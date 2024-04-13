Bobby Berk Just Shared the Easiest Hack for Shiny Flatware — And You Probably Have Everything You'll Need Already

Filing this one under 'reasons to love Bobby Berk ...'

For the uninitiated, Bobby Berk — home designer extraordinaire and former member of the Queer Eye fab five — is an Instagram must-follow. Not only do we rely on him for gorgeous vignettes and interiors inspo (have you checked out his design rules?), but we also love his helpful cleaning or designing hacks, which he shares every now and then on his ever-growing grid. And we here at Livingetc love a bit of interior design trickery, especially if it is in the name of preserving our purchases from some of the best home decor brands.

Today's Bobby-provided tip of choice? One that's going to breathe new life into your flatware and kitchenware (and just in time for dinner party season).

It's a tale as old as time: You wash your flatware and glass kitchen a million times, but those pesky little water spots just won't dissipate. You're insecure — it's not that the items are dirty! You just cleaned them! But the blemishes stick to each piece like white on rice.

Fortunately for us, Bobby has a fabulous trick for vanquishing these despicable dots, as demonstrated in the video above. Simply load up your dishwasher as normal before adding a sizeable strip of aluminum foil to one of the racks. Run a typical cycle and ... voila! You're left with spotless dishware and some peace of mind.

Now, being the shopping fanatics that we are, you know we couldn't leave you without first sharing a few chic tableware options to add to your arsenal. It just wouldn't be right! Spotless dishes and some brand-new buys? It must be your lucky day.

Bistro Vintage Finish Cutlery Set View at Jenni Kayne Price: $115 It's hard not to love anything Jenni Kayne, and of course this vintage, bistro-style flatware set is no exception. Just the right amount of weight in the hand and a lovely rustic finish around each stem. Includes a soup spoon, dinner fork, dinner knife, tea spoon, and salad fork. Rush 20-Piece Brushed Gold Flatware Set View at CB2 Price: $99.95 The best flatware sets are those that subtle elevate the surrounding tableware — the fork and the knife are not the stars of the show, but they should complement the pieces that are. Such is the case with this gorgeous brushed gold set from CB2. A best-seller in its own right. Promenade Mirrored Stainless Steel Flatware Sets View at West ELm Price: $118 And of course, I couldn't compile a flatware edit without a stainless steel set. So classic and timeless for a reason. Not to mention this is probably the type of set that would benefit from Bobby's genius hack!

Moroccan Cone Glassware Set of 6 View at Verve Culture Price: $48 These hand-blown cone-shaped glasses are artisan made, and crafted from recycled Heineken bottles. How colorful and unique! VANDEROHE CURIO + NET SUSTAIN tall drinking glass View at Net-a-Porter Price: $85 While undoubtedly a splurge, this hand-blown drinking glass speckled with yellow and pink dots is just as exciting filled with a beverage as it is without. From London-based glassware studio Curio. Puik Designs Crystal Drinking Glasses (Set of 2) View at West Elm Price: $45 You will no doubt feel like a million bucks sipping from these crystal, diamond-shaped drinking glasses. It's like a whole show when they catch the light just right.

Medium-sized Porcelain Plate View at H&M Price: $9.99 Channel your inner Grecian goddess with this porcelain plate from H&M Home. This one in particular, which you could use as an accent on your wall or as a proper dish, reminds me of Mamma Mia. The Little Plates View at Fable Price: $42 for four Shown atop these larger plates for scale, Fable's 'little plates' as they call them are absolutely darling — and a wonderful vehicle to serve smaller sides or desserts during a party. Dakota Melamine Dinner Plates, Set of 4 View at Anthropologie Price: $40 Though available in a few different colors, the lavender shade of these melamine dinner plates from Anthro called to me immediately. Especially in the summer, when meals are full of fresh fruit and veg, your dinner will stand out against such a soft shade.

