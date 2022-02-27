You should always put your headboard against this wall – according to experts

Interior design decisions are important in every area of the home, but none more so than the bedroom. In this space, your choice of paint, lights, and furnishings have an influence over your sleeping pattern – so it is essential to get them right.

While sleep experts often share their advice on color, they argue that the position of your bed – and bedhead – is also impactful when it comes to getting a good night's sleep.

But where should you place your bedhead for a long and interrupted slumber? Here, the experts reveal the modern bedroom ideas that may change your layout for good.

Where to put your bed headboard

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

According to sleep expert Ryan Thaker from MattressNextDay , you should place your headboard on the longest wall in your bedroom. This gives the room more balance, but it will also lead to a better night's sleep.

'Placing it against the longest wall should also allow you to have enough space to place a bedside table on either side,' he says. 'Choosing this spot for your bed will not only help you fall asleep faster, but it will also improve the quality of your sleep, too.'

If you place your bed in an alternative position (such as under a window), you are more likely to come across sounds and shadows that are distracting – and may consequently lead to a poor sleep. So, if your luxury bedroom ideas focus on your window, it may be time to rearrange.

Why your headboard placement is important – according to Feng Shui

(Image credit: Future)

The reason why your headboard placement is so important comes down to Feng Shui beliefs. Feng Shui teachings suggest that, while sleeping, you are in a passive 'yin' state and are consequently more susceptible to the energies around you.

'As a general rule of Feng Shui, the best position for your bed and headboard is in the "commanding" position, placed against the wall opposite the door, but not directly in front of it – what is considered the "coffin" position,' says Anne Haimes, Founder and Design Director of Anne Haimes Interiors .

Georgia Metcalfe at The French Bedroom Company emphasizes that your bedhead should sit against a solid wall so you are supported from the back.

(Image credit: James Merrell)

'This makes you feel centered and secure when it is time to relax,' Georgia says. 'Placing the bed in the center of the wall and allowing room at either side is the desired setup. This helps balance your yin and yang,' she adds in her discussion of Feng Shui beliefs.