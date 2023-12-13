Drew Barrymore's Viral Bouclé Swivel Chair is Currently on Sale, but be Quick - It's a Frequent Sell Out

Drew Barrymore's bouclé chair has been one of her bestsellers ever since its inception. Since then it's been going in and out of stock constantly, but it's currently on a rare sale, and you can save over 25 percent.

The Beautiful by Drew collection combines elegant design, contemporary colors, and modern silhouettes, whilst remaining affordable, and this piece marked the start of Drew's wider furniture collection with Walmart. It's no wonder it's been such a sellout. Boucle remains one of the hottest sofa trends, and the chair's new sage green shade has become a staple in our interior arsenal.

Combining two of 2023's hottest trends - ones that are set to define our next circle around the sun, too - there's no doubt the 360-degree swivel chair will look right at home in your modern living room. Take this opportunity to bag yourself a bargain, but you'll need to be quick - we know this won't last long.

Why is Drew's chair so popular?

(Image credit: Beautiful by Drew)

Bouclé has been a firm designer favorite for a while now. As materials go, it's the embodiment of the minimaluxe trend we love here at Livingetc. It's cozy, elegant, and chic, and will remain our go-to material for upholstery.

It's no wonder then, that along with the rest of her Beautiful Range at Walmart, the Drew swivel chair has been a consistent sellout. One of the most popular accent chairs of 2023, We're shocked that the chair is even in stock, let alone on sale. Its size is the perfect dimension for some serious cocooning over the Holiday period - so comfy you could simply hibernate within it.

The sinuous round curved backrest and swivel base roll provide unparalleled comfort while its calming color is ideal for creating a tranquil environment in your home (something we've seen interior designers lean towards more and more as we enter 2024).

If you still need convincing, simply look at the discount. Usually priced at $298, you can currently bag a saving of $70 and add it to your basket for just $228. Only the sage green shade is on sale though, so if you're hoping for the cream color for your neutral living room, you'll still have to pay full price.

The best part? You can even get it delivered in time for Christmas! You'll need to be quick though - this chair is selling like hotcakes!