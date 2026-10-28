This article appears in Style Pulse for SS27, the biannual report identifying the biggest interior design trends for the upcoming season.



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Green will always be in style — what changes is the specific shade. Emerging from the sluggy olives and soothing sages right now is one particularly refreshing pick: mint. Often described as an 'oxygenated green', mint sits somewhere between the natural world and a more futuristic, digital one, making it the perfect interior design trend for SS27.

"Mint is so futuristic because it’s wrapped up in the mid-century space-age palette, as well as contemporary tech, screen, and app culture," color expert Amy Moorea Wong explains. "Its light-filled pastel teeters on the brink of a bright, almost neon, which makes it feel weightless, synthetic, and unearthly. In the home it’s a punchy, jolt of vigour that’s striking and audacious (without the retina-singeing properties of a real fluorescent)."

Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, also reported seeing the green color trend everywhere at Milan Design Week this year. "It's a little disruptive, in a way that makes the scheme feel alive, but it's just soft enough (less jarring than something like an acidic green) that it doesn't bring harshness in the contrast," he shared at the time.

Carolina Herrera SS27 Image credit: Getty Images Chanel SS27 Image credit: Getty Images

In a broader cultural sense, you could argue that mint green has been trying to break through for a while now. On the runway, it was spotted in Fendi's Spring/Summer 2026 collection as a floaty, floral bomber jacket. Days later, in Matthieu Blazy’s first drop for Chanel, all eyes were on a pair of mint-green croc-leather pumps.

More recently, mint green was hard to miss at Loewe's 2027 spring ready-to-wear show at Paris Fashion Week — a handbag here, a striped shirt there. It acted as a form of punctuation — at once fresh and cheerful, yet also remarkably liveable.

So it makes sense it's now making its way into our interiors. "We like this kind of green because it feels fresh and optimistic, but also has a strong connection to modernist design," says Samantha Hauvette, one-half of Paris-based studio Hauvette & Madani. "[In the armchair pictured above], it acts almost like a punctuation mark: a small but very deliberate burst of color that brings energy to the room and creates a dialogue with the turquoise used elsewhere in the apartment."

"I always balance a saturated color with earth tones or muted deep colors," says Jennifer Sucher. "In this family room, I grounded the mint with this burgundy plaster piece of art by Monica Curiel. I think this makes the wall color feel sophisticated." (Image credit: Sarah Crowley. Design: SUCHER STUDIOS)

Aside from the fact that we could all use a little more optimism in our lives with the state of affairs right now, Chicago-based designer Jennifer Sucher thinks the trend is growing because people are generally more ready to decorate with color at the moment. "I think a lot of people resonate with shades of green, but mint feels really fresh and new; it feels unexpected," she adds.

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"It is particularly good at conjuring a 1930s-1950s feel, which can be great fun and gives it a slightly nostalgic quality," adds color consultant Harriet Slaughter. "With that fresh, rejuvenating quality, it works beautifully in bathrooms, kitchens, and other light, bright spaces."

Jennifer Sucher Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Sucher Studios is a Chicago-based interior design studio known for expressive, highly personal interiors and an unexpected approach to color, material, and form. With more than 16 years of experience, Jennifer's work is rooted in the belief that a home should feel deeply personal rather than prescribed. She brings together vintage and contemporary pieces, rich color, natural materials, and distinctive details to create interiors that feel collected over time, balancing beauty and function with a sense of playfulness and individuality.

(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale)

So with a shade so energetically charged, how do you actually work with it in an interior? The obvious answer is small doses. Just as the 'Unexpected Red' Theory taught us about using bold color in our homes, a small pop of mint — especially an unexpected one — can be all a space needs to feel fresh and punchy.

Take the living space pictured above, for example: a minty table lamp advances against the warm-toned palette around it. If you want to create impact, "The red side of the color wheel naturally complements mint," says Amy Moorea Wong. "Rust, rosy pink, and cherry would be my first tester pots."

Interior designer Jonathan Richards, co-director of Australian studio Richards Stanisich, would agree. While the building's Art Deco heritage inspired the mint green ceiling pictured below, "it was also just a gut feel for what would work well with all the pinks and terracotta tones we had elsewhere in the design," he shares.

Amy Moorea Wong Social Links Navigation Color Expert Amy Moorea Wong is a color authority and contemporary interior design writer who has specialized in all things decorating for over a decade. Alongside being Livingetc’s Color Expert, she is also interiors editor at The Glossary magazine and contributing editor at Homes & Gardens, and regularly contributes to an array of global publications to share her insights on the interior design zeitgeist. Her book Kaleidoscope: Modern Homes in Every Colour explores a collection of cool, colorful homes fizzing with creativity, surprises, and inspiration, from the bold and bright to the delicate and demure. Kaleidoscope has been featured across a spectrum of international publications such as ELLE Decoration, Livingetc, House & Garden, Red, Homes & Gardens, You, and Better Homes & Gardens.

"We called the green we used [in this project] a pale emerald green. It has vibrancy through it — a real energy — which a pastel mint tends not to have," designer Jonathan Richards shares. (Image credit: Felix Forest. Design: Richards Stanisich)

And while mint green features a few times throughout the home, the colored ceiling above the staircase is Jonathan's favorite. "[It] holds the space together," he says. "Throughout the house, the ceilings are used as room-defining features" — there are glossy sky-blue ceilings, timber ceilings, and curved rendered ceilings — "but in the biggest space, the central stair, a gloss mint green really anchors the interiors."

"Mint is an interesting color because it isn’t quite one thing or the other," explains Harriet. "It sits somewhere between blue and green, softened by white, so it has the calming qualities of both while still feeling light and playful."

"Mint is like a leafy green dialled up a few notches — more how we feel the flavor should look than a truthful ode to the plant," says Amy. "Like a minimalist, digital take on nature, it soothes without being sleepy, coming across as airy, crisp, and cool while retaining its link with the outdoors, should things get a bit too pixelated. Does it bring the garden into the home in the same way a fern or forest green does? No, but it makes that restorative, nature-vibe contemporary and relevant, as well as fizzing with energy."

"It’s so fresh! It’s a color that works beautifully with plain tones — grays, caramel, and whites — and gives them a fresh kick without taking over the space," says interior designer Jonathan Richards. (Image credit: Felix Forest. Design: Richards Stanisich)

But with a color like mint, it's especially important to consider how lighting may affect this shade of green paint. Get it wrong, and you could end up with a space that feels strangely sickly or overly clinical.

"Mint can seem clinical because it has strong ties to the bathroom (thanks, toothpaste) and other starkly lit hygienic environments," explains Amy. "The color is just asking to be wipe-clean and hard-surfaced, so to counter this, dodge harsh materials and shapes, bring it in via timber, textiles, or in unexpected areas, and layer in warm lighting."

If you really need to tile, "Pair mint with natural materials, roundness, or a sense of whimsy to soften the space, so there’s no way you could mistake it for your hygienist appointment," she adds.

Harriet Slaughter calls mint an ice cream color. "It has a slightly nostalgic, optimistic quality," she says. "It can feel uplifting and energizing without being overpowering, and there's something very clean and restorative about mint green." (Image credit: Felix Forest. Design: Richards Stanisich)

As such a playful color, there are plenty of ways to decorate with mint green. "To add depth to a minty room, play with the shades and hues around it," says Amy. "For high contrast, bring in deeper greens such as bottle or forest green, which retain that sense of calm, or inky navy for a cooler contrast." How will you use it?

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