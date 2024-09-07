IKEA’s New MÄVINN Collection Spotlights an On-Trend Color Pairing We’re Seeing Everywhere Right Now

The start of a new season calls for a refresh of your decor, and if you want to usher in all things cozy, IKEA has everything you need for the job. The brand recently launched its second installment of the MÄVINN collection consisting of soft furnishings in grounding colors, organic materials that bring warmth to your space, and even some playful Halloween-themed buys for the spooky season. In it, a daring color pairing caught our eye, and it's one we expect to see a lot more of over the coming months.

The new collection pays homage to craftsmanship and artisanal practices. Crafted in collaboration with five social businesses and artisans from Bangladesh, India, and Jordan, it provides jobs for people in vulnerable communities and empowers them to grow as skilled professionals. Each piece is handwoven, braided, or embroidered to embody the unique skills and heritage of the local culture. And, combined with this eye-catching color trend, the products make for some seriously stylish home decor.

“This collection celebrates the 12-year partnership we have built together, setting a strong example of how we can work long-term to enable people to acquire handcrafted everyday items," explains Maria Vinka, designer at IKEA of Sweden. "We hope this collection inspires a deeper appreciation for handcrafted items and the effort and cultural heritage woven into every piece." If you want to inject joy and color into your space while still retaining a cozy fall feel, you can shop confidently at IKEA (and know you're making a positive impact in the process).

What's new at IKEA?

(Image credit: IKEA)

The limited home decor collection is mostly comprised of throw pillows, rugs, and stylish storage solutions. There are woven baskets for neatly organized shelving, cat-themed throw pillows to nod to the scary season, and playful flatwoven rugs to bring warmth and texture to your floors. At a glance, the MÄVINN range can be separated into three parts: organic woven items with splashes of orange, playful Halloween-themed decor, and calming green and lavender stripes, and it's the latter color combination that we've fallen head over heels for.

If you need confirmation that olive green, forest green, and lilac make good foundations for a color palette, then this is it. The tones feature prominently on a bedding set, a rug, and a bathrobe, but they also appear alongside spatterings of orange and Fuschia pink among other items in the collection. They're colors that feel simultaneously joyous, yet earthy and sophisticated (basically everything we want from our decor as we enter the "ber" months!)

"In this collection, we see both colors used in ethnic textiles and woven mats by using plaid and by mixing in a smaller amount of mustard as a third color choice, again, another unusual selection but that somehow amazingly works in tandem," explains Isy Jackson, founder of Cheltenham Interiors. "This distinctive pairing is both daring and harmonious, reflecting a sophisticated understanding of color theory that imbues the collection with a timeless elegance."

Shop Lilac and Green Decor

Why do purple and green work so well together?

(Image credit: IKEA)

Put together, purple and green are a divisive combo, and it's easy to see why. Their success hinges on the particular shades used. We'd probably turn our heads with you if we were met with garish lime green and violet, but the softness of two earthy greens with a delicate lavender has a far more relaxing effect.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A little like pink and orange or red and blue, color theory tells us that these two tones should never work together. And yet, when styled thoughtfully, they can have a far more dramatic and impactful effect than traditionally popular color combinations.

Much of this is owing to the connotations of the two calming colors. "Purple, with its deep, regal tones, imparts an air of luxury and introspection, while green, in its various shades, offers a grounding and refreshing balance," says Isy. "Together, they create a dynamic interplay that is both invigorating and soothing. This combination is particularly well-suited for the fall season, a time when the natural world itself transforms into a tapestry of deep, rich hues."

(Image credit: IKEA)

If, like us, you've been bowled over by IKEA's new collection, the brand's fair prices certainly won't discourage you from shopping the range. You should think more carefully about styling such punchy decor, however. "To soften the boldness of these colors and maintain a balance, integrate natural elements," urges Isy. "Wooden furniture or greenery can ground the palette, providing contrast while enhancing the overall harmony of the design. A sleek, dark wood coffee table or a few potted plants can beautifully complement a purple and green color pairing."

Luckily, the MÄVINN collection has plenty to offer in the way of organic, neutral decor, too, so you can get everything you need for your fall refresh in the time it takes to walk through IKEA's showroom and market hall (which, if you're like us, could be a while...). One thing's for sure, if green wasn't on your list of colors that go with purple, we're confident it will be now.