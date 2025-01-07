Kate Hudson's Mirrored Hidden Closet Is the Must-See Decor Trick Chic Small Space Dwellers Need — And an Easy Do-In-A-Day DIY

From the iconic backless, yellow dress she donned as Andie Anderson in the 2000s romcom How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to her stunning navy strapless dress for the 2025 Golden Globes — Kate Hudson knows style. And that extends to her eye for great-looking interiors, too.

While all the stars were getting dazzled up for the first awards show of the season, I had my eye on something else — the stunning, walk-in mirrored closet in the background of Kate Hudson's 'get ready with me' video, shared on her Instagram. You've got to see it: Kate emerges in a series of glam outfits through a hidden mirrored door in a floor-to-ceiling mirrored wall beyond which you can grab a glimpse of a fabulously-stocked closet.

Of course I wanted Kate's outfits, but more than that: I want that mirrored wall/hidden closet combination. Imagine not just the practicality of it, but how it can double the size, visually, of a cramped bedroom, too. Best of all? There's an impossibly clever and affordable DIY I discovered and tried some years back that can replicate this luxury closet idea. How? Using square, self-adhesive mirrors. Below, I've shared how to get this star-studded design idea in your own bedroom.

Interiors content creator Jade Doutch knows this DIY mirror trick is a good one, too. "This was the second time I did this little hack," she mentioned in the video she shared to Instagram. The first time was on a much smaller scale, but inspired her to try something bigger and better.

Jade says that for her smaller scale rendition she used these IKEA BLODLÖNN mirrors which she highly recommends, and are a best seller on the site. Though there are a few other, more price-friendly options with over 4/5-star reviews that I have found as well (and shared below).

Shop Stick-On Mirrors

While finding the perfect mirrors to line your wall or walk-in closet is the most important step, there are a few other things to consider with this DIY. "I painted the frog tape (which is the same thing as painter's masking tape from Amazon) in the wall color first so that any bleed throughs wouldn’t show," Jade explains in her post. "Then once dry I went over and painted the whole square in black emulsion (similar to this matte black paint and primer from Walmart)."

Painting the wall (or closets) behind the mirrors before you stick them on makes the design look more intentional, and will help recreate the classic Hollywood glamour of Kate's closet.

As for the actual application, some mirrors come with the sticky pads on the back, but for those that do not include a self-adhesive it is important to secure strong mounting tape, like this clear double-sided mounting tape from Amazon, which is strong enough to secure the mirrors to the wall.

But apart from that, it's a fairly simple DIY, that will just take a bit of time and patience to master.

If this elegant take on a floor-to-ceiling mirror is good enough for Kate Hudson's closet, then it is good enough for me!