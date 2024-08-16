This Paint Brand's Color of the Year is a "Green-Blue" Our Editor Can See Being a Big Trend in 2025

As we slowly move into the season of snuggling up indoors, it is important that our interiors reflect that sought after sense of tranquility and comfort. Much of how we react to a space is relative to the color palette that is at play. Cool earth tones can calm us and feel regenerative, while bright pops of color can bring warmth and joy into a room. But how do we pick colors for our homes that both reflect individual personality and timeless style?

HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams announced their 2025 Color of the Year and Color Collection, and their picks make us want to start decorating immediately. This year their team of experts have chosen a palette of softened, sophisticated colors that create a home they describe as "Naturally Refined."

From the sage green that is their color of the year, Quietude, to the subtle neutrals and butter yellows of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams' new collection Naturally Refined, there are some exciting paint color ideas in their 2025 predictions that has us excited at a fresh palette for decorating we'd never considered before.

Color of the Year: Quietude

(Image credit: HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams)

Quietude is the key player this year, defined as "a soft sage with a whisper of blue influence." Ashley Banbury, Color Marketing Manger at HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams, says that when choosing their color and palette for the year that they always keep consumer lifestyle trends in mind. They ask, 'How are people living in their homes?' and 'What is their purpose in their homes?' Ashley says when choosing Quietude, they noticed that this year especially "a lot of individuals are wanting to slow down and have a space in their home where they can disengage from social media or work, and relax their mind."

The bright but subdued hue of Quietude embodies that serenity. The best light blue paints and the best green paints will be colors that draw from earth tones, mimicking natural elements like ocean waves, bodies of water, and foliage.

"Nature-inspired colors have always been brought into the home — they are endlessly comfortable," says Ashley. "But I think there is a shift happening that leans more towards those watery blues and greens, rather than gray neutrals.," Ashley adds. Though the 2025 palette takes into consideration what may be trending right now, Ashley says, "there is a longevity to these colors that will never go out of style."

"Sage green is perennially popular," Livingetc.com's editor Hugh Metcalf agrees, "but there's something to light blue that makes this shade feel more, of the moment, right now. There's something exciting about the combination of the two that steals the best parts from each color — the more cozy quality of the sage, with the freshness of the light blue. I can see this color being picked up by decorators next year in a big way," he adds.

One way to style this color is with a color-drenching or trim layering technique. For instance, in the bedroom above, you can see the colors Rocky River and Quietude playing off of each other. "It is not a high contrast in the colors, so it feels really liveable. Yet it is still interesting to look at and a combination that will last a long time," says Ashley.

More on the Palette

(Image credit: HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams)

Though defined by the bright sea blues and greens of Quietude, there are beautiful neutrals, rich browns, and burnt oranges that round out the palette. If you are more drawn to calm color palettes made of ivories and pale tans, shades like Snowbound and Nomadic Desert (seen on the above kitchen wall) are a lovely neutral option. Buttery yellows in the shades Convivial Yellow and Sequin, stand out within the collection as unique color pops to add to the room. Painting your ceilings in these more whimsical colors brings extra personality to a room.

One of the colors that Ashley is dying for people to get their hands on is their darker brown color, Nutshell. "I am obsessed with Nutshell. As soon as I saw it, it became one of my favorites of the collection," says Ashley. Ashley suggests trying darker shades like Nutshell in places that will allow it to stand out. "I see it in a bathroom or dining room, paired with a really cool wallpaper or funky textures," says Ashely.

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams' partnership with Palazzo, an AI design tool that helps with concept visualization, allows everyday homeowners to better conceptualize how certain colors and designs will look in their homes. Palazzo Head of Marketing and Growth, Stephanie Seril, comments on how this has been a great tool when working with the 2025 color palette. Stephanie says, "it is a great opportunity for for consumers to see how the paints can be brought to life in a room."

Dark paint color trends and the bolder colors from the collection, like Sequin yellow and Spiced Cider orange, can be tricky to commit to without seeing how it may look first. "Being able to visualize a color, helps tell the story of how it will look in your home, so we are really excited about this tool in terms of interior design and this collection," says Stephanie.

(Image credit: HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams)

Feeling inspired? Spicing up your color palette is a wonderful way to freshen up your home for the change in seasons. The HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams collection offers calming shades of traditionally bright and warm colors, perfect for staying home and snuggling up.

Color can also work beyond just walls. If you are not ready to commit to pulling out the paint brushes yet, starting with decorative items, lampshades, or even wallpaper in can enliven a room in the same stylish way.