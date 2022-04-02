IKEA has quietly added two exciting new products to its smart homeware range

IKEA has added two new HomeKit-compatible smart shades to their existing blinds range, which launched back in 2019.

The Swedish brand has quietly expanded its smart blinds line with the addition of the PRAKTLYSING and the TREDANSEN. Making it easier than ever to create a fully automated home.

At the moment, the TREDANSEN blinds are the only ones of the new launches available in the US - and neither of the blinds is currently available in the UK.

IKEA TREDANSEN blinds

The wireless TREDANSEN blinds come in a minimalistic white color, and act as black-out blinds, minimising light in your home.

The shades also work to insulate against cooler temperatures, and protect your home from warmer temperatures - making them a great option if you're in need of kitchen blind ideas.

In terms of functionality, they'll go up and down with the click of a button, and you can also stop them at any point, if you don't want the blinds fully open or fully closed.

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you fancy adding these to your home, they'll come complete with IKEA's TRÅDFRI gateway, their home assistant product that allows you to use their range of smart products across your house or apartment.

If you want to control the blinds with your Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Nest. You will need to set up the IKEA Home smart app on your respective device.

The TREDANSEN smart blinds come in a wide variety of sizes to accommodate for all window sizes, from 58.5x195cm - 122x195cm.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The PRAKTLYSING blinds (above) are yet to become available in the US and UK, however, we're hoping they'll be making it over here soon. The higher-end roller-blind design wouldn't look out of place in a chic apartment or slick modern home.

They can be purchased across Europe excluding the UK, and sit within the middle of IKEA's smart blinds range price-wise, retailing from €125.

The rising popularity of smart blinds

Motorized blinds have become much more widely used in the last decade - as have many smart products, allowing people to create a home that makes their life easier. That fantasy of an alarm going off blinds opening and the coffee machine whirring into action is now very much a reality.

Their appeal lies mostly in their combined style and functionality. Many motorized blinds are now as good-looking as their non-motorized counterparts, and companies are constantly expanding their range to appeal to all home decor preferences.

The fact that they can be rolled up or down from anywhere in or outside the home is a huge advantage, as it means you can easily adjust them for day and night, or for extra security when you aren't home.

They also work particularly well in homes with pets or babies, where the lack of cables (unlike regular blinds) is considered much safer.