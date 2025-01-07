Kate Hudson's Mirrored Hidden Closet Is the Must-See Decor Trick Chic Small Space Dwellers Need — And an Easy Do-In-A-Day DIY
A luxury looking closet doesn't have to be something reserved for the stars; here's everything you need to know to recreate the actress' classy interior style
From the iconic backless, yellow dress she donned as Andie Anderson in the 2000s romcom How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to her stunning navy strapless dress for the 2025 Golden Globes — Kate Hudson knows style. And that extends to her eye for great-looking interiors, too.
While all the stars were getting dazzled up for the first awards show of the season, I had my eye on something else — the stunning, walk-in mirrored closet in the background of Kate Hudson's 'get ready with me' video, shared on her Instagram. You've got to see it: Kate emerges in a series of glam outfits through a hidden mirrored door in a floor-to-ceiling mirrored wall beyond which you can grab a glimpse of a fabulously-stocked closet.
Of course I wanted Kate's outfits, but more than that: I want that mirrored wall/hidden closet combination. Imagine not just the practicality of it, but how it can double the size, visually, of a cramped bedroom, too. Best of all? There's an impossibly clever and affordable DIY I discovered and tried some years back that can replicate this luxury closet idea. How? Using square, self-adhesive mirrors. Below, I've shared how to get this star-studded design idea in your own bedroom.
A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)
A photo posted by on
Interiors content creator Jade Doutch knows this DIY mirror trick is a good one, too. "This was the second time I did this little hack," she mentioned in the video she shared to Instagram. The first time was on a much smaller scale, but inspired her to try something bigger and better.
Jade says that for her smaller scale rendition she used these IKEA BLODLÖNN mirrors which she highly recommends, and are a best seller on the site. Though there are a few other, more price-friendly options with over 4/5-star reviews that I have found as well (and shared below).
A post shared by Jade Doutch 🏴 (@jade.doutch)
A photo posted by on
Shop Stick-On Mirrors
12% Off
Price: $74.99/set of 16, Was: $84.99
Rating: 4.4/5-stars (24 reviews)
While finding the perfect mirrors to line your wall or walk-in closet is the most important step, there are a few other things to consider with this DIY. "I painted the frog tape (which is the same thing as painter's masking tape from Amazon) in the wall color first so that any bleed throughs wouldn’t show," Jade explains in her post. "Then once dry I went over and painted the whole square in black emulsion (similar to this matte black paint and primer from Walmart)."
Painting the wall (or closets) behind the mirrors before you stick them on makes the design look more intentional, and will help recreate the classic Hollywood glamour of Kate's closet.
As for the actual application, some mirrors come with the sticky pads on the back, but for those that do not include a self-adhesive it is important to secure strong mounting tape, like this clear double-sided mounting tape from Amazon, which is strong enough to secure the mirrors to the wall.
But apart from that, it's a fairly simple DIY, that will just take a bit of time and patience to master.
If this elegant take on a floor-to-ceiling mirror is good enough for Kate Hudson's closet, then it is good enough for me!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
6 Ways Professional Organizers Declutter to Downsize — These Expert Tips Are Perfect for Starting Over
Whether you're relocating into a new home or simply following the new year, new me mantra, these tips will make cutting clutter a breeze
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
This Simple Trick Turns a Basic IKEA Sofa into a Skirted Style Icon in Seconds — It's So Easy to Copy
You don't need a whole new sofa to get a whole new look; a skirted slip cover and a few simple tricks can transform the couch you already know and love
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Simple Trick Turns a Basic IKEA Sofa into a Skirted Style Icon in Seconds — It's So Easy to Copy
You don't need a whole new sofa to get a whole new look; a skirted slip cover and a few simple tricks can transform the couch you already know and love
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Stylish DIY Wireless Wall Sconce Is Almost Too Easy to Make — and Will Just As Effortlessly Elevate Your Space
Everyone loves a little mood lighting, and this easy sconce lighting DIY by TikToker Julie Sousa provides serious style without breaking the bank
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I Tried This Viral Studded Gift-Wrap DIY Inspired by KHAITE's Iconic Elena Handbag — My Presents Have Never Looked So Chic
For less than 20$, and in less than 20 minutes, you can add this trending style to the presents under your tree
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Gold Embossed Christmas Ornaments Add a Timeless Touch to Festive Decor — And Here's How You Can Replicate It
This easy DIY is both a festive activity and a shiny new detail to add to the tree
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This DIY Used Simple Bobbin Detailing to Make Second-Hand IKEA Look High-End Vintage — Here's How to Do It
Before you throw out your old and boring nightstands, think about whether you could transform them instead
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
3 Super Clever, Stylish, and Simple Christmas Candle Hacks We've Stolen From Instagram
They're super clever, stylish, simple to do (and going viral on Instagram)
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Move Over, Mistletoe — We've Discovered a Better Way to Do Festive Foliage, and It'll Elevate Any Room This Christmas
The 'Christmas cloud' is chic, cost-effective, and will lift your interiors to new heights these holidays
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Peel-And-Stick Stair Treads Are the Genius Way to Add Style and a Bit of Grip to Your Stairs — "It's a Win-Win"
Traditional stair runners are not just a big commitment; they can be costly too. That's exactly what makes this 10-minute "cozy" solve such a game-changer
By Olivia Wolfe Published