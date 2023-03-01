The genius DIY laundry chute makes keeping your closet organized easy – and it only costs $30 to copy

Laundry day. We all dread it. Running around the home like a headless chicken, snatching dirty garments from places you didn't even know they could wind up as you diligently sort your items into light, dark, and colored loads. If only this banal household chore could be made simple - or, dare I say it, fun - without relying on bulky laundry bins...

Well, this home DIYer has done just that. Tiffany Tcheng shares her innovative home improvement projects over on her Instagram where she offers practical solutions for everyday living, and this genius built-in laundry chute idea has made tidying up her daughters' bedroom easier than ever. All it involved was fixing a trash can lid to the surface of the closet cabinets, within which she concealed a laundry hamper. It's the simple yet effective solution to closet organization that we all need, kids and adults alike. We caught up with Tiffany to learn how to recreate her clever idea in our own homes.

(Image credit: Tiffany Tcheng (@tiffanytcheng))

When Tiffany started renovating her daughter’s closet last month, she knew she wanted to add some extra storage and improve its functionality to help keep her clothes organized (and off the floor).

'I started by taking a hammer to one of the existing shelves and moving a closet rod into that space,' she explains. 'Next, I used painter's tape to visualize what I wanted to build. I wanted to use the existing structure, so I added drawers to it, and then I built the carcass on the right side with a space for a laundry hamper and three additional drawers.'

Concealing a laundry bin behind these cabinets was always part of the plan, but to add a playful twist, Tiffany decided the closet needed a little something extra. 'While I was finishing the doors up, I had an idea to cut a hole in the top of the cabinet that would be used to put clothes in,' she says. 'The idea was that they would be dropped straight into the hamper.'

(Image credit: Tiffany Tcheng (@tiffanytcheng))

To create her laundry chute idea, Tiffany started by cutting a hole on top of the cabinet surface using a jigsaw. When her circle wasn't as perfect a cut-out as she'd hoped, she decided to search for a lid to disguise it for a more sleek and finished look. 'I was originally looking for a grommet of some sort, but came across this beautiful gold countertop trash can lid on Amazon (opens in new tab),' says Tiffany.

'I checked the diameter and it was the exact size of the hole I cut. It felt like this spontaneous design choice was meant to be,' she adds. 'The finish ties in with the hardware and brings warmth to the space - I love it so much.'

To recreate Tiffany's DIY laundry chute weekend project, you'll need a drill, a jigsaw, and a micro sander. The lid then simply sits on top of the whole you cut. Below are the 5 simple steps she took to carry out the process:

(Image credit: Tiffany Tcheng (@tiffanytcheng))

The laundry chute is the perfect addition to a kids' bedroom to add a bit of fun to tidying-up time and make laundry day less of a chore (but we think it's equally as fun for grown-ups, too!). It's already cut the chaos and clutter from Tiffany's day-to-day duties. 'Since installing this chute, I haven’t had to pick up dirty clothes from the floor!' she says. 'My daughter loves it and says it’s really fun to put her clothes in the hamper now.' That's the sort of win that money can't buy proving, once again, that a trusty DIY is the way to go. Happy laundering from henceforth!