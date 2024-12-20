Home Bar Lighting Ideas — 7 Expert-Approved Design Tricks That Will Give a Gorgeous Glow Up

Let's raise a toast to designers — for inspiring us with such alluring home bar lighting setups that it almost feels unnecessary to have to step out into the cold for a drink.

The very best home bar lighting leans into the space itself, whether it's enhanced with ornate chandeliers, pendant lights, or even backlit onyx bars. In fact, the right lighting can completely transform a home bar, dictating the mood, and leaving a lasting impression on your guests.

So, if you're in the process of curating your own home bar ideas, or are giving your space a refresh before your guests arrive, don't forget to include that one essential ingredient that can tie a space together — the lighting. For inspiration, these seven fantastic examples are stolen straight from designers.

1. Hang a statement light above the bar

(Image credit: Tria Giovan. Design: Courtney Hill Interiors. Architecture: Nadia Palacios Residential Design)

If you're wondering how to set up a home bar that eventually becomes a focal point in your home, the easiest way is by dressing it with a statement light. Pendants or chandeliers are available in various styles so finding one that suits your space is easy. For an eye-catching look, opt for an oversized piece or one in a unique shape, and suspend it above the bar counter.

“The main goal when we designed this bar was to create a space that was chic and glamorous,” shares Nadia Palacios Lauterbach of Nadia Palacios Residential Design. “We merged different styles and ideas: regency scalloping on the bar edge, Art Deco fluted glass and mirror for the inside of the bar, French-inspired paneling on the seating side, a statement light, and plenty of brass accents for sparkle.”

2. Consider recessed light

(Image credit: Gabriel Volpi. Design: Bea Interiors Design)

To create an atmospheric vibe in your home, consider recessed LED lighting that runs along the top or underside of your shelving. This home bar lighting idea offers a modern and sleek approach to illuminating your bar area, and does not overwhelm the room with a bright glare or bold fixture.

LED strips [from Amazon] or LED cans [also from Amazon] are flexible and can be installed in the ceiling, behind or under the counter, or behind the shelves to provide even ambient lighting. This type of lighting is ideal to create an uncluttered aesthetic, and works particularly well when styled with mirrors that amplify the glow.

3. Choose sconces for your home bar lighting

(Image credit: Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos)

Of this minimal yet classic approach to home bar lighting, designer Sarkis Semerdjian of Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos says both the bar and the lighting were conceptualized together.

“We lit the cabinet from inside since we wanted the bar to be illuminated even when the cabinet was closed," Sarkis explains. "As for the circle-shaped wall light, we wanted to add these for layering, so whether the cabinet is open or closed, there’s always a source of light here.”

4. Add charm to the home bar lighting with a vintage piece

(Image credit: James Merrell. Design: Ellen Kavanaugh Interiors)

“This bar was designed with an eclectic mix of furniture suitable for a bar or serving buffet,” explains Ellen Kavanaugh of Ellen Kavanaugh Interiors. “The lighting piece is from an urban eclectic store, cleanly painted with soft pink and bronze accents. I chose this as a classic touch with the edge of the painted finish making it unique and current.”

Vintage, charming home bar lighting ideas like these also add beauty to adjoining, connected spaces, as seen in this project. The hallway or entryway lighting sets the tone for the home and adds whimsy to the area.

5. Go for horizontal tube lights

(Image credit: Claire Menary. Design: Fare Inc)

The unique lighting in this set up actually serves two purposes: “To protect the existing poured concrete floor, we cleverly bought power to integrated fridges in the island with a ceiling-fitted table lamp, hiding practicality within low, atmospheric lighting," explains Annabel Harrison of FARE INC. "Each light fitting was designed especially for the bar, including a horizontal tube light formed of 24 rods of glass with hidden cable chain in complimenting antiqued brass.”

It proves that when considered carefully, your home bar lighting ideas can become way more than a functional addition, but can become a true feature in the space itself.

6. Add drama with a light panel

(Image credit: Ishita Sitwala. Design: DIG Architects)

If you want to make an open plan concept feel cozy, with subtle segregations, consider using your home bar lighting ideas as a divider. Case in point: a light panel.

“This bar was imagined as part of this huge black scoop that started at the main entrance of the house and stretched till the entrance to the kitchen,” say Amit Khanolkar and Advait Potnis of DIG Architects. “The materiality of this scoop was the black ceramic floor, black PU-coated walls, and ceiling. The bar features a dividing wall, made possible by trapping randomly sized stones in metal wire meshes. In addition to that this arrangement is backlit by a series of LED lights mounted on an acrylic partition supporting this very vertical mass of stones.”

7. Suspend multiple bulbs above the counter

(Image credit: Doughlas Friedman. Design: Martyn Lawrence Bullard)

What's better than one? Multiple. If you're wanting to add a bit of drama, suspend multiple pendant lights over your bar. This will truly enhance your cocktail corner. To ensure the vibe is moody and relaxed, consider yellow lights on a dimmer. In the evening, these lights will add a warm glow to the bar corner, making it feel even more welcoming and sophisticated.

“This bar was designed to capture a mid-century spirit,” says interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard of the space complete with a bubble bulb light fixture from Joe Columbo "that captures the era."

He adds that “The bar front was clad in metal tiles I designed for Ann Scales that are an ode to Paul Williams' cityscape designs of the 1970’s. The light fixture adds a wonderful disco and party vibe to the area and looks amazing dinner down to create an instant ambiance.”

FAQs

What lighting is best for a home bar?

It depends on the style and mood you want to create for your bar. Generally, recessed lighting like LED strips and LED cans are great to create a relaxed and cozy feel. These also eliminate unnecessary shadows.

Decorative lighting with pendants, chandeliers, and sconces will give the bar a touch of luxury, but alternatively, you can also go in for a layered lighting scheme by mixing ambient, task, and accent lighting to adapt the space to various occasions.

In terms of temperature, if you want to create a moody atmosphere, it’s best to stick to warm white light (2700K-3000K), and if you prefer a brighter look, choose neutral white light (3500K-4100K).

How high should a light be over a home bar?

Ideally, pendant lights can be hung 30 to 36 inches above the bar counter. This height ensures that the light does not obstruct views or conversations but is low enough to provide adequate illumination.

Chandeliers are similar to pendants; the bottom of the light should hang 30 to 34 inches above the bar counter. For recessed lighting like tracks, position the fixtures at least 24 to 30 inches away from the edge of the bar for even illumination.