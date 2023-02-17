IKEA's newest designer collaboration might just have convinced us that shower curtains are cool again

When two of our favorite Nordic brands come together, you know something good is in store. Famed Finnish design house Marimekko has joined forces with the Swedish powerhouse that is IKEA to launch a collection of four new patterns inspired by nature, wellness, and self-care, and they're possibly the prettiest designs we've ever seen.

The limited-edition BASTUA collection, available from March, consists of 26 products with vibrant prints ranging from furniture to glassware, but it's the sauna-inspired products for your modern bathroom that really steal the show (unsurprising when you learn “BASTUA” is used to describe "sauna" in Southern Sweden.) The new patterns are so pretty in fact, that they might have just made shower curtains cool again.

(Image credit: Ikea)

The bold and beautiful patterns in the collaboration are inspired by Finnish sauna culture, the hero print being a decorative rhubarb leaf motif, a plant that often grows next to sauna buildings in Finland.

'Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the BASTUA prints,' says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko (opens in new tab).

All of the products in the collection are the perfect addition to a spa bathroom. Robes, towels, and the first-ever sauna bucket are all items traditionally used when enjoying a sauna, but can equally be repurposed for lounging by your poolside. The other items are encouraged to be used before or after a sauna ritual, such as a cushiony soft seat and a calming candle infused with aromas of elderflower, rhubarb, and sweet vanilla.

'Collaborating with Marimekko was a natural choice for IKEA as we're both committed to enabling a better everyday life at home, and with the BASTUA collection, it begins with focusing on wellness first,' says Henrik Most, Creative Leader at IKEA (opens in new tab). 'The collaboration encapsulates the sensations of endless summers and the simple and aesthetic beauty of Nordic nature.'

(Image credit: Ikea)

If steam rooms aren't your vibe, the BASTUA collection also comprises furniture items too, all similarly inspired by Nordic designs. The classic side table, complimented by the coordinated trays and glassware in the collection, allows you to inject color and personality into your kitchen. The durable plastic materials of the kitchenware are also ideal for alfresco dining as we edge closer to summer.

'Nordic furniture design has always been characterized by clean lines and simple constructions that focus on function,' says Mikael Axelsson, Designer at IKEA. 'The BASTUA side table is my take on this heritage as it's made of birch veneer and with a high edge that keeps things in place.'

Vibrantly patterned furniture that's stylish as well as functional? That's something we can get behind.

(Image credit: Ikea)

