"This is How to do Modern Minimalism" – Calligaris Showcases Some Of The Biggest Trends at Salone del Mobile

Upon first glance it will be the incredibly alluring yet subtle color palette that will draw your attention. Light creams and greys, mixed with tones of tan, striking black, and stand-out copper and browns create a very calming, harmonious effect that is brought to life in minimalist forms with just the right amount of detail and texture to ensure a very interesting and special product look.

Sofas, armchairs, dining tables and beds, each have a unique character where the common thread lies in the palette, the luxurious feel of the textures, and the beautifully rounded shapes that give all the pieces of furniture a very inviting appeal. Each and every single item of the Calligaris collection is very versatile and will be easy to incorporate into any home design, with pieces showing distinct, stand-out character that will elevate the feel of a space.

With our Italian Issue for Spring 24 out now, we celebrate the most popular icons of Italian design, and with its latest collection Calligaris is one of the top brands setting the trends in sophisticated homes. Here’s our round-up of our favorite products from their latest collection.

The Twins table

A beautiful example in harmony of colors and materials, the Twins table seen during Milan Design Week is a striking piece of furniture where a smooth, elongated top sits in perfect equilibrium over two curved sheet legs facing each other. The top variants include calacatta violet, white travertine, and onyx black ceramic finishes or the new wooden or bronze Nile glass veneered finishes. The base comes in bronze, black, pearl or beige finish, and can also be two colored. Available in a fixed or extendable version, this has all the potential to become a future design icon.

The Oleandro lounge chair

This chair’s impeccable design offers a contrast of color between its legs and seat, creating a modern, yet subtle statement. ‘It will look good in a dining room, but can be equally suitable as a lounge chair in your living room,’ says Hugh Metcalf, Livingetc.com Editor. It’s very comfortable too, and you can pick from a variety of available fabrics to make it fit perfectly in your home design.

The Favola sofa

We love a modular sofa for its versatility, and this one in particular has a streamlined design that draws inspiration from the Japanese futon. The mid-century style Favola features moveable backrests and unique modules which make it suitable even in narrow spaces and small homes.

The Mara armchair

This is a must for any interior that aims to be both cozy and sophisticated. The Mara is made up of two shapes (a comfortable seat and an enveloping backrest) with only one subtle wooden detail at the back that adds contrast and interest. ‘You can tell the design team drew inspiration from the organic shapes of nature. It will make a great addition as part of a minimaluxe aesthetic,’ says Hugh.

The Cameo table

Another dining table, the Cameo is made to stand out and blend in at the same time. In subtle, natural colors and a balance of wood and ceramic materials, notice the ribbed detail on the base, and the elegant veining of the tops. We’re sure you’ll love this one now and for a long time to come.

The Universal cabinet

This cabinet was made with versatility in mind. Perfectly suited in a kitchen, but you could easily see it in a hallway or living space too. The variety of materials available for this piece is truly outstanding and they give this item a luxurious look, with white travertine, calacatta violet and onyx black finishes for the top, and ribbed wood, inlaid wood or with relief mirror for the doors.

