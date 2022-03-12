DJ Calvin Harris lists his California home for $25 million - take a look inside

Nestled high in the mountains above the ever-glamorous city of Beverly Hills, is Calvin Harris’ house, which the DJ-come-singer is planning to offload after listing it for $25 million/£19 million.

The jaw-dropping compound spans across 2.69 acres, and comprises not one, but five incredible structures, including the main house, two recording studios, a five-car garage (with elevator access), a security office and a two-storey guest house. Calvin Harris, who is famed for hits including It Was Acceptable In The 80s, and Rihanna’s We Found Love, has recently listed the home with the high-end property experts at Douglas Elliman.

With a sprawling driveway, when you do finally make it up the house atop a hill, you’ll be greeted by a traditional white colonial exterior that you may not have expected from the British superstar.

(Image credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty)

Inside, this 90210 property is a cornucopia of modern decorating ideas, featuring elegant panelled ceilings throughout and an enviable herringbone hardwood floor in the living areas.

(Image credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty)

Exposed brickwork and a chic modern bar, finished with striking pendant lighting, take centre stage in the living room, with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout that allow the natural California sunlight to flood in.

Perhaps the focal point of Harris’ house, which spans an enormous 117,176 sq ft., is his magnificent open-plan kitchen. It envelops around an industrial-style wine cellar, with chic glass panelled doors hiding the many bottles of, presumably, Napa Valley red.

We adore the natural stone flooring, guaranteed to keep the home’s next resident cool come the high heats of the Beverly Hills summer. The cottage-esque flooring is perfectly complemented by the soft white marble countertops, too.

(Image credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty)

The singer continues the marble theme with his grand pillar staircase, which leads onto an exposed brickwork (a clear design favourite for Harris) landing - the meeting point for some of the estate’s 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

(Image credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty)

Calvin Harris and his design team appear to have taken inspiration from the rustic farmhouse homes of New England and Scandinavia for the master bedroom, with high ceilings flanked by enormous wooden beams. The room is kept California cool with plush white furnishings, and an industrial modern fireplace - and of course, that stunning rich, herringbone floor (and, we note, a Peloton bike).

(Image credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty)

The farmhouse interiors are echoed in Calvin’s guest house and gym, which also enjoy high, beamed ceilings reminiscent of a stylish Cotswolds barn.

And last but not least, we couldn’t not show you the pool area. The subtle striped furniture and the ocean-blue pool practically scream beachy paradise.

(Image credit: Christopher Amitrano//Douglas Elliman Realty)

There’s no buyer yet for this home, but we’re sure it won’t linger on the market for too much longer.

Calvin Harris’ house is currently held by Josh and Matt Altman of the Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman