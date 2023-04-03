Your iPhone has a free built-in plant identifier you probably didn't know about – it might be Apple's best secret feature
Gardening can be difficult if you don't know what you're dealing with, but this free iPhone feature does half the work for you
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Now spring is here and we're venturing into our backyards once more, you might be looking to try your hand at some gardening. For seasoned horticulturists, stepping out into the wilderness of an overgrown winter garden is a walk in the park, but for anyone less familiar with botany, this unknown territory can be a challenge, especially if you don't know what plants you're dealing with.
If this situation sounds familiar and you have an iPhone, you're in luck. What you probably didn't know is that the hand-held device you use every day has a nifty built-in feature that helps you to identify plants (as well as birds and insects) with just the touch of a button. No more guessing what that bush at the end of your backyard might be or writing a description of that mysterious flower in a search engine, now you can let your phone do it all for you. Here's how.
Before you even get to grips with your garden, it helps to know what existing flowers, shrubs and trees you're dealing with in your outdoor spaces already. You might be quick to run to download a plant identifier app, but did you know that your Apple iPhone actually has something built in to your camera roll that you can use?
Dubbed 'Visual Look Up' by Apple, it's supported on all models of the iPhone from the SE 2nd generation and later. The technology works by identifying the visual image of a flower, shrub, or insect and telling you the official name of that specific wildlife, allowing you to plan your landscaping ideas like a pro.
It works with existing pictures already in your photo library as well as new photos you take on your phone too, so you can use summer snaps of your flower bed when it was in full bloom last year to get a more accurate result.
How to use Visual Look Up on iPhone
1. To use Visual Look Up, you first need to open a photo from your photo library in full screen.
2. Swipe up or tap the photo to reveal icons. If a small 'information' symbol with the letter 'i' in a circle and a sparkle icon is visible in the bottom banner, this indicates that Visual Look Up information is available for that photo.
3. Tap the icon that appears on the photo to view Siri Knowledge and more information about the object. It should say 'Look Up - Plant'. Visual Look Up should then identify the plant species, listing the correct name alongside a link to a Wikipedia page of that plant so that you can learn more about how to look after it in your modern garden.
Visual Look Up can also be used to identify and learn more about popular landmarks, statues, art, pets, and more within the Photos app too, so don't forget to use it next time you're out and about somewhere new. It's like having a personal expert guide within the space of your back pocket!
Now all that's left to do is get down to some serious gardening with your newfound knowledge. We're loving the 2023 gardening trends for cut flower beds and vertical gardening, but now you're familiar with all the flora and fauna in your backyard, your options are limitless!
Don't have an iPhone? For a more old school approach, try one of these books
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is America’s longtime trusted gardening resource. Detailed photos accompany expert guidance and inspirational ideas, providing gardeners of all experience levels with the tools needed for success and creative enjoyment.
Think of this as the gardener's bible. This fully comprehensive yet easy-to-use planting guide is what every beginner gardener needs on their bookshelf. It includes a photographic catalogue of 4,000 plants and flowers grouped by type, size, and color, as well as a detailed “Plant Dictionary” describing more than 8,000 species and varieties, and their ideal growing conditions.
There are quite literally hundreds of plant families which all include thousands of different species. This is an easy-to-use guide to get to grips with those core plant families every horticulturist, gardener, or budding botanist needs to know. It teaches readers how to identify and understand the structures of flowers, trees, herbs, shrubs, and bulbs, all with beautiful accompanying illustrations.
Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine.
-
-
10 edible plants you can grow in pots indoors or out - be a chef/gardener no matter how small your space
These easy edible plants you can grow in pots not only bring flavor to your dishes, but can add color and fragrance to your indoor or outdoor space
By Kate Hollowood • Published
-
Our shopping editor loves the glass-top coffee table trend - here are the 12 she's choosing from right now
Glass-top coffee tables are a key trend in design, allowing light to flow and spaces to feel airy. Here are the 12 our shopping editor wants to buy now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
How far apart should outdoor speakers be placed? Don't risk getting it wrong if you want the best experience
We look at the best ways to ensure your outdoor speaker system creates clear, immersive sound
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
We tried the Nebular Solar Portable Projector, and you're all invited to ours for movie night
We tested the Nebula Solar Portable to see if it could deliver on the promise of an instant Full HD cinematic experience from anywhere
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
The XGIMI Halo+ is a clever portable projector that's as good for indoor streaming sessions as it is for your next outdoor movie night
We test the XGIMI Halo+, which promises an enhanced experience compared to many battery-powered options
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
The BenQ GS50 is a clever green box with an entire outdoor cinema inside
We test the BenQ GS50, an outdoor projector that promises great audio and image quality for your backyard movie nights
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
ViewSonic M1+ review - a capable outdoor projector lacking in smarts
A great way to blow up those movies, shows and videos up on the big screen, we put the ViewSonic M1+ to the test
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
8 genius uses for outdoor smart plugs that will make your backyard just as clever as your home
Ever wish your garden could take care of itself? Outdoor smart plugs make that, and more, possible
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
These speakers could be the key to making your next outdoor movie night extra-special
Ensure the sound at your screening is as good as the visuals with these speakers for your outdoor projector
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
How bright should your outdoor projector be? This key advice will elevate your next movie night
Not sure how bright your projector needs to be? Whether you're going for a cozy movie night or a summer blowout, we have the answer
By Caroline Preece • Published