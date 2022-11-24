The Black Friday savings on these Bang & Olufsen speakers are the too good to miss

With Black Friday nearly upon us, we've had our eye out for the very best Bang & Olufsen speaker deals available in this year's sale. Navigating the myriad of offers can seem like a minefield, but that's why we've rounded up the best picks for you. The Beosound A1 2nd Generation portable Bluetooth speaker has been heavily discounted on Amazon, with huge savings on their Beolit 20 and Beoplay A9, too.

Spotting a good deal is something we do best, and a 37% discount on the Beosound A1 is pretty hard to come by. That's a saving of $104! While it's a little on the pricier side for a portable speaker, it brings a lot of features to the table that others of its kind lack. Waterproof, wireless, and with in-built voice assist - as well as up to 18 hours of battery run time at increased volume - there's a reason we gave it four and a half stars in our Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 review.

For something with a bit more power, the Beolit 20 portable Bluetooth speaker not only offers a classically beautiful design, but it comes with built-in wireless phone charging, too. It's currently 25% off at Amazon. If you want a permanent home speaker that offers a little more aesthetic appeal (and let's face it, who wouldn't?), the Beoplay A9 4th Generation Wireless Multiroom speaker might be what you're after. Save $700 over at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation)| was $279, now $175 (save $104) (opens in new tab) A massive saving on a portable speaker that is guaranteed to get everyone up and dancing, the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) from Bang & Olufsen is $104 cheaper at Amazon right now. That's a 37% discount, meaning you can pick up the wireless speaker for just $175.

(opens in new tab) BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 (4th Gen) | was $3,799, now $3,039 (save $760) (opens in new tab) A real statement piece for your home, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 is large, but it's also beautiful to look at with serious audio chops on board. The speaker is an amazing $760 cheaper at Amazon right now, which is a saving of 20%.

(opens in new tab) BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 | was $529 , now $399 (save $130) (opens in new tab) Another portable option but with more power than the Beoplay A1, the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 is also 25% off at Amazon right now, saving you a massive $130. We don't know how long this deal will hold, though, so be fast if you're interested.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday happens on 25 November 2022, but as with previous years, don't expect the deals to be restricted to those 24 hours. Offers have already started appearing, and many offer significant savings on everything from home decor to smart speakers, soundbars, TVs, and more.

We will be bringing you the very best offers from across the web between now and the days following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub to get the most up-to-date offers, and head to our Black Friday home deals page for more like this.