IKEA's new collection is inspired by what people most want in their homes in 2022

IKEA's Spring/Summer lookbook this year centered around three 'transitions' however, one in particular – Outside In caught our eye as IKEA's response to the shift in what we want from our homes in 2022 – outdoor space.

IKEA's Life at Home Report 2021, which the brand released last month, revealed how important gardens and outdoor spaces have become to homeowners in 2022. 'Outdoor space has become more important to many,' the report says. 'A private garden (36%) and being near to green areas (35%) have increased in importance in the last 12 months.'

In the past year, we've already seen the biophilic interior design trend filter down into our homes in response to this longing for the outdoors.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Since many homes, especially those in urban settings, don't have access to private outdoor spaces, IKEA looked to 'evoke elements of nature and serenity' in your interiors 'by bringing the outside into your home. This is where Outside In comes into play.

The aptly named transition aims to create an indoor garden in spaces of all sizes – and its benefits are abundant.

'Linking your indoor and outdoor space is a clever and simple way to make your home feel bigger, whilst inviting the calming energy and natural materials from the outdoors, inside,' explains Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Leader at IKEA UK and Ireland.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA's Outside In Collection

The benefits of bringing this trend into your home are plentiful, but how can you get involved? Clotilde recommends incorporating 'rustic, organic and sustainable pieces of furniture' to accentuate your greenery and give your home an escapist aesthetic.

Sharing her modern decorating ideas, Clotilde also suggests complementing 'the beauty of the solid wood MÖRBYLÅNGA table' with 'a set of the TEGELÖN chairs' that looks as good inside as they do on your balcony or terrace.

(Image credit: IKEA)

'Dedicate time to improving the spaces you spend the most time in to ensure your home is both a place of sanctuary and full of life,' the designer adds. 'By making small affordable changes to your spaces, you can seamlessly blur the boundary between indoor and outdoor and bring some greenery into your home.'

However, perhaps the easiest way to embrace the transition is by filling the KONSTFULL vases with colourful blooms that will 'add a pop of colour to your table.'

(Image credit: IKEA)

This is the IKEA hack that will celebrate the beauty (and benefits) of biophilia – and we expect the movement will last far longer than S/S 2022.