being dusted off for al fresco brunches and sunset dinners. The good tableware, the shiny cutlery, and all the best accessories should be used to adorn the table for a truly entertaining dining ambiance, but we just found one stunning feature our tables have been missing so far. Who knew you could add a glow to your dining room by simply incorporating an indoor tabletop firepit as the focal point of the setting?

We think this is the most beautiful way to intimately brighten up an indoor dining area and the experts seem to agree. They've given us their two cents on this viral buy along with some tips on how best to style this centerpiece to perfectly complement a modern dining room. It's the perfect finishing touch, and an elevated alternative to candles.

(Image credit: Photography: Nils Timm / Design: Gibson House)

In a recent Instagram video, courtesy of homes content creator Zee (@the_z_style), she showed off her latest Amazon buy - a modern concrete tabletop firepit. Zee styles the piece at the center of her wooden table and as she lights up the firepit, a warm glow is cast across the room.

The ceramic tabletop firepit that Zee showcased has a concrete finish that flawlessly fits into a minimalist dining room adorned by neutral tones. A testament to its popularity, the firepit is currently sold out but we've found a fabulous alternative firepit from Walmart and it happens to be on sale right now.

Interior designer Tina Priestly tells us that this indoor fire pit is perfect for enhancing any indoor living experience. 'What I love most about this tabletop fire pit is its versatility,' says Tina. 'Not only does it add warmth and charm to any indoor gatherings, but it can also be a great addition to your next outdoor get-together.' Tina tells us that whether you're hosting a dinner party indoors or enjoying a relaxing summer evening on the patio, this fire pit can easily transform either space.

Founder of Pixels & Spaces Priyanshi Jain is also a fan of the indoor firepit for its efficiency in both function and style when tablescaping, or when used for coffee table decor. She points out that concrete's durability and heat-resistant properties make it the perfect choice for a portable fire pit.

'The tabletop design is aesthetically appealing as it allows the fire pit to double as a practical piece of furniture, by injecting the space with warmth and light,' she says. 'This dual functionality is great for small spaces where increasing the utility of each piece is necessary.'

When it comes to styling the firepit, Priyanshi suggests placing the firepit on a heat-resistant decorative tray when it's not in use. She recommends styling the tray with candles, small plants, and other decorative items for a makeshift table centerpiece. On the other hand, Tina advises homeowners to position the firepit on a coffee or dining table to create a cozy ambiance during cooler evenings. And if you're interested in taking the party outdoors, she suggests elevating your patio by surrounding the firepit with soft lighting and warm-toned pillows and throws for a more magical atmosphere.

Smokeless, odorless, chic in design, and easy to transport - we completely understand the hype behind this particular summer trend. While you might have to wait a while and be quick to get one of the firepits seen in the video, there are plenty of other options that look just as sleek and are currently up for grabs. So find one that matches your dining environment in time for your next soirée and bring it out as the sun starts to go down. Whether you simply use it as a soft lighting feature or roast some smores, this indoor firepit is a complete game-changer.