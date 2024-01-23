This Viral Hack Makes Your Wall Art Look Way More Expensive — And Only Costs $35

With a quick upgrade, you can turn your inexpensive wall art into something worthy of auction at Sotheby's with this viral and affordable hack

an illustration of a picture light atop wall art
(Image credit: Amazon, ABC Carpet & Home)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

As an interiors-loving girlie on a budget, I'm constantly searching for ways to elevate the items I own without transforming my checking account into a barren wasteland. Because if you're of somewhat limited means, knowing on what and when to splurge — things like rugs, bedding, etc. — is key to building a stunning, fashionable space over time.

That's why I love nothing more (well, almost nothing more) than a hack that makes my home look immediately more expensive at a fraction of the expected cost, especially when said solution is from one of the best home decor brands. If you offer me an upgrade I can make in seconds, one that takes my house and turns it into a million-dollar home, I'm all ears. And nowhere are these beautiful tips and tricks more abundant than TikTok, the algorithmic purveyor of trends and culture. 

As I was scrolling the other day, I happened upon an excellent decor idea from a TikTok creator named Ben Nelson. And what I loved most about it wasn't that it was easy or inexpensive, which it was, but that it instantly elevated the art on the creator's wall. Immediately, his pieces looked as though they were plucked out of a museum or purchased from an auction at Sotheby's, and all it took was a $40 light from Amazon

The hack to elevate your wall art

@_bennelson_

♬ Prototype - Outkast

The two art pieces in the video above look like traditional prints purchased from a website like Society6 or Desenio; like much of what we consider to be the best wall art right now it's high-quality and aesthetically pleasing, but not, say, museum or auction-worthy. Immediately, however, the addition of the picture light changes the game.

I've linked a similar option to that used in the video below — each brass-finished light is available in 13, 16, and 20in sizing, though 16in is the default when you click into the listing. The unit is rechargeable, so you needn't worry about having batteries on hand, and the brightness is adjustable, so you can dim the display as desired. An automatic off-timer makes energy conservation a breeze, while a 150° rotating head means you can easily change the direction of the lighting. This would work excellently above traditional wall art, but would also illuminate something like a dart board or mirror.

gold picture light
RAIFOOLLY Picture Light

Price: $35.99

Now you might be saying to yourself: 'I love this idea — if only I had some wall art to go with it.' Reader, I've got you covered. If you're in the market for a new portrait or gallery wall, consider my brand-new-just-dropped edit below.

9 stylish wall art buys

abstract wall art
Clarity 1 Abstract Ink Print Wall Décor

Price: $241

Meant to resemble swirling rivers, winding paths, or fluid movement, this contemporary piece is all about the journey and the roads on which it takes us. The ribbon of deep blue is luxe and polished, while the back-and-forth curls add an organic touch.

abstract wall art with yellow and brown tones
Liquid Gold Print

Price: $1790

This framed print is a reproduction of original work from renowned painter Barry Lantz, who combines hues of yellow and brown to build an inspiring and earthly abstract scene.

canvas wall art
36"x48" Truss Canvas Print

Price: $185

For a bit of a textual change-up, this unique black and white print comes on a 100% cotton canvas, which also includes sewn eyelets for easy hanging.


colorful wall art of a woman lounging on a chair
sandrapoliakov CALM WOMAN PORTRAIT Art Print

Price: $69

Funky colors, imperfect lines, aggressive scribbles ... this portrait of a so-called "calm woman" has everything you need. And to be honest? I also love her outfit.

black and white wall art photo of picasso
Saks x Sonic Editions Picasso Drawing with Light Framed Wall Art

Price: From $279

You might not be able to afford an actual Picasso, but this long-exposure photographic print of him might scratch the same itch. An artist at work.

carved wood wall art
'Pannello' Wall Decor

Price: $594.15
Was: $699

Crafted from solid acacia wood, this CB2 best-seller exudes organic and natural elegance. 

wall art print of cowgirl with red boots
Enikő Eged - Red Starred Boots

Price: $39
Was: $49

Cowboy/girl motifs continue to dominate online, so it's only right to a piece that nods to that microtrend. This thin-line sketch with red accents does it right.

wall art of stairs in a pool
I'll Take the Stairs Wall Art design by Christopher Kennedy

Price: $219

This still-life design feels almost surrealist in its perfection and subtle fish-eye POV. I'm drawn to every curve and reflection.

wall art of a woman with yellow and brown undertones
Maria Wall Art

Price: $338

Perhaps my favorite of this bunch, the Maria from Anthropologie is an elegant but simple portrait of a beautiful and easily-relatable woman, sitting, wanting, watching. 

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest