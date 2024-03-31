9 Ways Designers are Displaying TVs in 2024, and What They’re No Longer Doing — "Living Rooms Look So Much Better"

While most of us would prefer not to have a television that dominates our living space or bedroom, small TVs seem to be a thing of the past, so it’s no wonder interior designers are finding ever more inventive ways to disguise and distract from them. And, while the advent of flat screens led to televisions taking pride of place on our walls — mounted above mantelpieces, or becoming the focal feature of a room — we’re now witnessing a move towards subtler, less intrusive ways to display them.

‘I personally do not love a TV over a mantel,’ affirms Kristin Fine of 1818 Collective. ‘I tend to find a way to make them disappear or I set them off to the side. I think generally people are hoping to reduce the impact of a television when the room is not a dedicated cinema.’ Kenna Stout, principal of Brio Interior Design agrees. ‘In general, we are seeing fewer televisions mounted above fireplaces. Our clients are also coming to us with an increased awareness of the fact that it's typically not the most ideal viewing height.’

Kenna notes that more families are deciding, where possible, to have a dedicated room for watching TV. The trouble with the best TV brands is the screens are always so big these days! So, typically a cozy space closed off from the main living area. If you don’t have this luxury, Kenna recommends placing the screen in a central location for comfortable viewing, without making it the sole focus of the living room.

‘We always advocate concealing a TV whenever possible,’ says Gretchen Krebs, co-founder of Medium Plenty. ‘Hiding the TV within a cabinet is one way to do it, but if there isn’t space or the budget for that, using a dark paint or moody wallpaper behind the TV can really also help reduce the presence of the screen. Insetting the television within the wall, even by a few inches, also helps to minimize its bulkiness.’ Gretchen adds that more and more clients are selecting projectors over televisions, with retractable screens that can be stowed away when not in use.

Perhaps the most effortless way to incorporate a living room TV is by investing in a Samsung Frame. ‘Installed flush to the wall, Frame TV models are designed to resemble a piece of art, complete with customizable wooden frames that mimic the look of a gallery piece,’ says Eva Healy, founder of Avenue Design. ‘By embracing technology that merges functionality with aesthetics, designers are steering away from the conventional approach of allowing TVs to become the dominant element within a space. Instead, they’re opting for solutions that enhance the overall ambiance while maintaining a sense of subtlety and sophistication.’



For more inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite ways that design industry insiders are displaying and disguising TVs in 2024, alongside expert advice on how to recreate them.

1. HIDE A TV BEHIND PLASTERED PANELS

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

‘This room had so many windows that we had no choice but to install the TV over the mantel, so we got creative,’ explains Kristin Fine of Sag Harbor studio 1818 Collective, who devised a subtle but effective solution fro her Connecticut home.

‘I created a niche in the wall for the TV and then designed sliding panels, which are attached above. We then plastered the entire wall, including the panels.’ Kristine decided on an asymmetric design, in order to make the plastered panels look more akin to art than a TV cabinet. ‘I think it feels a bit intentional and hopefully a little interesting,’ she adds.

2. MOUNT IT ON WOOD PANELING

(Image credit: Kara Mercer)

The area where this television is mounted was once a fireplace, but when the owners of the apartment enlisted Seattle firm Brio Interior Design for a redesign, they decided that optimum viewing height took precedence.

‘Because this is a high-rise condo building, we were not able to completely eliminate the fireplace,’ explains Kenna Stout, the studio’s principal and design director. ‘Instead, we decommissioned it and clad the wall in a walnut-and-brass panel system that would add a lovely layer of warmth and elegance to the room, and helps to lessen the impact of the large screen.’

3. CUSTOMIZE A VINTAGE CABINET

(Image credit: Tessa Neustadt)

LA-based prop stylist, designer and creative director Brady Tolbert liked the idea of having a TV in his bedroom, but he didn’t want it to be on show all the time, so he came up with a stylish and resourceful way to hide it.

