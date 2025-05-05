Ever Heard of a Split Complementary Color Palette? It's the Secret to Perfecting More Unexpected Pairings
Once you know how to identify complementary colors in your interiors, this is the way you can take those pairings that next step further
Split complementary colors can be considered the sister to decorating with complementary color palettes — they are very similar, but their respective nuances make them unique.
While a complementary scheme pairs two colors directly opposite each other on the color wheel, a split-complementary color scheme takes a base color and pairs it with its direct complement, as well as the color adjacent to it.
When designing a space that needs both harmony and energy with a color wheel in interior design, "a split-complementary color palette is one of my favorite techniques to reach for," says interior designer Jen Baxter, founder of Baxter Hill Interiors. "It allows for contrast without chaos, vibrancy without jarring intensity — a subtle tension that brings a room to life."
In all honestly, I'd never heard the term 'split complementary colors' before this story came across my desk. But once I started digging, I started seeing these palettes everywhere.
My first call was to Tash Bradley, a color expert and director of interior design at paint brand, Lick, who helped me break down the color theory in more detail.
"A split-complementary scheme is a clever twist on the classic complementary color pairing," she explains. "Instead of choosing two colors that sit directly opposite each other on the color wheel (as in a complementary scheme), you pick one base color and then pair it with the two colors on either side of its direct opposite."
This creates a trio that offers contrast and energy, but with a softer, more harmonious effect. Both complementary and split complementary approaches to color are rooted in contrast, which is what gives them that visual zing.
But while a complementary scheme is bold and high-impact (think energetic colors like red and green, or blue and orange), "split-complementary combinations are a little gentler and easier to live with day to day," says Tash.
Basically, they're a great option if you're drawn to contrast but want something that feels more balanced and nuanced.
Tash Bradley is a color expert, color psychologist, and the director of design at Lick, a UK-based paint company. Tash has long been working in the creative industry; first as a professional artist, and then in marketing. In the last 10 years, she has specialized in color and interior design, working alongside her mother in property development and home decoration, as well as studying interior design at the University of Arts London.
How to Use Split Complementary Colors in Interiors
So, how do you style split complementary colors? It's easier than you think, but like most color trends, it takes a bit of forward planning.
At first glance, split complementary colors are seemingly tricky to bring to life in a room, as there are so many different variations of every color (yellow, ochre yellow, lemon-lime yellow, butter yellow, the list goes on...), meaning you can get very different takes on what a split complementary scheme actually is.
"As with most things in design, the key is to take the inspiration and make it your own," says Jen Baxter.
Start by choosing one color to lead the scheme. "Maybe you color drench the walls in a calming blue or sage green, and then use the other two as accent colors across artwork, upholstery, or soft furnishings," says Tash. This way, you have a clear base that keeps you from getting lost in the palette.
Another way is to "Use the deeper or cooler tone (like blues or greens) for larger areas like walls, upholstery, and rugs, then, let the warmer tones shine as accents: pillows, art, ceramics, wood, or leather," says Jen.
Playing with proportions is also key to the success of a split complementary color scheme. "I always suggest the 60-30-10 rule: use the dominant color across 60 percent of the space, the second color at 30 percent, and keep the punchiest one as a 10 percent accent," says Tash.
That way, you get an impact without being overwhelmed. And don’t forget to use neutrals to balance it all out and let the room breathe. "I think it helps if you can weave in some patterns that include at least a couple of the colors that help pull it together so it doesn’t look like a color-block room," adds Jen.
And remember, contrast in design doesn’t have to mean loud. "When you use slightly muted or dusky tones, split-complementary schemes can feel surprisingly soft and sophisticated," says Tash.
Jen Baxter is an interior designer and the founder of Baxter Hill Interiors, a boutique design studio based out of Pennsylvania and Georgia. Jen is dedicated to creating beautifully layered and deeply personal interiors through thoughtful design.
Examples of Split-Complementary Color Palettes
- Red: For a split complementary palette with a true red base, use a yellow-green and blue-tinted green as the split complements.
- Blue: For a split complementary palette with a true blue base, use an ochre yellow paired with a burnt orange or even terracotta red.
- Yellow: For a split complementary palette with a true yellow base, use a purple that leans more magenta with an indigo blue.
- Orange: For a split complementary palette with a true orange base, use deep teals and mid-tone blues with a slightly purple tint as accents.
- Green: For a split complementary palette with a true green base, use red-oranges and magentas as the accents.
- Purple: For a split complementary palette with a true purple base, try using warm oranges and light olive greens as the split complements.
A split complementary palette is an amazing way to bring playful painting techniques like double drenching to life, and to make your home's color scheme feel refined, curated, and nuanced.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
How to Fold Clothes for Travel — 5 Expert Tips for a Perfectly Packed Suitcase
If you have any holidays in your calendar, let this be your go-to guide for professionally packed luggage before your next jet set.
-
I Got a First Look at The Six, London's Hottest New Wellness Destination — With 5-Figure Design Furniture, Original Artwork, and a Prada-Style Palette
Housed in a Grade II-listed townhouse, the Mayfair hub injects character and intimacy back into the hairdressing experience through sleekly crafted interiors signed by Argent Design
-
How to Make Orange and Green Work Together — It Can Be "Dynamic and Joyful", but Only If You Get It Right
Unexpected, sure. But considering the shades co-exist in nature so frequently, why wouldn't they work in our interiors? Designers share how to do it
-
Color Crush! 'Sakura Blush' Is the Rosy Shade That Challenges the Idea That Pink Is Too Childish
Our May Color Crush, Sakura Blush, is the perfect balance of depth and delicacy, and can completely transform your interior design — here's how
-
What Does the Color Yellow Mean in Interior Design? A Color and Design Psychology Expert Explains
Whether you love or hate it, yellow always seems to elicit a strong reaction from people — here, we explain why
-
10 Yellow Bathroom Ideas That Vitalize Your Mornings and Look Unexpectedly Sophisticated While Doing So
Yellow is a color that by its very nature is energetic and full of life, and these designers have proved it's ideal for a bathroom
-
It's a Color Symbolic of Dreams, so These Purple Bedroom Ideas Almost Guarantee a Good Night's Sleep, Right?
Not always an obvious choice for the bedroom, these designs prove that purple has restful and calming qualities, making it perfect for the bedroom
-
Amethyst, Heather, Pansy, Plum — Turns Out Decorating With Purple Opens You Up to a World of Possibilities
Purple certainly isn't a color for the faint hearted, it's a shade that can smell your fear. Here's how to conquer it through your interiors
-
The Combination You Weren't Expecting to Love — 8 Blue And Orange Living Room Ideas That Feel Surprisingly Elevated
A blue and orange scheme for living rooms may sound jarring, but these spaces prove they're striking, vibrant, and certainly unforgettable
-
Smeg Says Teal, and We’re Listening — The Kitchen Shade of the Year Is Here
Designers are already using the soft, sea-glass green everywhere from cabinetry to countertops