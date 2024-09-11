Gozney's Collab With Hedley & Bennett Unveils a Stylish Pizza Oven That'll Take Your Alfresco Dining to a Whole New Level

I've been lucky enough to savor a couple of authentic Italian pizzas cooked in a Gozney oven and let me tell you firsthand, the equipment makes all the difference. Sure, these ovens are loved by chefs across the world — a true testament to their value of efficiency. But if you're like me and the aesthetics matter just as much as the actual usability, Gozney is a masterful example of a brand that showcases both.

So when I heard about their new limited collection launch with the iconic kitchen brand Hedley & Bennett, I simply had to know more. And you might be asking yourself — is a pizza oven worth it? If we're right and you're wondering what the hype is all about, well, we interviewed the talented minds behind this collaboration to answer just that.

That way, by the end of this, you'll be able to answer the question for yourself. We have a sneaky feeling you'll have fostered a newfound adoration for the sleek form and reliable function that this brilliant brand brings to the table.

Gozney x Hedley & Bennett's Arc XL Pizza Oven

(Image credit: Gozney x Hedley & Bennett)

Bring two famous culinary brands together, one known for their revolutionary oven technology plus one known for their fashionable design, and you're bound to get a launch that'll satisfy.

Last month, the two brands officially released their sunset to sunrise line, and if this collection won't tease your alfresco entertaining spirit and have you pulling out all your outdoor dining ideas, we don't know what will.

Before we get into the entire range, we have to tell you about the stunning pizza ovens at the heart of the launch. Featuring three variations of the Arc XL pizza oven, we were shocked at how gorgeous each piece of cookware truly is. The sunrise colorway sees the oven in a washed terracotta that perfectly emulates the sky, and the opposing gradient spotlights the dark teal blue that takes over the world post sun-set. And if that wasn't enough, they also launched a 'Mash-Up' rendition that features both dazzling hues on one fabulous oven.

Besides the divine aesthetic attached to the cookware, we asked Jonathan Kantor, CMO of Gozney, about his take on what makes the Arc XL special and his answer will leave even the non-believers convinced.

"The Arc is the world’s most advanced compact pizza oven and has already won multiple industry awards since its launch earlier this year," he says. "It sets a new standard for creating epic pizza at home, by bringing groundbreaking heat control and effortless cooking to your outdoors with a sleek yet compact design that’s big on cooking space."

Jonathan also explains that by harnessing their decade's worth of experience building restaurant ovens for some of the best chefs in the world, Arc has an array of innovative features that make cooking at home easier than ever before, regardless of whether you're a pro chef or a complete beginner.

From the new lateral side burner that gives you more control, consistency, and space to a built-in digital thermometer that alerts you when you’ve reached the perfect temperature for your favorite pizza styles, Jonathan tells us that the Arc has everything one could possibly want from an outdoor pizza oven.

"Arc also brings Gozney’s renowned design ethos to life drawing on the design of our flagship oven, Dome, which captured the hearts of chefs, designers, and home cooks alike," he notes. "Our ovens not only offer unbeatable performance but they look good and hold the power to act as a centerpiece of any outdoor space."

Jonathan also tells us that pizza isn't the only meal you can whip up in an Arc. "There are so many possibilities for what you can cook in our ovens," he says. "From meats to fish to veggies, there’s always something that’s perfect for cooking up at a BBQ with friends or family."

In fact, if you’re looking for something to start the day right, Jonathan says that you can even cook breakfast on the Gozney Arc. If you're a passionate foodie, you'll love to hear that this innovative lateral rolling flame and revolutionary burner replicates the flame of traditional wood-fired ovens. Which basically means that it distributes heat evenly and consistently, making it all the more easy to make pizza like a pro.

If you enjoy cooking outside and have ever had even a shadow of a doubt over which to pick in the battle of pizza oven vs grill, this chic collection will put the debate to rest.

The Inspiration Behind the Collection

(Image credit: Gozney x Hedley & Bennett)

In conversation with Jonathan, he spills on the inspiration behind the launch, sharing that founder of Hedley & Bennett, Ellen Bennett has actually been a friend of the brand for years.

"We’ve always shared a belief in the transformative power great design has to enhance a space and ultimately an experience and a vision of inspiring chefs and home cooks to pursue their culinary fire," says Jonathan.

He explains that both brands have a history of developing products for some of the best chefs in the world, and so began the seed that brought about the collection.

"Marrying our innovation and ground-breaking design history with Hedley & Bennett's use of color and technical materials, the new collection celebrates the pursuit of culinary passion every day, from sunrise to sunset," he says.

(Image credit: Gozney x Hedley & Bennett)

While speaking with Ellen, she tells us that the inspiration behind the cohesive design was to create a unified look that ties all the products together while still highlighting each item’s specific function. "We wanted every piece to feel like part of a larger experience — one that celebrates the art of pizza-making and brings joy to the process," she explains. "Using playful elements with both of our signature designs, we wanted to ensure that each product not only performs exceptionally but also adds a bit of personality to the cooking environment."

To Ellen, the collaboration with Gozney was a dream come true and a natural fit from the start. "Both of our brands are dedicated to bringing quality kitchen tools into people’s homes to inspire them to feel like a pro too," she notes.

She admits to us that she has long admire Gozney admired and explains that the idea of teaming up felt like the perfect way to create something extraordinary for the home cooks and pizza lovers everywhere. "It was all about bringing together our shared passion for great food and exceptional tools," she says.

The Limited Edition Collaboration

(Image credit: Gozney x Hedley & Bennett)

The pizza oven is definitely the pièce de résistance, but the rest of the collection fits the theme flawlessly. And together, each and every piece from the launch comes together like a puzzle, giving you everything you'd practically need for a seamless cooking experience.

Take the pro placement peel coated in the thematic colorway, or the cohesively designed pizza cutter for that matter. And the line doesn't end there.

Hedley & Bennett's celebrated aprons have been adored on-screen by the likes of Jeremy Allen-White from 'The Bear' and are just as beloved off-screen, as worn by award-winning chefs like Nancy Silverton and Stephanie Izard.

So it would come as no surprise to us if we see the two trendy aprons to come out of this launch are sported on our favorite culinary shows.

When we asked Ellen about her favorite thing to come out of the collaboration, she told us that it was hard to pick just one, but if she had to choose, it would be the custom pizza peel "It may be the most underrated but it’s such a versatile tool that really enhances the pizza-making experience," she says. "The design is both beautiful and practical, with a comfortable handle and a sleek surface that makes transferring pizzas effortless."

And when it comes to Jonathan's most-loved creation, he tells us that it has to be the essential apron. "We wanted to create a design that is built specifically for the pizza-obsessed and it even has a loop to hold your infrared thermometer, which is an essential pizza-making tool," he says.

The best outdoor kitchen accessories are a balance of appeal and activity — and this collection is a duo to reckon with when it comes to culinary finesse. We have major heart eyes for this collection and if you're looking for a cooking addition to accompany you while you host this fall, then the Arc XL in its sunrise hues will certainly do right by you.

With the shift in prioritizing appeal and efficiency in design, brands like Gozney and Hedley & Bennett are elevating the game. "I think it reflects a growing appreciation for both the art and science of cooking," says Ellen. "People are more invested in their cooking endeavors and want tools that not only perform well but are also pro-grade and highly functional, all while looking great."

This collab is certainly one that has caught our eye with its chic designs and elevated appeal. So if you're looking to add style to the outdoors or bring back some pizzazz to your meals, then the Gozney may just be the perfect fit for you.

