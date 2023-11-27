'Why did I never think of that?' This 5-second viral skirt trick will instantly make your Christmas tree look better this year
This super-simple idea will flip how you put up your Christmas tree on its head, and all it requires is a slight change of perspective
It's that magical time of year where my Instagram feed is taken over with Christmas trees and, in this year's crop, there's one trend I'm noticing more than any other - the alternative base. It seems the traditional Christmas tree skirt is falling out of favor for other ideas, and we've seen trees in everything from planters, baskets and even on raised platforms and tables.
It makes a Christmas tree feel a little more like an indoor plant, rather than a classic Christmas tree - something that can make your decor look more elevated, and even a faux Christmas tree look a little more realistic.
But if you're putting your Christmas tree up now and haven't pre-planned any clever Christmas decorating ideas to switch up your tree base, what are you to do? Well, we spotted this so-simple-it's-genius hack from viral social media star Drew Michael Scott which has so inspired us. It doesn't require you to buy anything new, and it only takes a few seconds.
A simple tree skirt hack
Drew, who is the creative force behind Lone Fox Home, is a fan of a Christmas tree skirt alternative, but with a little change in perspective, he shows quickly how you can turn an existing tree skirt into something that feels a little more on-trend.
'Year after year I share my Christmas tree in this basket,' Drews share in an Instagram reel, 'but believe it or not, it's not actually a basket, it's a tree collar. Tree collars are marketed with the top being skinnier and the bottom being wider - but if you simply flip your tree collar, it makes a basket shape.'
A post shared by Lone Fox by Drew Michael Scott (@lonefoxhome)
A photo posted by on
'One year, I was like why have I never thought to flip this before?' Drew adds. 'No one knows there's no bottom to it!' It's a small point of difference, but undoubtedly it changes the whole feel of the tree - and his followers certainly agree.
It's such a simple Christmas tree idea really, but Drew still has some advice on how to make it work. 'Just insert the base of your tree and built it how you traditionally would,' he says. 'You might also have to put the base down first and the tree collar over the top to make it fit.'
'Decorate it, slip a blanket over the top of the base and you're good to go,' he concludes.
It's a trick you can do with any tree skirt, but it looks best with a woven style - it's such a clever alternative to trying to squeeze your tree base into an actual wicker basket!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Hugh is the Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2023.
-
-
"Dark white" is the new color trend that we think might replace warm neutrals for more expensive-looking homes
This nuanced wall color is making a splash with designers for light, luxurious spaces as an alternative to warm-toned off whites
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
Looking for the best extension cord for Christmas lights? This one looks so good you won't need to hide it
You'll want to use this long, hard-wearing extension cord as part of your outdoor Christmas display
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Looking for the best extension cord for Christmas lights? This one looks so good you won't need to hide it
You'll want to use this long, hard-wearing extension cord as part of your outdoor Christmas display
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
How to change your Ring doorbell to festive chimes - and bring the holiday spirit to your front door
Here's how to install Christmas sounds on your Ring doorbell replies to spread festive cheer to all your guests
By Amy McArdle Published
-
This IKEA hack for floating star lights creates the perfect pendants for your Christmas dining table
Make a statement with your Christmas lighting this year with this easy DIY that takes less than ten minutes to do
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Best outdoor Christmas decorations for 2023 - 9 stylish options for a front yard with festive curb appeal
Ensure your Christmas display goes beyond the front door this festive season with these outdoor decor buys
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
This viral Amazon buy lets you turn on your Christmas tree from a light switch - it's the buy of the season, and only $20
This nifty gadget will revolutionize the way you turn on your Christmas tree lights on and you can get get
By Amy McArdle Published
-
Jeremiah Brent just decorated a fun, festive mantel using Crate & Barrel's Christmas collection
The designer has thrown his typically restrained style to the wind with this whimsical festive mantel display
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
IKEA's new "paper" Christmas tree is the best spot for your favorite ornaments - and it costs less than $15
The perfect accessory for making a small space like an entryway feel more Christmassy, while also embracing festive decor that feels modern and cool
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
This artificial Christmas tree is the easiest way to decorate for the holidays (but designers are divided!)
This tree could be the answer to easy Christmas decor if you're strapped for time
By Amy McArdle Published