‘I went on the hunt for a piece of furniture that would put the TV at about eye level and also was deep enough for me to house it in,’ says Brady. ‘With a little retrofitting from a local woodworker, this mid-century cabinet was the perfect option. I asked them to install an extending TV mount to the back panel of the cabinet and then adjust the doors so that they would open accordion style.’

4. INTEGRATE IT INTO A BUILT-IN BOOKCASE

(Image credit: The Hunter Houses)

When Danielle and Ely Franko renovated this 1930s Catskills cabin, they devised a wall of bespoke shelving around their Samsung Frame TV, which is flanked by decorative objects, books and plants, helping to create a visual distraction and complement the artwork displayed on screen.

After building the timber framework, they added drywall to the shelving to create a foundation for the plaster. Danielle then covered the bookcase in two coasts of plaster: Loma by American clay for the base coat, followed by a mix of Lomalina and Sugarloaf White by the same brand, to achieve a natural white color.

5. HIDE A TV LIFT IN A BESPOKE CONSOLE

(Image credit: Avenue Design)

The owners of this Ontario home wanted to watch television in bed, but didn’t want to obstruct the view through the generous windows. ‘Our solution was a sleek, low-profile console featuring a built-in mechanical unit that inconspicuously lifts the TV to the perfect viewing height from the bed,’ says Eva Healy, founder of Avenue Design.

‘Designed to accommodate a 55" TV and tailored to precise lift specifications, this bespoke piece seamlessly blends functionality with aesthetics. It was created in collaboration with our local millwork shop and adds a touch of sophistication to the room while preserving the beauty of the surroundings.’

6. CREATE A GALLERY WALL AROUND YOUR TV

(Image credit: Dabito)

Designer and artist Dabito decided to create a wall of art around his Samsung Frame TV, which hangs in his bedroom. ‘I shopped around the house for artworks, found some strays, and one hour later, our gallery wall was up!’

‘You just can’t ever go wrong with a gallery wall: they fill a space with personality,’ he continues. ‘I usually start out by measuring the wall and each artwork, then I mock it up in Photoshop and play around with different layouts. At first, I went with a three inch gap between artworks, but that was too wide for such a small area, so I took it down to 1.5 inches and that worked out better.’

7. CONCEAL IT BEHIND WALLPAPERED DOORS

(Image credit: Bess Friday)

When the concertina doors are pulled across the recessed TV cabinet in this Californian home, this clever design feature is barely noticeable, thanks to the floral print of the wallpaper, a deliberate ploy by architecture and interiors studio Medium Plenty.

‘We always advocate concealing a TV whenever possible,’ says the firm’s co-founder Gretchen Krebs. The flush TV cabinet and wall is covered in Elworthy Studio’s Botanica print. The artist created a series of poppy flowers by dipping an art blade into ink then spraying water onto the paper. The ink and water interact differently each time, resulting in a fluid motif.’

8. CHOOSE A DARK-PAINTED BACKDROP

(Image credit: Sarah Elliott)

Interior designer Athena Calderone created a dedicated TV room in her Brooklyn townhouse, which features a dark and restful scheme that sets that tone for relaxation.

'The initial vision was in line with the neutral tonality of the home, but something wasn’t working,' says Athena. 'The room felt incomplete, so we enveloped the walls and ceiling in deeply saturated navy plaster, which offered a suede-like quality.' This dark and textural hue also helps to reduce the impact of the large TV screen, an easy trick that can be employed anywhere in the home. 'Once transformed, the room became the cozy nook it wanted to be.'

9. INSTALL A SIMPLE BUILT-IN CABINET

(Image credit: Shapeless Studio)

Shapeless Studio designed this Brooklyn apartment for a couple who travel regularly and wanted a calm space to return home to, where they could entertain friends. As such, they didn't want a TV to be the main focus of their living area.

'We designed this millwork element to be flush to the wall, concealing the TV, but blending in with the rest of the space,' says studio co-founder Jess Hinshaw. 'We love that the cabinet doesn't clearly express that a TV is hidden behind.'