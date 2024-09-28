Forget Open Flames, These Wireless IKEA Lights are a Great Alternative to Fit in Your Candle Holders

The soft, warm glow of a candle helps set the tone for fall, but this decorative light is a risk-free alternative, and it's far more stylish than most faux flames

A stack of books, a houseplant, a wicker lamp with a white shade, and a brass candle holder holding a puck light
(Image credit: Collette Ben Coker (@collettes_home))
Fall is officially here, and with it comes the ceremonious lighting of candles throughout the home. Unless, of course, you're cautious of an open flame. Whether you're the forgetful type or a renter bound to a candle-banning rental agreement, striking a match on your favorite votive just isn't worth the risk.

Fortunately, I've found an answer to your woes, and it isn't an unconvincing fake flame. It comes in the form of a wireless puck light from our friends at IKEA, with a unique diamond shape and a brass base that slots perfectly into most taper candle holders.

This one might not flicker like the real thing, but let's face it, nothing can imitate the true twinkle of a candle anyway (plus the glimmer of brass certainly makes up for it). As the weather gets cooler and nights start drawing in, this living room lighting idea is sure to set the tone for cozy nights indoors.

Two diamond shaped puck lights on a white coffee table

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you're anything like me, you'll have a host of beautiful candle holders styled across shelves, mantels, and side tables, complete with tall tapers that you've never dared to light. Mine are mostly vintage — made of beautiful aged brass — but for a long time, they did little else other than catch dust.

That was the case until I came across a genius risk-free styling idea courtesy of home content creator Collette Coker. Now they're serving their purpose once more (albeit in a more contemporary way). In her video, Collette demonstrates how she puts her brass candle holders to use using battery-operated lights from IKEA, and it really is one of the best candle alternatives I've ever seen.

The BJÖRKSPIREA puck lights have a tapered brass base, meaning they can be securely placed on top of the candle holders. The frosted bulb also has a warm tone which reflects off the brass finish perfectly, and you can easily turn the lights on and off by shaking them (they also automatically turn off after six hours of use). While they don't look like actual candles as such, they are a far more elegant and contemporary take on tacky faux flame alternatives.

BjÖrkspirea Led Decorative Light - Brass Color Diamond-Shaped 2 Pack
BJÖRKSPIREA Led Light

Price: $24.99
Quantity: 2

Collette says the idea to style her candle holders using these decorative puck lights was actually a complete fluke. "Truth be told, the original idea was to place them as they are on coffee table books and voilà," she explains. In fact, credit for the innovative idea should really go to her son. "He picked one up, placed it on the candle holder, and said, 'Mum, look, a lollipop!' That's when the light bulb went on," Collette continues. "It provides a cozy glow, especially during this time of the year, and it's completely safe."

For a seamless look, the BJÖRKSPIREA lights are best paired with a brass candle holder, like this one from Walmart. Their squished shape also means they're better suited to a short, stubby holder for a more balanced feel. But they work just as well on a tall candlestick (or, say, a matte black one) too.

If you want to bring the cozy glow of a candle into your home without the risk of an open flame or the tacky flicker of a fake one, these stylish puck lights are a must-have addition to your fall decor.

Kdj Small Brass Candle Holder for Thin Candles - Mini Metal Candlestick, Tiny Stand
Small Candle Holder

Price: $9.65
Finish: Brass

