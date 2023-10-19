Before and after: Ashley Tisdale's Halloween decor is so well done (and can be copied for under $10)

She might be best known as a former High School Musical star, but if you're anything like me, the first thing you'll think of when hear the name Ashley Tisdale is her great taste in interior design.

Her own home, self-designed by Ashley, is a triumph of modern design (and if you haven't watched her house tour yet, it's worth it), and Ashley has even launched her own interior design studio - called Frenshe Interiors - which I personally can't wait to see more of.

If you follow Ashley on Instagram, you'll often get a small glimpse of her beautiful home in the background, but this week, Ashley showcased a little corner of her home's fall decor, as she's decorated for Halloween already. It's just as chic as you'd expect, but it's actually pretty easy to recreate.

How to copy Ashley's Halloween decor

Okay, it's not hard to make Halloween decorations look stylish when you've got a particularly chic home to display them in, but Ashley's take on minimalist Halloween decor definitely caught my attention while scrolling through Instagram.

Like any good celebrity Halloween decor, there is, of course, plenty of aesthetically pleasing pumpkins on display, including some fabric pumpkins which bring a little texture and elegance to proceedings.

However, the simplest and most effective piece of Halloween decor is the 'colony' of bats flying across the wall towards her stylish console table.

This bat-themed wall decor isn't a new idea per se, but Ashley's set-up shows how to do it well. They're perfectly positioned to fill the negative space on her living room walls, and fit in around her existing decor effortlessly, without making the space feel cluttered or over-decorated.

But the best part about it? It's so easy to copy. Sets of bat wall decor can be found on Amazon for around $8, and they'd be easy to make yourself with some black paper, scissors and a little patience.

And here's hoping we get to see a little more of Ashley's stylish take on Halloween in the coming weeks.