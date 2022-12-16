The internet is going wild for the 'satisfying' tech feature on this new vacuum

We all want a more efficient vacuum cleaner, right? Well, what if we told you that it might not be your device that's the problem, but rather your vacuuming skills? That's what this innovative hoover from Dyson sets out to prove, all thanks to its clever laser attachment.

For a satisfyingly clean floor, this is the best vacuum cleaner out there - and we're slightly obsessed. It pains me to admit it, but my vacuuming is of the lazier kind. In a rush to get the job done as quickly as possible, I tend to whip across the floor, ignoring all those crevices and hard-to-reach places, confident in the fact they won't be too dirty anyway. As it turns out, I couldn't be more wrong.

The Dyson Detect laser vacuum has taken TikTok by storm and, if I can get my hands on one, it's sure to level up my vacuuming game. Here, I'll explain how it works, alongside some budget-friendly alternatives so you can get the same satisfying results for less.

What is the Dyson Detect laser vacuum?

So, what is the Dyson Detect laser vacuum, and what makes it so special? Well laser vacuums are relatively new to the cleaning scene, but essentially they have a built-in laser attachment on the head that reveals all the hidden dirt, dust and hair disguised on your floor which your naked eye just isn't cut out to see. In terms of floor types, it's most effective on hard floors, but it also reveals hair on the surface of your carpet too. It's a complete game-changer for your cleaning routine.

'As engineers, our job is to solve daily problems,' explains James Dyson, chief engineer and founder of Dyson. 'We are all cleaning more frequently, trying to remove the additional house dust but desperate for peace of mind that our homes are truly clean.'

In terms of specs, the Dyson V15 Detect, which you can buy here from Dyson's website (opens in new tab), has a custom lens that spreads laser light into a fan shape. 'The illumination technology reveals hidden dust, integrating a diode beam into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor,' explains James.

It lights your floor green since the human eye’s evolutionary sensitivity to means we see it brighter than other colors, making the dirt on your floor more visible. The vacuum currently comes in four different sizes from Outsize+ to Slim Extra so you can buy one that best fits you and your home. There's also its more compact younger brother, the V12 Detect, available at Dyson (opens in new tab), which offers the same benefits but in a smaller, slightly less powerful vacuum.

The thing is, this isn't even the most satisfying feature. The best part - and arguably, the worst - is it counts and measures the size of dust particles as well. A piezo sensor continuously sizes and counts exactly what your hoover is sucking up, which it then displays on the screen. In response, it will automatically increase the suction power when needed.

Honestly, if you already have neuroses about cleanliness, this vacuum might be enough to push you over the edge. Or it could just satisfy all your cleaning compulsions - I'll let you decide.

What alternative laser vacuums are there?

The truth is, Dyson's vacuum cleaners don't come cheap - something you might expect from one of the best cordless vacuums out there. And although it might now be top of your wish list, your wallet will not thank you for it. Fortunately though, there are a few nifty gadgets out there that help you get the same satisfyingly deep clean for less.

For just $25, you can buy a laser dust detector attachment from Amazon (opens in new tab). The clamp fits onto most of Dyson's original soft roller heads and works in exactly the same way as the Dyson Detect, but for a fraction of the price. Simply charge it up and attach it to your vacuum cleaner and activate the laser with the switch. It might be the best cleaning investment you make, just as long as it doesn't drive you crazy...