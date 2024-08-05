This Lighting Hack Makes Your Ceiling Look Like a Chic Parisian Apartment Using a $15 Amazon Buy

Everyone hates the big light, so there is truly nothing worse than when you find yourself stuck with a ceiling fixture that does not reflect the charming, effortless ambiance you envision yourself living in. But how do you turn the water of ceiling fixtures into wine?

When designing on a budget, it's easy to get stuck in the "how-to" side of things. Scouting the internet for DIY design tips is the labor of love behind creating an apartment that oozes personality and charm. So we did our scouting for you and found the perfect trick that will transform your space from simple to chic.

Adding a ceiling medallion is an easy, cost-effective solution to give your ceiling light a major upgrade and turn your blank canvas into the beautiful, centuries-old French Flat you have saved on your Pinterest board. Home decorator, content creator, and Founder of Pomd Market Place, Alexandra Gater, is an expert in elevating a space, especially when it comes to Parisian style design, and her lighting hack is the perfect little touch to take a ceiling fixture that feels monotonous or bland, and bring it back to the City of Lights.

(Image credit: Hanna Grankvist. Design: Studio Nato)

Alexandra Gater (@alexandragater) is a guru when it comes to all things do-it-yourself. As for the rest of us, it is easy to shy away from design job that feels like we might be getting in a little over our heads. Trying a living room ceiling light idea at home seems like the precursor to a visit from your electrician, but this hack is easy to do yourself. An elegant ceiling rose could be all it takes to make your overhead lighting feel instantly elevated.

Alexandra simply installed a pre-primed ceiling rose to give her pendant an entirely new look. "The medallion is actually made from PVC, but you would never know because of how much character it brings to the room," says Alexandra. Working with a material that is easy to handle allows for more grace when making edits, and makes the overall makeover less stressful.

As for installation, this hack is a DIY dream, even if you're in a rental apartment. "The medallion is super lightweight, so you could even attach it with some double-sided tape," explains Alexandra. But if you are situated somewhere with no worry of an angry landlord she says that using construction adhesive and caulking around the edge will create a more permanent hold.

"Alexandra's Amazon hack is exemplary as it shows that a Parisian look can be imbued even in rented accommodations, on a budget," says Aditi Sharma Maheshwari, design editor at Livingetc. "Everyone loves Parisian decor as this style has an inherent charm that never goes out of fad, but I think people feel it's a look that's hard to achieve as it costs a lot to recreate or is a look only reserved for period properties."

A post shared by alexandra gater (@alexandragater) A photo posted by on

(Image credit: Carla Antonio)

You may need a couple of friends or a ladder to help you reach the ceiling, but after that, creating French-girl home is as easy as applying that double-sided tape. Acquiring a home already adorned with elegant molding like ceiling roses is as wonderful as it is rare, but there are plenty of other tricks to give your new build that classic and cozy feel, too. The key to charming decorating is all in the details.

"I love peel-and-stick wall moulding and medallions because they add so much old-world glamor, even to the most cookie-cutter, new-build spaces," suggests Alexandra. "Pair a medallion with a thrifted pendant light and you have added instant Parisian charm to your room."

Easy enough, right? Using peel and stick moulding along the walls and mixing lamps and vintage decor can add the exact 'je ne sais quoi' that makes an exquisite Parisian apartment.